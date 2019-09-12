20190913_new_bhmoriver_2

A bicyclist rides along the riverfront trail in Omaha near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Heavy rains north of the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area will cause the Missouri River to rise noticeably, again threatening Interstates 29 and 680, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is projecting about a 4-foot rise in the river at Omaha and Blair, Nebraska, over the next few days. A 2-foot rise is possible at Plattsmouth.

 JOE SHEARER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

A bicyclist rides along the riverfront in Omaha near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday. This view will change in the coming days. Heavy rains north of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area will cause the Missouri River to rise noticeably, again threatening Interstates 29 and 680, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is projecting about a 4-foot rise in the river at Omaha and Blair over the next few days. A 2-foot rise is possible at Plattsmouth.

