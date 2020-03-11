Classes are being canceledmajor sporting events are being held without crowds, but major concerts this week are going on as planned. 

Country singer Blake Shelton and folk group The Lumineers are set to play CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

The concerts, which will draw thousands, will happen as scheduled, arena officials said.

"Whether or not an event happens is at the discretion of the promoter," said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates CHI Health Center. "Our operations are unaffected."

On Wednesday, health officials in Lincoln urged those sick or at risk not to attend hip-hop star DaBaby's concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 

The concerts contrast to other events that have been affected such as the NCAA basketball tournament and boys state basketball tournament, which are being held but without large audiences in attendance.

Concerts are expected to draw a younger audience that is at lower risk, according to Pat Lopez, interim health director of Lincoln's health department. 

"The concert involves about 6,000 participants at one location for several hours, while the (boys basketball tournament) tournament would have drawn about 15,000 people to the multi-day, multi-venue event," according to a press release.

It is still possible that one of the concerts could get postponed, and arena officials are in contact with the concert promoters and others. 

"We have to remain in contact with local elected and health officials and be prepared if they make a decision," Engdahl said.

Multiple concert tours and music festivals have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. Coachella and Stagecoach, music festivals in California, were pushed to the fall, and South by Southwest, a music and tech conference in Austin, Texas, was canceled.

Pearl Jam and the Zac Brown Band postponed their spring concert tours.

