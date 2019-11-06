Volunteer fundraiser

Lydia Sand raises funds and awareness for the CF Foundation.

 KURT A. KEELER

Lydia Sand keeps a full schedule as organizer, advocate, traveler, runner — and champion of charity sand volleyball tournaments.

“I don’t want to just sit and squander opportunities. I have a daily reminder that life is short – and life can change,” she says. The Omahan has cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease that wreaks havoc on the lungs and digestive system.

Upon her diagnosis in 2001, Lydia and her parents resolved to “Get smart and stay positive.” The slogan became part of their new normal and quickly expanded to their involvement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The family, who was living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the time, formed Team Lydia for Great Strides, the CF Foundation’s signature walk and largest national fundraiser.

More than 200 people walked in support of Team Lydia. “We raised $10,000 and doubled the size of the walk,” Lydia says. “Raising money and sharing our story was one way to make a difference.”

Lydia’s charitable impact to date: More than $37,000.

