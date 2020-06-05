World-Herald reporters and photographers are covering several rallies and protests happening today. Follow them here:
10:25 p.m.
The night seemed to be wrapping up without incident at 72nd and Dodge, the last pocket of Friday's protests.
Roughly 30 stragglers remained out past the city's 10 p.m. curfew. At one point, they shouted down a man who was trying to rile up the group, telling him he was putting black lives at risk.
9:30 p.m.
As darkness fell and Omaha's 10 p.m. curfew drew near, the crowd at 72nd and Dodge Streets started to thin out a little.
Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and jail time of up to six months.
Omaha Police Lt. Mike Davis said if the protest stays as peaceful as it has and people keep staying out of traffic, police will give them a little leeway on making their way home slightly after curfew.
“The protesters have been great all night," he said. "Give me this any time.”
During past demonstrations, police and protesters have clashed as curfew fell or as police tried to clear crowds.
8:45 p.m.
Among those gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets was Lester Johnson.
Johnson, 25, said he is tired of having to fight for basic equality, for the ability to live as a black man in America without fear.
“Being black in this country is scary," he said. "I’m a college graduate. I have no issues with the law. I pay my taxes. But too often in the eyes of the law, I am a big black man who people see as a threat.”
It shouldn't take a protest, he said, to argue that human lives have value.
"All we want is inclusivity," he said. "We are tired of fighting for something you can see with your own eyes. Open them, because we ain’t going anywhere.”
7:45 p.m.
Omaha police hung back during the night’s protest at 72nd and Dodge.
Watching from the corner near the Do Space building, across the intersection from where dozens had gathered, Omaha Police Sgt. William Seaton and Lt. Mike Davis said the protesters were doing everything by the book.
They were staying out of the street. They were peacefully protesting.
“It’s a small but passionate crowd,” Seaton said. “This is exactly what they should be doing. If they keep this up, we aren’t going to have any problems.”
The only people who had been rude to them, the officers said, were a handful of drivers passing by.
An Omaha family, including Pat Bridgeman, 51, and Julian Bridgeman, 12, joined the demonstrators. Pat Bridgeman said she loved feeling the support of the community — the honks and posters and screams and raised fists.
“My heart is huge. It’s different shades and sizes and colors,” she said.
Martae Mitchell, 21, an Omaha native and elementary education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it was amazing to see so many people out protesting against racism and police misconduct.
“It took a lot of pain to see what’s going on," he said. "It kills me to know I’ve got a target on my back. I have a lot of people looking up to me.”
7:15 p.m.
Tonya Olsen urged the almost 200 people at 60th and Center Streets to think about how Zachary BearHeels felt on June 5 three years ago, when he wandered around Omaha, lost and in desperate need of help.
A memorial march for the Native American man killed during an encounter with police in 2017 started in downtown Omaha and ended 4 miles later in Aksarben.
"What we walked through, the heat, thirsty, that’s exactly what happened to Zach," she said. "And all I kept thinking about was how hot he probably was, how tired and how lonely he was."
The Omaha Police Department still needs to be held accountable for his death, she said, even though charges against two officers were dropped and three won their jobs back.
Speaker Marisa Miakonda Cummings, a member of the Omaha Tribe, said America was built on systemic racism.
"We struggle with alcoholism, and we struggle with addiction because we are hurting," she said. "Our hearts hurt, and our spirits hurt because our way of life was taken from us violently."
"We are not violent," she continued. "But we may need to be violent moving forward if that's what it takes to make change. We’ll do whatever it takes to make change because my babies will not die."
6:45 p.m.
A smaller band of protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge, the site of other large-scale demonstrations over the last week that ended in tear gas and arrests.
The group kept to the sidewalks on the corner in front of Petco, and the demonstration was calm.
Mother-daughter duo Christy Allen, 54, and Christina Allen, 29, smiled and laughed as people drove by one of Nebraska’s busiest intersections, honking horns in support.
Christy Allen said she’s hopeful because she sees so much support from people of every race for the changes and reforms protesters are pushing.
“What’s going on now is it’s time for people to come together as one,” she said. “It’s time for a change, and the change is here.”
About 70 people are at the Bucky's gas station at 60th and Center Streets waiting to welcome those marching for Zachary BearHeels.
Greg Grant Sr. brought a tribal drum. BearHeels was Native American.
“It represents the heartbeat of our nations," he said.
Noel Greer made the 4-mile trek from downtown Omaha to 60th and Center. She said walking helped her to process the tragedy of BearHeels' death.
“It was great seeing my community come out and accepting blessing in that way,” she said.
6 p.m.
As the march for Zachary BearHeels reached 42nd and Leavenworth Streets, across town in North Omaha, more people turned out to pay tribute to James Scurlock.
The 22-year-old was killed Saturday night during a scuffle with bar owner Jake Gardner in the Old Market.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine declined to file felony charges against Gardner for the shooting, saying he was acting in self-defense after Scurlock jumped on his back.
But on Wednesday, Kleine said he would petition the Douglas County District Court to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury to review whether charges should be brought against Gardner.
One of Scurlock's sisters, Riss Mitchell, 28, came to the prayer vigil at 24th Street and Camden Avenue to honor her brother.
"He is not what people want to make him sound like," she said. "People make mistakes. But you can make mistakes and be a good person."
Video from earlier in the night that Scurlock was shot show a man identified as him and a friend vandalizing the downtown office of RDG Planning and Design, an architecture firm.
Jaide Goner, 20, came to the vigil out of respect for Scurlock, whom she knew.
“Too many men are dying," she said.
Eric Belvine, 32, of Omaha, who owns a local business, Ground Zero, said there is too much injustice in today's world.
"History has taught us wrong, to hate," he said. "But we are brothers, all of us. We shouldn’t hate me because of the color of my skin.”
The vigil ended with a call for peace and a moment of silence.
5:30 p.m.
By 5 p.m., the crowd began the long march in the 90-degree heat to 60th and Center.
“Long live Zachary BearHeels,” protesters chanted.
Before they left, Terrell McKinney, an Omaha community activist running for the legislative seat now held by State Sen. Ernie Chambers, said citizens need to continue to hold police and elected officials accountable for deaths like BearHeels'.
He said he had just left a gas station where he saw multiple police officers sporting a "Blue Lives Matter" slogan on their uniform patch.
"That's not welcoming, that's not community policing, it doesn’t work," he said. "You have police on Twitter saying 'All Lives Matter' or 'Blue Lives Matter' in opposition to people saying Native Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter. Why is that?"
Meanwhile, on the corner of 24th Street and Camden Avenue in North Omaha, more people gathered to pay tribute to James Scurlock. They held yellow and blue balloons in front of a mural depicting a smiling Scurlock.
At the memorial, people laid flowers, candles and signs that said "say his name."
4:45 p.m.
As the crowd prepared to march to 60th and Center, a relative of Zachary BearHeels led the crowd in prayer and detailed BearHeels' last hours on June 5, 2017.
BearHeels was a 29-year-old Native American man who had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
He was on his way from an aunt’s house in South Dakota to his mother’s house in Oklahoma City. When he didn’t arrive, his mother called Omaha police the next day to report him missing.
He wandered from the downtown bus station and eventually ended up at the Bucky's near 60th and Center. Omaha police were called after BearHeels refused to leave. The responding officers included Scotty Payne, Ryan McClarty, Jennifer Strudl and Makyla Mead.
Police detained BearHeels and put him back in the cruiser. They consulted with his mother, Renita Chalepah, who asked them to take him to a crisis center. She and the officers decided that they would drop him off at the bus station instead.
After a struggle involving officers, including Strudl and Mead, Payne shocked BearHeels a dozen times with a Taser — some of the shocks coming while BearHeels was handcuffed and sitting limply against the rear tire of an Omaha police cruiser. McClarty punched BearHeels repeatedly after BearHeels ripped his hand free from a handcuff.
He stopped breathing and was later declared dead. A coroner determined that BearHeels died a “sudden death associated with excited delirium, physical struggle, physical restraint and use of a (Taser).”
Levelle Wells, who serves on the City of Omaha's Native American advisory board and is president of the Big Elk Native American nonprofit, spoke to the supporters at the vigil.
“As I get older, nothing has really changed for my people," he said.
4 p.m.
Downtown, 100 to 150 people began to gather at 16th and Jackson Streets for a memorial walk and vigil for Zachary BearHeels, the mentally ill man whom police punched, dragged and shocked a dozen times with a Taser in 2017.
On the third anniversary of BearHeels' death, the group planned to retrace his steps from the Greyhound station where he was ordered off a bus late at night to the Bucky’s convenience store at 6003 Center St. where he died the next day.
The four officers involved in his death were fired by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, but three of the four were reinstated to the force by arbitrators in April.
Assault charges were filed against two of the officers. A jury acquitted one, and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office dropped charges against the other. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by BearHeels’ mother against the city, an Omaha police sergeant and the four officers is pending trial.
There were also reports that a small group of protesters had gathered in the West Omaha neighborhood where Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine lives.
2:30 p.m.
About 200 people marched from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park holding signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Enough is Enough" and "I Can't Breathe" as supporters cheered and waved from their front porches.
Elise Smith, a junior at Westside High School, organized the rally and led the march. She said she has always wanted to be an activist and dreamed about the 1970s — "the decade of change and protest."
But to future generations, she said, the year 2020 will also be an example of a year of activism.
"This, this movement right here, this is the start of change, the start of being heard," she told the crowd before the peaceful walk.
2 p.m.
Kara Eastman, the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Rep. Don Bacon, said she's running to represent everyone who was at the Memorial Park rally.
"What you are doing in peacefully exerting your voices is working," she said.
She urged people to use their voices to vote because it can make a difference.
City Councilman Pete Festersen, whose district includes Memorial Park, said the council this week adopted a resolution condemning the death of George Floyd and also listened to many speakers at the City Council meeting who addressed issues of inequality and race.
"Your presences is welcome here. We appreciate you being here," he told the crowd. "We've all gotta own this, and we're all responsible for this. North Omaha, South Omaha, East Omaha and West Omaha."
He also directly addressed Nick Harden, James Scurlock's brother.
"I've been so impressed with your family, the Scurlock family, and your father for going through such pain you're experiencing right now but calling for peace and calling for constructive dialogue," Festersen said.
1:30 p.m.
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told the crowd that it was important to speak up against institutional and systemic racism. A child of Pakistani immigrants, Khan said he has faced uncomfortable comments and slurs, but because of his privilege, he hasn't feared for his life like black Americans.
"Why are we here?" Khan asked the crowd, a chant led by protest organizer Elise Smith.
"Because Black Lives Matter!" shouted the group.
Khan urged people to get involved because people can't stop racism from their couch. He also told people to educate themselves about racism and the experiences of people of color — because it's not the job of people of color to teach their friends.
The College of Public Health set up a tent and was handing out water, masks and hand sanitizer to protect people from the heat and potential spread of coronavirus.
At noon, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine workers knelt in silence outside the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center for 10 minutes to remember George Floyd and protest racial injustice.
1:10 p.m.
Nick Harden, the brother of James Scurlock, spoke to about 150 people at the Memorial Park rally and said his brother's death is like "out of a dream."
He said that the family is trying to bring the community together in a peaceful way and that all lives matter, not just black lives.
"We're just going to keep moving forward and try to keep bringing the community together, peaceful protesting, nothing negative, because that's not what James would have wanted, that's not what George Floyd would have wanted," he said. "This is peace and equality, and we need to reach it. Let's reach it as a team and as a community as a whole."
About two dozen balloons — blue, black and yellow — were released in memory of Scurlock. His 2-year-old nephew, Marquis, released the final balloon.
1 p.m.
Omaha police officers are working with rally organizers to make sure that attendees can safely cross Dodge Street and go to Elmwood Park.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger was at the Memorial Park gathering, speaking to Anthony Johnson Jr.
Johnson, of Omaha, said he was happy to see these important discussions reach a wider community.
Councilman Pete Festersen was also at the rally speaking to attendees, many of whom came with signs, some printed by Union Omaha that say "Black Lives Matter."
12:45 p.m.
RaJeanna Scurlock, 20, hopes to speak at the rally in memory of her brother, 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was fatally shot Saturday in the Old Market by an Omaha bar owner during a scuffle.
She said her brother was a good person and was trying to save people around him from Jake Gardner, who was armed with a gun.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially declined to file felony charges against Gardner for the shooting, saying he was acting in self-defense after Scurlock jumped on his back. On Wednesday, Kleine relented, saying he would petition the Douglas County District Court to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury to review whether charges should be brought against Gardner.
RaJeanna Scurlock brought her 2-year-old son, Marquis, to the protest. She said it was important to show her son that changes in attitudes and actions are possible.
12:30 p.m.
Volunteers and organizers began to gather at Omaha's Memorial Park with water bottles and were filling up blue balloons for the planned peaceful demonstration.
After several speakers and a balloon release in memory of 22-year-old James Spurlock, who was fatally shot Saturday night in the Old Market, attendees will march to Elmwood Park.
Westside High School junior Elise Smith, one of the organizers of the protest, said she wanted to have a peaceful event that could start a conversation about racial inequality, loss and change.
Her father, Richard Smith, said he's proud of his daughter and others for standing up for what they believe in.
