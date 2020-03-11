Update: Mayor Jean Stothert and other city and Douglas County officials spoke Wednesday at a press conference to discuss plans related to the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full story below: 

Omaha, Douglas County and health officials were to speak Wednesday at a press conference at Mayor Jean Stothert's office to discuss contingency plans related to the spread of coronavirus.

Those in attendance included Police Chief Todd Schmaderer; Fire Chief Dan Olsen; Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department; Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda; and Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, which manages TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started