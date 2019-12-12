With Christmas just around the corner, members of the Bellevue Senior Community Center last month shared some of their favorite traditions and memories from holidays past, including Carel Obrecht, who spent her childhood Christmases in central Indiana.
“My grandmother and grandfather lived fairly close to us, and we would always go over for reunions and Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Obrecht said.
“There was a creek that we had to cross north to get up to their house. There’s the holiday song, ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ and we used to sing that when we went over the river.”
Obrecht said an aunt would make woodford pudding, which consisted of blackberries in a colander, a base of blackberry pudding and a clear gelatine covering on top.
She also said Christmas meals were eaten on special hobnail china that her grandmother received as a wedding gift in 1899 and with “real silverware.”
But the most special treat were oranges, which, she said, were “quite costly” at the time.
“My grandmother’s sister would go to Florida in the winter time. And they owned an orchard. They sent up oranges for Christmas,” Obrecht said.
One Christmas, Obrecht said, her grandmother bought all eight grandchildren World War II bonds, which were valued at $25 “but you only paid $18.75 for them.”
As for Oklahoma native Priscilla Wells, Christmas was the “only time we ever had a soda.”
“My mom would buy a case of orange drinks, Cokes, everything,” Wells said.
Not only sodas, but other treats as well.
“We always got oranges, we got candy,” she said. “We got things that we normally didn’t have.”
Wells said times were difficult for her family growing up around the holiday season. She said she was one of seven children and had to work a paper route to help bring in money.
“This gentleman that would play Santa Claus for the Christmas parade in our hometown — it was a small town — he would borrow my paper sack that I carried my papers in and fill it with candy and throw it to the kids,” Wells said.
“Afterwards he would always bring the bag and it was always full of candy,” Wells said.
Obrecht and Wells agreed gifts were special growing up, even if it was just one.
“My Christmas stocking was just a regular sock,” Wells said. “We got whatever we got.
“And we were just happy, just a bunch of kids on Christmas.”
— Maddie Robertson is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.