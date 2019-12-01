President Vanessa Schutte, AIA
DLR Group
President-Elect Michael Sinclair, AIA
Schemmer
Secretary Dan Grasso, AIA
Sinclair Hille Architects
Treasurer Michael Alley, AIA
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
Past President Jeff Monzu, AIA
Leo A Daly
Director Matthew DeBoer, AIA
HDR
Director Troy Keilig, AIA
CMBA Architects
Associate Director Codah Gatewood, Associate AIA
Studio951
Associate Director Emily Roesler, Associate AIA
DLR Group
AIA Lincoln President Scott Shiffermiller, AIA
DLR Group
AIA Omaha President Matt Stoffel, AIA
HDR
AIA Western Nebraska President Josh Silvers, AIA
Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, LLC
AIAS President Craig Findlay, AIAS
AIAS Nebraska
Executive Director Sara Kay, Honorary AIA
AIA Nebraska
Government Affairs Representative Lowell Berg, AIA
The Clark Enersen Partners
University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture Representative Dean Katherine Ankerson, AIA
