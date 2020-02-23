Kids who love an audience can practice their singing, acting and musicianship all summer, be it Shakespeare, ’80s rock or old-time fiddlin’.
CAMP SHAKESPEARE
Theatrical kiddos try their hands at the works of The Bard with the professional artists of Nebraska Shakespeare. Classes explore the plots, themes and characters of Shakespeare. A showcase closes out the camp on July 3.
When: June 22-July 3
Where: University of Nebraska at Omaha
Who: Grades 3-12
Cost: $200
Information: Nebraskashakespeare.com
HENRY FONDA ACADEMY
Wee tots can learn how to use their imaginations to create characters and tell stories while older youths and teens work on solos and original theater pieces with resident pros at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
When: June 8-July 24
Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.
Who: Ages 4-18
Cost: $100-$350
Information: omahaplayhouse.com
OMAHA GIRLS ROCK
By the end of a week at Girls Rock, campers are taking to the stage and performing their own music. Lessons on drums, guitar, bass and keyboard and workshops on songwriting, diversity and self-esteem fill the hours.
When: Ages 13 -16, July 13-17; ages 10-12, July 27-31
Where: Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.
Who: Ages 10-16
Cost: $350
Information: omahagirlsrock.org
SCHOOLHOUSE FIDDLE CAMP
Greenblatt & Seay’s intergenerational three-day music camp will have beginning fiddle players reading music, learning melodies, harmonies and chords, playing tunes by ear and jamming by the end of the session.
When: June 3-5
Where: The Old Avoca (Neb.) Schoolhouse
Who: Beginners of any age. Sessions for intermediate and advance fiddlers, July 8-10.
Cost: $150 (enrollment limited to 10 fiddlers)
Information: greenblattandseay.com
SING OMAHA
Weeklong show choir and concert choir camps concentrate on singing, music theory, stage presence and performance skills. Each week ends with a Friday evening concert.
When: June 15-19 and July 27-31
Where: Sing Omaha Studios, 84th Street and Park Drive; Millard South High School, 14905 Q. St.
Who: Grades 3-11
Cost: $199 to $275
Information: singomahastudios.org
SUMMER ON STAGE
The Rose Theater lays open almost every aspect of live theater in its camp series. Attendees can star in a musical, perform in a play, learn a dance routine, design a set, finesse their audition skills and more.
When: May 26-Aug. 7
Where: Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.; Rose Studios for Youth Artists, 12100½ West Center Road
Who: Ages 3-18
Cost: Prices vary
Information: rosetheater.org
WRITE ON
Fine Lines, a nonprofit literary organization, helps budding poets, screenplay writers and other lovers of words write faster and better.
When: June 15-19
Where: Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St.
Who: Grades 4-12 and adults
Cost: $150
Information: finelines.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.