Ask a popcorn lover how popcorn is best eaten and you’ll get a range of answers from “lightly salted,” “sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,” “tossed with herbs and spices,” to “drizzled with chocolate and almonds.” The best answer, perhaps, is “quickly.” Here are four flavorful variations on an American classic.
Down Home Apple Pie Popcorn
Makes 10 cups
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
8 cups popped popcorn
1 cup dried apple chips, broken into large pieces
1/4 cup toffee bits
1. Heat oven to 300 F. Whisk melted butter with vanilla. Toss brown sugar with cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg.
2. Toss popcorn with butter mixture. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar mixture. Stir. Transfer to baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
3. Sprinkle apple chips and toffee bits over top. Bake for 15 minutes or until toffee bits start to melt. Cool before serving.
Tip: Add chopped pecans for extra crunch.
Cookies ‘n Cream Popcorn
Makes 12 cups
12 cups popped corn
11-ounce package white chocolate chips
2 teaspoons coconut oil
15 chocolate sandwich cookies, coarsely chopped
1. Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.
2. In medium saucepan on low heat, melt chocolate chips and coconut oil; stir until blended.
3. Pour melted chocolate over popcorn, stirring until well-coated. Stir in chopped cookies.
4. Spread mixture on baking sheet and chill until chocolate has set. Break into pieces to serve. Maple Bacon Popcorn
Makes 2 quarts
8 cups popped popcorn
6 slices thick-cut bacon
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
8 cups popped popcorn
2/3 cup pecan halves, coarsely chopped
2/3 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon maple extract
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Line jellyroll pan with foil. Place wire rack in pan. Arrange bacon in single layer on rack. Bake 15 minutes until ends of bacon start to curl.
2. Remove and reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Brush bacon with 2 tablespoons of maple syrup; bake 15 minutes until browned. Cool then coarsely chop bacon.
3. Combine popcorn, pecans and cranberries in large bowl.
4. Combine butter, black pepper, maple extract, remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup and reserved bacon drippings. Cook over low heat until butter is melted. Drizzle over popcorn mixture and mix thoroughly.
5. Spread popcorn mixture in jellyroll or roasting pan.
6. Bake 5 minutes. Toss in bacon pieces. Serve warm.
Blueberry and Pomegranate Power Bars
Makes 12 bars
8 cups popped popcorn
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup dried blueberries
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
1/2 cup whole natural almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
2/3 cup honey
2/3 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted
1. Line 13-by-9-inch pan with foil; spray with cooking spray.
2. Combine popcorn, oats, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and almonds in large bowl.
3. Combine honey, brown sugar and butter in small saucepan; cook over low heat to boiling; boil 2 minutes. Pour over popcorn mixture and mix thoroughly.
4. Using damp hands, press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 12 bars.
5. Dip bottoms of bars into melted chocolate. Place on wax paper-lined pan; refrigerate until ready to serve. Store in air-tight container in refrigerator.
Recipes + photographs from popcorn.org
