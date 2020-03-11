Update: Mayor Jean Stothert and other city and Douglas County officials spoke Wednesday at a press conference to discuss plans related to the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full story below:

NCAA men's basketball games still on track in Omaha; officials monitoring situation Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said at a press conference Wednesday morning that he's in contact with NCAA officials and that both parties are monitoring the situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

Omaha, Douglas County and health officials were to speak Wednesday at a press conference at Mayor Jean Stothert's office to discuss contingency plans related to the spread of coronavirus.

Those in attendance included Police Chief Todd Schmaderer; Fire Chief Dan Olsen; Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department; Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda; and Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, which manages TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center.