Sparks, Dorothy June

Feb 19, 1924 – Jul 25, 2018

Preceded in death by husband, Cleo “Dozier”; daughter, Denise Carlentine.

Survived by children, Harriet Bickel, JoAnn (Robert) Maltby, Harry (Mary) Madsen, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kremer Funeral Home at 9:30am to be followed by the SERVICE at 10:30am.  Interment at Forest Lawn.  Memorial may be directed to the family for a Hospice House Garden Memorial.

Kremer Funeral Home

6302 Maple Street     402-553-3155

www.kremerfuneralhome.com

 

