Jesus’ death and resurrection can be a difficult concept to wrap your head around — especially if you’re a child. Resurrection Rolls are a creative way to teach the Bible lesson. The following recipe begins with a scripture reading and ends with a little miracle — much like the Easter story itself.
Resurrection Rolls
Serves: 8
WHAT YOU NEED
1 tube crescent rolls, divided into 8 triangles
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
8 large marshmallows
WHAT YOU DO
1. While oven is heating to 375 F, read John 19:16-42.
2. Unroll the crescent rolls. Explain that the triangle of crescent roll dough represents the linen cloth or shroud that Jesus was wrapped in for burial.
3. Give your child a marshmallow and explain that it represents Jesus — the pure and sin-free nature of Christ.
4. Roll the marshmallow in the melted butter, then the cinnamon sugar. Share that these represent the embalming oils and spices used by Jesus’ friends to prepare his body for burial.
5. Wrap the marshmallow in the crescent roll, pinching the dough together securely.
6. Put the rolls in cups of a large muffin tin and put them in the oven. Explain that this step represents the tomb where Jesus was buried.
7. Bake “three days” (10 to 12 minutes) — the number of days Jesus’ body was in the tomb. While the rolls are baking, read John 20:1-18.
8. Open the “tomb” and remove the rolls. When they’re cool enough to handle, break one open and discover what happened to the marshmallow — Jesus is risen!
