President Vanessa Schutte, AIA

DLR Group

President-Elect Michael Sinclair, AIA

Schemmer

Secretary Dan Grasso, AIA

Sinclair Hille Architects

Treasurer Michael Alley, AIA

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

Past President Jeff Monzu, AIA

Leo A Daly

Director Matthew DeBoer, AIA

HDR

Director Troy Keilig, AIA

CMBA Architects

Associate Director Codah Gatewood, Associate AIA

Studio951

Associate Director Emily Roesler, Associate AIA

DLR Group

AIA Lincoln President Scott Shiffermiller, AIA

DLR Group

AIA Omaha President Matt Stoffel, AIA

HDR

AIA Western Nebraska President Josh Silvers, AIA

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, LLC

AIAS President Craig Findlay, AIAS

AIAS Nebraska

Executive Director Sara Kay, Honorary AIA

AIA Nebraska

Government Affairs Representative Lowell Berg, AIA

The Clark Enersen Partners

University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture Representative Dean Katherine Ankerson, AIA

