INSTRUCTIONS
- 1 cup frozen seedless watermelon chunks
- 1 cup boxed coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Mini dark chocolate chips (optional)
- Coconut flakes (optional)
1. Cut one seedless watermelon into chunks. Place cubes on parchment paper and freeze.
2. Add frozen watermelon chunks, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth but thick consistency.
3. Serve immediately. Optional: topped with the coconut flakes or mini dark chocolate chips.
SOURCE: cooknourishbliss.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.