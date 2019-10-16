Ralston police

The Ralston Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens, 8380 Harrison St.

The event, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will allow individuals to properly dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The service is free and anonymous. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted, only pills or patches.

For further information, visit DEATakeBack.com or call RPD at 402-331-1786.

