In the age of email, receiving a postmarked card can be special. But a handmade card is reason to celebrate. This 3D heart card can be sent for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or “just because.”
WHAT YOU NEED
Colored paper, 8.5-by-11 inches
Patterned cardstock
Heart template, found on Momaha.com
Glue stick
Scissors
Markers
WHAT YOU DO
1. Fold 8½-by-11-inch paper in half for a large card or in fourths for a small card.
2. Download the multiple heart template at Momaha.com. Choose the size of heart you would like for the center of your card and cut out three versions using paper in a color different from your card.
3. Fold each heart in half. Using a glue stick, apply glue to one-half of one of the hearts. Line up and place another heart half on the glue to attach them together. Repeat this step to glue each of the three hearts together. After the hearts are glued together, you will have a 3D heart shape.
4. Add glue to the back of the 3D heart and place heart on the inside middle crease of your card.
5. Cut out additional hearts of varying sizes for decoration using solid paper or patterned cardstock.
6. Use a glue stick to glue the additional paper hearts on the front and inside of your card. Make sure to leave room on the inside of the card for a personal message.
7. Using markers, write a special message inside the card, place in stamped envelope and mail.
Adapted from www.fun365.orientaltrading.com
