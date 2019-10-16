WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota 7 p.m.: Denver at UNO (at Caniglia Field)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Omaha North at Bellevue West, Lincoln East vs. Millard West (at Buell), Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament 6 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Benson 6:30 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Bryan, Millard South at Lincoln East, Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star, Plattsmouth at Elkhorn, Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star, Fremont at Lincoln Southeast 7 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at Omaha South, Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Concordia at Fremont Bergan

