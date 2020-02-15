In return for $535, the state of Iowa dropped its investigation last year into taxes owed by a charity that stages publicly funded workshops on dating and marriage.

In 2018, Iowa Workforce Development claimed the Iowa Center for Faith-Based and Community Initiatives was avoiding the payment of employment taxes by improperly treating one of its workers as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

The center argued otherwise, and the case went before an administrative law judge who ruled in the state’s favor. The judge found that the evidence showed the worker was an employee, which meant the center was liable for $952 in unpaid employment-related taxes and penalties.

At the time, IWD was conducting a broader audit and investigation into the center’s other workers, all of whom are treated as independent contractors. Those individuals lead workshops around the state that are intended to improve people’s dating relationships, marriages and workplace relationships.

The workshops are funded with a $4.2 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and were the subject of a Feb. 10 news article in Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Last April, the center appealed the decision of the administrative law judge to Iowa District Court. Three months later, the state agreed to settle the case out of court. The settlement agreement, which was made public Thursday, indicates that in exchange for $535 — the amount of tax owed for the one employee, minus the interest and penalties — IWD agreed to close its investigation and audit, and declare that “no other individuals are or were employed by the center.”

In making the settlement document public, an IWD attorney said the agency would have no comment on the matter.

The Iowa center’s president, Daryl VanderWilt, told Iowa Capital Dispatch earlier this month that he has structured some of the center’s payroll to avoid taxes.

As an example, he cited the $120,000 in annual compensation collected by himself and his wife, Suellen VanderWilt. He said they draw $10,000 in monthly pay from the center, but route only $2,333 of that into their private checking account, and that’s what they claim as salary “for which we pay taxes.”

The rest of their pay goes back to the nonprofit, tax-exempt center, he said, and is used to pay for various expenses — including, he said, a “personal” donation to a Christian church-building program.

