Making a special Valentine’s Day breakfast is a great way to start the day. Your family will light up at the sight of pancakes with a heartfelt message. Serving them with strawberry purée and whipped cream adds a special flair. After trying these pancakes, you may never eat them with syrup again.
WHAT YOU NEED
Pancake mix
Canned whipped cream
Strawberry purée (recipe follows)
Squeeze bottle
WHAT YOU DO
1. Mix pancake batter in a bowl according to package directions. Let batter sit a minute or two then transfer to a squeeze bottle.
2. Heat griddle to 375 F and lightly oil.
3. Using squeeze bottle of batter spell out a message for your Valentine. The trick is to write backward so after you flip the letters the words read correctly.
4. Pour strawberry purée onto plate and top with pancakes. Garnish with whipped cream.
Source: www.thelilypadcottage.com
Strawberry PurÉe
20-ounce bag of frozen unsweetened strawberries or 20 ounces of fresh strawberries
¼ cup sugar
Freshly squeezed lemon juice, optional
1. Place the unsweetened frozen strawberries in a large bowl and thaw. This may take a few hours.
2. Once thawed, put the strawberries and their juice in the bowl of a food processor or blender and process the berries until they are puréed.
3. Pour the purée into a 2-cup measuring cup. You should have about 1¼ cups of purée. Add ¼ cup sugar and stir until dissolved.
4. Taste and add sugar, if needed. You can also add a little lemon juice to taste.
5. Store covered in the refrigerator for one week. The sauce can also be frozen.
Source: www.joyofbaking.com
