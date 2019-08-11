Husker football legends were on hand Saturday for the Strike Out Cancer bowling fundraiser at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. From left, Johnny Rodgers, Tom Osborne, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch pose for a picture. At top left, Shelly Doty of Lincoln takes a photo with, from left, Crouch, Rodgers and Rozier. At top right, Crouch holds a poster of himself with fellow Heisman Trophy winners Rodgers and Rozier. Autographed footballs and other memorabilia were auctioned off at the event, which supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

