At Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, this is our mission — and it’s the heart of everything we do. As the region’s pediatric health care leader, we’re dedicated to exceptional clinical care, research, education and advocacy. Whether we’re providing care for critically ill children or championing child-centered legislation, we strive to improve the lives of children, families and entire communities.
This commitment to mission is the very reason Children’s is in a season of exciting growth and transformation. As national demand for high-quality pediatric services rises, Children’s is expanding — in terms of size, scope and services — to continue to meet the needs of children and families.
“Children are 20 percent of our population — and 100 percent of our future,” says Dr. Christopher Maloney, senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We’re evolving and investing today to improve the lives of children and families for generations to come.”
Perhaps the most visible sign of this growth is the state-of-the-art clinical facility that’s rising on Children’s main campus at 84th and Dodge Streets. Opening in 2021, the Hubbard Center for Children will house newborn and pediatric intensive care units, cardiac and cancer units, surgical space and much more. The Hubbard Center will enhance and expand care for all children — whether healthy, fragile, medically complex, critically injured or seriously ill.
While new and innovative, in many ways the Hubbard Center for Children is a natural extension of Children’s history, a continuation of a decades-long commitment: doing the right thing for children. It’s a timeless principle that has anchored the organization since its founding in 1948.
“We’re building on the beginnings of Children’s, when we started providing services for all children — whether they could pay or not — during the polio epidemic. Children needed a home, a place that really focused on their care,” says Dr. Maloney. “Today, we remain that place, and to serve our community and meet the increasing need for highly specialized pediatric care, we have to do more.”
In addition to elevating Children’s ability to deliver clinical care, the Hubbard Center for Children makes room for the organization to flourish as a pediatric academic medical center and draw top talent as the organization looks to hire more pediatric specialists, sub-specialists, nurses and support staff.
The vision? The region’s children will have access to the most advanced care delivered by the most talented health care professionals — without leaving the area even for the most complex care.
As Children’s physical footprint grows, so does its national reputation. U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s in five pediatric specialties among its 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals: Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopedics and Diabetes & Endocrinology. This is the highest number of specialties Children’s has ranked since participating in the nationwide survey.
We don’t coast. We care. We innovate. We grow… to improve the life of every child.
Learn more by visiting ChildrensOmaha.org.
