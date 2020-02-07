Americans who have left other parts of China during the past two weeks are advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to isolate themselves and monitor their conditions at home.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asked such travelers to contact their local health department for guidance.
Informing local health departments of recent travel history to China, state health officials said, is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize potential risks to others.
Additional information is available at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
