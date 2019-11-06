Soak up the journey – and the destination – by giving the wildly popular Taco Ride a spin! It’s said to be the world’s longest-running and largest weekly bike ride, a beloved Thursday night tradition along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
The route – 10 miles one way – follows an abandoned rail bed from Council Bluffs through the scenic Loess Hills to Mineola, Iowa. The pack rolls to a stop at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steak House for tacos and beer. After dinner, it’s your call – either bike back, or rack your ride and carpool with friends.
The first two miles are relatively flat, followed by a gradual four-mile climb to the ghost town of Dumfries. Well on your way, you’ll come to a picnic/rest area affectionately nicknamed “Margaritaville.” From there, it’s a slight downhill ride into Mineola. (Coasting, in this case, is allowed.)
The weekly treks begin in spring and run through October (weather permitting). Most riders start at Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, just south of Lewis Central Schools, where parking is available. Saddle up – and enjoy the ride!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.