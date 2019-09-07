The Huskers are set to rekindle their rivalry with Colorado today, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers is in Boulder to provide full coverage throughout the day.

Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.

Nebraska vs. Colorado

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM

* * *

Buffs fans have a reputation with Huskers. But not all memories involve batteries and urine We asked for the good, the bad and the ugly that have come from trips to Boulder for the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game. And, like many things on the Internet, the bad outweighed the good.

Carriker Chronicles: Should the Huskers still consider the Colorado Buffaloes rivals? On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses the origin and the history of the Huskers and the Buffaloes to debate whether Nebraska-Colorado is still truly a rivalry.

Nebraska's Carlos and Khalil Davis have endured constant change, but still made Mom happy Carlos and Khalil Davis signed up for constant change. They’ve played for four position coaches, three defensive coordinators and two head coaches. They’ve played in an aggressive 4-3, a passive 3-4 and an aggressive 3-4. But they made Mom happy.

Slimmed-down playbook has Huskers 'really, really sharp' in preparation for Colorado Nebraska offensive coaches want fewer mistakes and more rhythm in their attack than they saw against South Alabama. To that end, expect a slimmed-down playbook when the Huskers have the football in Colorado.

Huskers focused on slowing down NFL draft prospect Laviska Shenault, talented Buffs receivers LINCOLN — Sooner or later, the humbling arrives. Usually in early adulthood, you learn no matter how good you are at something, there’s anothe…

Huskers from Colorado feel some extra motivation to beat their home-state team For all the reasons the Huskers are stoked to see Colorado — a former league rival that injured their quarterback last season while issuing the first loss of the Scott Frost era — one subset of the team has deeper issues with the Buffs.