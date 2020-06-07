World-Herald reporters and photographers covered a community rally that began near 72nd and Dodge Streets at 1:30 p.m. People then marched east on Dodge Street to Memorial Park, where the rally concluded with speeches starting at 3 p.m. After the rally, a smaller group reconvened at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation site near 34th and Evans Streets. Follow the story here:

6:15 p.m.



After Sunday’s rally at Memorial Park, about 200 people reconvened at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St., to talk about next steps.

The organization the Black Agenda Alliance led the discussion, which included speakers such as Larry Duncan, Leo Louis II and Terrell McKinney, a candidate for the Nebraska Legislature.

Duncan asked the crowd to take a knee and think about the weight that was put on George Floyd’s neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died.

Duncan used a metaphor for thinking about why "black lives matter."

All houses in a neighborhood matter, Duncan said. A few are on fire, so they need resources and attention. Yes, the houses that are not on fire are important, too, but in the moment, the ones on fire need attention.

Louis, president of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation board, encouraged people to connect with organizations that do on-the-ground work to make change.

McKinney, who is running for the District 11 seat in the Legislature, outlined some of the steps he’d like to see Omaha take:

• Banning chokeholds and prosecuting police officers who break the law or kill.

• Defunding the Omaha Police Department and sending that money into communities.

• Legislating independent oversight and subpoena power in regard to police accountability.

5:15 p.m.

During Sunday’s rally at Memorial Park, State Sen. Justin Wayne tied together the centuries-long struggle for justice by citing other events that have happened on Sunday’s date, June 7:

1712: The Pennsylvania Assembly banned the importation of new slaves (a decision that was overruled the next year).

1776: Richard Henry Lee of Virgina proposed to the Second Continental Congress that the American colonies become independent from the British Empire. His resolution became the foundation for that year’s Declaration of Independence.

1892: Following the Civil War, there was a growing movement to segregate the races in a way that hadn’t occurred in the past. A young carpenter named Homer Plessy, who was described as ⅞ white, ⅛ black, decided to challenge new segregation laws by sitting in the white section of a train in Louisiana. His legal battle went all the way to the Supreme Court, and he lost. Plessy v. Ferguson codified segregation under the doctrine, separate but equal. It would take until 1954 before the Supreme Court would begin to reverse that decision.

1998: The murder of James Byrd in Jasper, Texas. Byrd, a black man who had accepted a ride from a white acquaintance and two other white men, was brutalized and dragged behind their pickup for three miles along a road. The murder prompted Texas to enact a hate-crimes law.

In each of these instances, people stood up and said, “No more,” Wayne said.

“My hope is that today, on this June 7 in 2020, Omaha, like the rest of the world, comes together with one simple message: No more.”

4:30 p.m.

After the march and rally came to an end, Leo Louis II, one of the organizers, said it was a “beautiful thing to see all the races come together.”

Asked what people need to do next, Louis said education and self-reflection.

“People need to get educated and they must self-reflect,” said Louis, board president for the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. “Educate themselves on themselves, understand their biases, their prejudices and look within, and then work those things out. You don’t have to like everybody, but you have to love everyone.”

4 p.m.

State Sen. Justin Wayne, who is an attorney for James Scurlock's family, also spoke at Sunday’s rally in Memorial Park.

Wayne called for Omaha to engage in a broader conversation about the changes needed to place people of color on equal footing with the larger white community. This includes reforms in:

• Health care, including Medicaid expansion.

• Criminal justice, such as decriminalizing marijuana.

• Finance and banking, both in the hiring of employees and deployment of capital.

• Corporations, by diversifying boards, How many black and brown people are on the boards you serve? Wayne asked. Are you willing to give up your seat if the answer isn’t adequate?

• Jobs, including a disciplined push by employers to hire people who look different from them.

“Omaha here’s what we’re saying today: No more to party politics. No more to two Omahas. No to North Omaha, South Omaha. No more west Omaha, no more east Omaha. It is time together as one Omaha with one voice.

"This is no time for complacency; we have to resist that temptation. We can’t just come together in times of tragedy. We have to come together and stay together to make sure we are implementing changes for the long-term,” Wayne said.

3:30 p.m.

The crowd took a knee as James Scurlock's father was introduced.

James Scurlock II thanked protesters for their work and credited them with the Douglas County attorney’s decision to ask for a special prosecutor to be appointed and a grand jury to be convened to review his son's death.

The 22-year-old Scurlock, a black man from Omaha, was fatally shot about 11 p.m. on the first Saturday of protests. Scurlock was involved in an altercation with a white bar owner in front of the bar, where the windows had been broken out. Relying on video from the scene, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine ruled the shooting self-defense.

“Me and my family love you all so, so much ...,” Surlock II said. “You all got us the grand jury, give yourselves a round of applause, don’t applaud us. You all did this.”

Scurlock called for peaceful, sustained work toward racial justice and fair policing.

“I want you all to continue this, continue it the way we started it with this example of peace,” Scurlock said. “We just need this to continue. This is going to be a long journey, it’s a hurtful one for all of us.”

3 p.m.

Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas was among the first speakers when the marchers reached Memorial Park.

She extended her condolences to the family and friends of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man from Omaha who was fatally shot a week ago when protests turned violent.

“As a mother, as a community leader and as a law enforcement officer, my heart grieves,” she said. “To my community, everyone who is here today, I see all races, I see all ages, it’s a spectrum of what the community is.”

Thomas reiterated the Police Department’s call for assistance in investigating Scurlock’s death. Anyone with additional video or audio of the altercation that led to the shooting death is asked to come forward. So far, the video that has been obtained, which has been been released publicly, has shown an altercation between Scurlock and a white bar owner. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the shooting self-defense.

Thomas said the protests have resonated with the Police Department.

“We see you. We hear you and we know that people are hurting,” she told the crowd. She said her first thought, upon being invited to speak, was of the need to unite. She marveled at the crowd, which had grown into the thousands. “The large crowd of people that just marched down Dodge Street?” That’s history.”

And she said that the hard work of effective communication must continue.

“Not only do we need to stay connected, we need to communicate,” Thomas said. “Communication is not just me talking to you, but I need to listen as well … but then we may need to have some open, honest dialogue. That means you all need to hear where we are coming from, and we need to hear where you are coming from.

“Let’s be better, let’s do better ... together we can make a difference.”

The march and rally was organized on social media. A Facebook post titled it the Communities of Greater Omaha Solidarity Walk/Rally. The Facebook posting listed the hosts as Precious Monique, Larry Duncan, Jasmine Harris Justin Wayne and J. Shannon.

2:15 p.m.

By 2 p.m., the march to Memorial Park had begun.

Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne, who also is an attorney for the Scurlock family, was among those who led the march. He took to a megaphone to announce its start.

He called upon marchers to be peaceful and remember that a life already has been lost in Omaha. And he reminded them of the need to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure this is peaceful. If you see something that isn’t peaceful, hold your hands up and report it. We are not playing games today. This is about somebody’s life that was lost, so please stay respectful, keep your social distancing.

As Wayne led the march, he pushed a baby stroller carrying his 20-month old son, Thomas.

Along with Wayne were several others and behind him was a line of police officers, followed by the mass of the crowd streaming along, many carrying signs, many raising fists. As Leo Lewis called out chants, the crowd responded, and many calling in unison, “Justice for James!”

Some of the protesters said they were looking for ways to engage with police beyond marching in the streets.

Elexis Martinez, 23, reached out to Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger to talk with him about a video/photo from last week that appeared to show an officer kneeling with Omaha protesters, but using a Nazi salute. The Police Department says the photo was taken out of context.

Martinez said Omaha Police do a good job reaching out to children and interacting with them. She said she'd like to see them do more with teens and young adults; those who may have more experience with law enforcement.

“I want to go above and beyond protesting,” Martinez said. “I want laws to change and I want ... justice.”

Art Clark brought a poster bearing with a black power fist and the words “Veterans for Justice.” Clark said he wants “to bring awareness to the fact that there’s systematic racism in every part of society and by bringing awareness we help to make change.”

1:30 p.m.

In an effort to further call for racial justice, thousands have gathered Sunday afternoon at 72nd and Dodge Streets for a march to Memorial Park, where a 3 p.m. rally is scheduled.

The crowd was estimated at more than 1,000 people and was growing.

Volunteer medics in blue shirts are there to help if needed. The heat index — in the shade — is nearly 100 degrees. So on the hot concrete of the parking lots and streets, it will feel warmer.

Among those at the rally was Omaha North High math teacher Elizabeth Johnson, who was giving away dozens of face masks that she and her mother had made to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among protesters. "Black lives matter. It's for society, for my students. It's the right thing to do," she said.

Deputy Omaha Police Chief Ken Kanger was among those at the rally. Kanger has made it a point during past protests to interact with protesters.

Speakers at the rally at Memorial Park will include James Scurlock’s father, State Sen. Justin Wayne and Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas.

James Scurlock is the Omaha man who was fatally shot a week ago by an Omaha bar owner during a confrontation. Based on video from the scene, Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine has ruled the shooting self-defense. However, a grand jury is expected to be convened in the shooting death. Scurlock was black; the bar owner, Jake Gardner, is white.

Many of those at the protests have been in their teens and 20s.

Brigette Law Franklin said she wanted to come out and represent her community.

“I really think this is about the young people,” she said. “It’s their time to shine.”