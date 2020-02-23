Camp Shakespeare

Campers perform as jesters at Shakespeare on the Green in Elmwood Park.

Kids who love an audience can practice their singing, acting and musicianship all summer, be it Shakespeare, ’80s rock or old-time fiddlin’.

CAMP SHAKESPEARE

Theatrical kiddos try their hands at the works of The Bard with the professional artists of Nebraska Shakespeare. Classes explore the plots, themes and characters of Shakespeare. A showcase closes out the camp on July 3.

When: June 22-July 3

Where: University of Nebraska at Omaha

Who: Grades 3-12

Cost: $200

Information: Nebraskashakespeare.com

HENRY FONDA ACADEMY

Wee tots can learn how to use their imaginations to create characters and tell stories while older youths and teens work on solos and original theater pieces with resident pros at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

When: June 8-July 24

Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

Who: Ages 4-18

Cost: $100-$350

Information: omahaplayhouse.com

OMAHA GIRLS ROCK

By the end of a week at Girls Rock, campers are taking to the stage and performing their own music. Lessons on drums, guitar, bass and keyboard and workshops on songwriting, diversity and self-esteem fill the hours.

When: Ages 13 -16, July 13-17; ages 10-12, July 27-31

Where: Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Who: Ages 10-16

Cost: $350

Information: omahagirlsrock.org

SCHOOLHOUSE FIDDLE CAMP

Greenblatt & Seay’s intergenerational three-day music camp will have beginning fiddle players reading music, learning melodies, harmonies and chords, playing tunes by ear and jamming by the end of the session.

When: June 3-5

Where: The Old Avoca (Neb.) Schoolhouse

Who: Beginners of any age. Sessions for intermediate and advance fiddlers, July 8-10.

Cost: $150 (enrollment limited to 10 fiddlers)

Information: greenblattandseay.com

SING OMAHA

Weeklong show choir and concert choir camps concentrate on singing, music theory, stage presence and performance skills. Each week ends with a Friday evening concert.

When: June 15-19 and July 27-31

Where: Sing Omaha Studios, 84th Street and Park Drive; Millard South High School, 14905 Q. St.

Who: Grades 3-11

Cost: $199 to $275

Information: singomahastudios.org

SUMMER ON STAGE

The Rose Theater lays open almost every aspect of live theater in its camp series. Attendees can star in a musical, perform in a play, learn a dance routine, design a set, finesse their audition skills and more.

When: May 26-Aug. 7

Where: Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.; Rose Studios for Youth Artists, 12100½ West Center Road

Who: Ages 3-18

Cost: Prices vary

Information: rosetheater.org

WRITE ON

Fine Lines, a nonprofit literary organization, helps budding poets, screenplay writers and other lovers of words write faster and better.

When: June 15-19

Where: Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St.

Who: Grades 4-12 and adults

Cost: $150

Information: finelines.org

