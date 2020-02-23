The Durham Museum is a special place for Nadia Jeyaram.
Walking the halls of the former Union Station brings her joy as she feels like she’s traveling back in time, when trains were the primary means of long-distance transportation.
“The Durham just has something special,” the Brownell Talbot fourth-grader said. “It’s really nice having that feeling that you’re surrounded by all of this history.”
The museum offers a wide variety of topics for its summer camps. Participants explore the museum’s collections, and learn about history and science, through several fun activities each day that keep them moving and engaged, said Abby Jung, director of educational services.
“Our goal is to make sure that the kids are excited to come to camp every day,” Jung said. “What makes our camp unique is partly our location and the fact that you get to be in this piece of Omaha history.”
The Durham’s slate includes two weeks of Summer in the City field-trip camps, several sound-oriented camps exploring the museum’s special exhibit “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World” and its beloved third annual Wizard Academy Camp.
“We have something for everyone,” said Jung, a certified teacher who designs the curriculum for the summer camp programs.
The camps are designed to support working parents with early drop-off and late pickup available, Jung said. They also emphasize socialization to build friendships.
Truman Fox, a Dundee Elementary fourth-grader, has attended every camp at the Durham in the past few years. His favorite — along with many other campers — is the Wizard Academy.
“I’m a really big Harry Potter fan. I’ve read all the books and watched all the movies,” he said. “I like making the potions.”
Campers are sorted into Hogwarts Houses and get to concoct a Wolfsbane Potion — which, as it turns out, is mostly lime juice.
The Wizard Academy is the last big hurrah before back-to-school season, and the theme lends itself to creating an immersive experience, Jung said. It’s also exciting for the counselors, who grew up exploring J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.
“Most of our staff were these kiddos’ ages as those books were coming out,” Jung said. “Seeing how much these younger kids love it and how much they know about it, is a really cool experience.”
Nadia, the Brownell Talbot camper, said she appreciates the regular breaks and the variety of activities.
“There is a lot of funny stuff that happens and that makes it memorable,” Nadia said. “You can make really important friends here, and it’s nice to be cheeky and to sometimes not be bad, but kind of have mischief with your friends.”
Not more than the museum can manage, of course. The counselors keep everything under control, while making sure all the campers stay involved and are enjoying themselves.
“The teachers are really nice,” said Hunter Lackuy, a fifth-grader at Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City. “If you ever have a problem, they’ll talk to you. They’ll help you get through it.”
Hunter said one of his favorite camp activities was a talent show, where he demonstrated a chemistry experiment using vinegar and baking soda to make carbon dioxide. He said he looks forward to returning to the Durham Museum camps.
“I make a lot of friends here,” Hunter said. “We learn a lot of stuff. We get to see the whole museum.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.