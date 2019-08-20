Virtually every automaker has a slew of electric vehicles on the proverbial drawing board. They’re anticipating a future in which the roads are populated with battery-powered rides. And yes, this even includes pickup trucks. Ford and General Motors recently announced they’re developing electrified versions of their full-size haulers for an as-yet undisclosed model year.
In the short term we’ll see at least 11 new electric vehicles coming for the 2020 model year from both long-established automakers and high-tech startup ventures. They run the gamut from mainstream autos to burly sport utility vehicles and even electrified exotic sports cars that promise uncanny performance. With most of them expected to deliver more than 200, even 300 miles with a full charge of kilowatts, “range anxiety” could well become a non-issue.
Here’s a quick look at what’s coming to dealers’ showrooms in the coming months:
- Aston Martin Rapide E. Based on the British sports-car maker’s Rapide coupe, this limited-production exotic electric car is targeted for 200 miles on a charge and a 0-60 mph time at around four seconds.
- Bollinger B1. Fledgling electric-vehicle builder Bollinger plans to begin selling a boxy-looking electric SUV vehicle by the end of 2019. It will come with all-wheel-drive, promises a 200-mile range and is claimed to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
- Electra Meccanica Solo. A company called Electra Meccanica will begin selling this single-passenger EV by year’s end. It looks a bit odd with its abbreviated styling, but will retail for $15,500 and run for 100 miles on a charge.
- Kia Soul EV. A redesigned version of Kia’s boxy compact hatchback arrives for 2020. Reports have its range pegged in excess of 225 miles, which is a considerable improvement over the current model’s 150-mile ability.
- Mercedes-Benz EQC. Mercedes is planning a family of battery-powered models for the coming model years, the first of which will be a quick and stylish compact crossover SUV. Its operating range is estimated at 279 miles on a charge.
- Mini Electric. Mini is said to be working on a full-electric version of the Cooper coupe for introduction by year’s end. It will reportedly share technology with the BMW i3, and could deliver as many as 200 miles with a full battery.
- Polestar 2. A new line of performance-minded electrified models from Volvo debuts for 2020 under Volvo’s Polestar sub-brand. While the Polestar 1 will be a plug-in hybrid coupe, the 2 will be a full-electric four-door hatchback. It’s expected to register an estimated 275-mile range.
- Porsche Tacan. Porsche’s full-electric entry will be an ultra-sleek battery-driven four-door sports car that can reach 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and deliver a targeted range of more than 300 miles on a charge.
- Rivian R1T. Another upstart EV maker, Rivian plans to build this sleekly futuristic pickup truck at a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. The R1T is claimed to have a 400-mile range, reach 60 mph in around three seconds and be off-road capable.
- Tesla Roadster. Tesla’s riotous Roadster returns for 2020, and promises rocket-like performance. Tesla says it will run for as much as 620 miles on a charge and reach 60 mph in only 1.9 seconds.
- Tesla Model Y. This will essentially be a crossover SUV version of Tesla’s compact Model 3 sedan and, barring any possible delays, is hoped to go into production sometime during 2020.
