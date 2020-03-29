While most venues and activities remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, area golf courses remain open while also doing their part to fight this pandemic.
Suburban area golf courses such as the Tregaron Golf Course in Bellevue, Tiburon Golf Club in Gretna are open for play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also remaining open are City of Omaha courses which includes Johnny Goodman.
Course staffs, meanwhile, are also committed to helping and doing their part to fight this virus while also still giving people something to do while also practicing good social distancing.
“We’re glad to still be open and allow people to golf,” said Tregaron Golf Course owner Doug Bengston.
“We’ve been taking precautions such as having no more than 10 people in the clubhouse, and wiping down the seats each time they have been used.
“We currently allow people to use golf carts and of course those also are cleaned after each use, rakes have been taken out of the sand, basically we’ve been minimizing the use of objects that typically get touched by lots of people.”
While courses already are going the extra to ensure the well being and health safety of guests, the staff also has listened to customer requests.
“We’ve had an occasion where someone wanted their own golf cart which can happen,” Bengston said.
“People can ride together if they want as well, but if guests come with other requests we try to meet them.”
At Eagle Hills and Tara Hills, both City of Papillion golf courses, carts are allowed as carts are thoroughly cleaned after each use. Guests are also being told not to pull the flags out while putting on the green along with other precautions to keep the germ spread to a minimum.
“We’ve been cleaning everything after one use and strongly advising and encouraging the social distancing while playing,” Papillion Mayor David Black said.
“We’ve done things such as extended tee time to give people more time to get further down the course before the next group tees off, we also keep the clubhouses open, but are still following the no more than 10 people rule.”
As businesses and other venues temporarily closed down, the question came about how many restrictions would be put on recreational areas and parks.
Once that question answered, Black said it was decided the courses would stay open, but follow specific precautions to allow exercise to the public.
“We wanted to keep the courses open not just for physical exercise, but for the mental exercise as well,” Black said. “During these times of quarantine we’re losing this sense of normality that we’ve had and that over time can make an impact on some people.
“You get used to doing little to almost no activity while being in quarantine, and depending how long this goes that can put a strain, or negative effect on some people. So we thought it was important to have the courses open but with precautions for the community to have some for physical and mental exercise and wellness.”
For more information, visit your local golf course website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.