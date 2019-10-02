It has been many years since Mitsubishi dealers had the sporty Eclipse coupe and convertible in their showrooms. And with no known plans to return those models to production, the automaker has gone ahead and restored the Eclipse name, attaching it to its latest tall wagon and added the word “Cross,” as in a sedan-based crossover.
Appropriately named or not, Mitsubishi made the right call creating the Eclipse Cross. The five-passenger compact utility vehicle fills a gap between the Outlander Sport and the larger Outlander.
Although the Eclipse Cross was new for 2018, the basic structure was adapted from its larger and smaller siblings. The distance between the front and rear wheels is identical for all three, although the Eclipse Cross is four inches longer than the Outlander Sport and about a foot shorter than the Outlander.
The Eclipse Cross also resembles the Outlander Sport in many ways other than having a flashier front end that appears Lexus-inspired. At the opposite end, an oddly positioned light bar that extends between the tail lamps appears to split the liftgate’s glass nearly in half. Drivers following after dusk will be treated to a unique LED show (especially when the Eclipse Cross’s brakes are applied), but during the day the quasi-spoiler is less visually appealing.
Ultimately, the Eclipse Cross won’t suffer from stylistic anonymity, but its sloping fastback shape reduces stowage capacity behind the rear seat and provides less volume than the Outlander Sport.
The good news is that the interior is spot-on with the times. A finger-operated track padon the center console controls the communications and audio functions, which are displayed ona seven-inch tablet-style touch screen. Other buttons fall readily to hand on the steering wheel.
The trim on the dashboard, door panels and floor console have that satin-nickel look that nicely contrasts with darker dash top and seats, while the optional folding head-up screen shows pertinent information such as vehicle speed and active-safety-technology status. The standard split-folding rear seat can be adjusted fore and aft by up to eight inches and reclines through nine positions.
The Eclipse Cross’ turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine puts out 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feetof torque. That’s plenty to move the Mitsu smartly along, but it’s modest when compared to the available output generated by some competitors.
The engine is backed by a continuously variable transmission with eight built-in ratios to simulate a traditional geared automatic.
Fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive model is rated at 25 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway.
Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control — available with all trim levels for an extra $1,600 — can direct a precise amount of torque to each wheel. It can also apply braking to the inside rear wheel during a turn, which is one variation of torque vectoring or yaw control. Traction settings include AUTO, SNOW and GRAVEL.
The base front-wheel-drive Eclipse Cross ES sells for $23,950, including destination charges, which is about $1,900 more than an Outlander Sport, but $1,850 less than the larger Outlander. That sum gets you a reasonably equipped machine with climate control, heated outside mirrors and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The LE has 18-inch wheels and an upgraded audio system, while the SE comes with heated front seats and pushbutton start.
The loaded SEL has leather seat covers and a multi-view rear-view camera. This model is also your portal to adding a dual-pane panorama sunroof, premium Rockford-Fosgate-brand sound system and dynamic safety technologies such as emergency braking.
With the high demand for utility vehicles of all stripes, Mitsubishi appears to be in a strong position to capitalize on the trend with a trio of such models, and especially the up-to-date Eclipse Cross.
Going forward, it will also be interesting to see what influences and advancements result from Nissan’s ownership of the brand and its alliance with Renault.
