Hundreds of the newest cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles will be rolling into CHI Health Center for the 2020 Midlands International Auto Show, Jan. 23-26.
“Vehicles to suit every budget and lifestyle are coming,” says Tam Webb of the Omaha World-Herald, producer of the four-day manufacturers’ show.
Among the most anticipated models: the 2020 Toyota Highlander, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, 2020 Cadillac CT5 and 2020 Kia Telluride SX. Showgoers also can expect models not yet in dealer showrooms.
“The show is a great opportunity to see, touch and experience the latest technology, customization and styling,” Webb says.
New this year is a Work Truck Showcase with upfitting solutions for vans and trucks. “Factory reps will be on hand to discuss your design-build needs. We’ll have trucks with a crane, dump body, service body, flat bed and others,” Webb says.
In a host of attractions for the whole family, a must-do is After Dark on Friday, when specialty lighting will illuminate the exhibition hall and manufacturers will put vehicle dashboards and driving lights on display. Live music also is planned.
Other highlights of a day at the show:
A PUZZLING HEAP
Make guesses as to the make, model and year of a crushed (cubed) vehicle from Advantage Metals Recycling. Three correct answers and your name goes into a drawing for prizes.
PRIVATE COLLECTION Private owners put their rare and exotic vehicles on display by invitation of the show organizers. Featured: 1929 Ford Model A, 1971 Dodge Charger Hemi, 2005 Lotus Elise, 2006 Ford GT; 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
ROBO-TRON E15
Robo-Tron E15, the 9-foot-tall walking, talking robot that thrilled showgoers last year, is back. Find him near the Biofuels Mobile Education Center, where he’ll answer questions about ethanol, pose for photos and dole out high-fives.
RACING CORNER
Take a radio-controlled car or truck for a spin on the showroom track, courtesy of Five Star Hobbies.
PLASMA CARS
The kiddos will have a blast harnessing the natural forces of inertia, centrifugal force, gravity and friction, racing plastic ride-on toy cars on an oval track. Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
MAKING IT CLICK Nebraska State Patrol troopers demonstrate the Rollover Simulator and Seat Belt Convincer — to save lives on our roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.