One of the most famous names in automotive history, the Bugatti nameplate was affixed to some of the world’s greatest and grandest sports cars during motoring’s Golden Age. Unfortunately, the original French company was unable to rise from the ashes of World War II. Volkswagen purchased the rights to build vehicles under the Bugatti name in 1998 and unveiled its first model, the Veyron, in 2005. Bugatti cars are frighteningly expensive, starting at around $3 million.
There is a far more affordable Bugatti coming out early next year, however, and while it will start at around $33,000, that could well make it the costliest kiddie car ever built.
The pint-sized vehicle in question is called the Baby Bugatti II, and it will be produced in 2020 to help celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary. Both stunning and stunningly expensive, it’s a battery-powered 75 percent scale replica of the brand’s classic 1924 Type 35 Lyon Grand Prix car. It’s being developed within partnership England’s The Little Car Company.
This is far from being the average kid’s toy. The engineering team scanned every inch of Ettore Bugatti’s original to create the Baby Bugatti II. Larger than the typical ride-on car, it sits at 9.2 feet long and 3.3 feet wide. This allows kids, parents and grandparents (and wealthy childless enthusiasts with a playful bent) to enjoy the ride. The pedal box is adjustable to accommodate drivers of various heights.
As for details, the vintage version’s eight-spoke alloy wheels, which are said to have been groundbreaking at the time, have been replicated, and they’re clad with modern Michelin tires. Mechanical details, like the hollow front axle, suspension and the steering mechanism, have likewise been carried over.
Interior details are also spot on, including the original car’s aluminum dashboard and four-spoke wood steering wheel. The tachometer, oil and fuel pressure gauges have been replaced with a speedometer, battery level indicator and a power gauge. It’s also fitted with a working horn and a rearview mirror. A plaque at the center of the dash notes its build number.
The design team preserved the Type 35’s clock used for measuring race performance, should someone choose to enter the car in a neighborhood cul-de-sac derby. A remote control enables a parent to disable the vehicle from up to 164 feet as a safety measure.
The Baby Bugatti II comes powered by either a standard 1.4 kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack or a 2.8 kWh version with a range of at least 18.6 miles. Like any grownup electric car, regenerative braking recovers energy to help preserve a charge. In “child” mode, speed is limited to 12 mph, while it can go as fast as 28 mph when switched to “adult” mode. It can also be equipped with a “speed key” that enables even quicker operation with the speed limiter disabled for adventurous operators.
The Baby Bugatti II will come in the classic French Racing Blue with a black interior, though custom colors can be specified. It can be ordered with a composite, carbon fiber or hand-fabricated aluminum body shell. As if that’s not enough, the car’s hood will be adorned with Bugatti’s signature “Macaron” badge that’s made from 50 grams of solid silver.
Production will be limited to 500 units. If you have this kind of money to burn and are a wildly indulgent parent or grandparent, reservations are being taken at bugattibaby.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.