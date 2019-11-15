“This type of vandalism shows a great lack of respect for those buried at the cemetery and their families. I urge anyone with information to work with our police department so the persons responsible can be held accountable.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

“I condemn anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms. The Jewish community in Omaha has been a vital part of the city for generations, and we should respect and honor their contributions. I urge anyone with information about the vandals to come forward, so law enforcement can prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

“This hateful action towards the Jewish community causes great pain in my heart. … This attack happened around Veterans Day, which unfortunately provided a dark reminder that the cause of defending freedom and combating hate never rests — and that is a cause that we all share the responsibility for.”

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, from a speech delivered at the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

