Jim Frederick and Kevin Wetuski advanced to November's general election for the La Vista City Council Ward 4 seat.
Frederick, the incumbent, tallied 564 votes (54.6%) to Wetuski's 285 votes in the unofficial final results from Tuesday's primary.
John Pluta finished third with 175 votes and failed to advance as only the top two vote getters move on to the general election.
