A bicyclist rides along the riverfront in Omaha near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday. This view will change in the coming days. Heavy rains north of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area will cause the Missouri River to rise noticeably, again threatening Interstates 29 and 680, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is projecting about a 4-foot rise in the river at Omaha and Blair over the next few days. A 2-foot rise is possible at Plattsmouth.
