Sparks, Dorothy June
Feb 19, 1924 – Jul 25, 2018
Preceded in death by husband, Cleo “Dozier”; daughter, Denise Carlentine.
Survived by children, Harriet Bickel, JoAnn (Robert) Maltby, Harry (Mary) Madsen, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kremer Funeral Home at 9:30am to be followed by the SERVICE at 10:30am. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorial may be directed to the family for a Hospice House Garden Memorial.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street 402-553-3155
