It’s been slow at first, but word is starting to get out about the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office’s helpline for residents of Sarpy County who need assistance.
In March, the Sheriff’s Office established the helpline to pick up necessities like groceries or prescriptions for the elderly and for people who either were sick or had family members who were sick.
Residents make requests for items to be picked up and a uniformed Sheriff’s deputy picks up the items and delivers them to the resident’s home.
Through May 5, the Sheriff’s Office had made 56 deliveries to 35 families, said Sgt. Kris Yount, who is overseeing the helpline.
Yount said calls for assistance have been a little slower than expected, but they are starting to pick up.
“It’s not booming but it might before the end of all this,” she said.
Most of the calls have been from elderly residents, Yount said, and the most common request is for assistance with groceries.
Yount said food banks in Sarpy County have been a big help as they’ve allowed deputies to pick up and deliver food from there as well.
Requests can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Requests received after 4 p.m. will be addressed the following business day.
The number to call is 402-593-1593. Those who wish to use the hotline must provide their name, address and phone number. When the order is paid for and ready for pickup confirmation should be sent to sarpyhelpline@sarpy.com.
Participating business:
• Walgreens – all five Sarpy locations for pharmacy orders.
• Walmart – 72nd and Centennial for pharmacy and groceries.
• Target – 84th and Centennial for pharmacy and groceries.
• Baker’s – 36th and Twin Creek and 801 Galvin Road for pharmacy and groceries.
• Hyvee – all three Sarpy locations for groceries only.
• Springfield Drug in Springfield for pharmacy only.
• Kohll’s Pharmacy – 1413 Washington Street Suite 125 and 12741 Q Street.
• Tri-City food Pantry – available to Papillion and La Vista residents.
• Gretna Neighbors Pantry.
• Bellevue Food Pantry.
