“Bedtime Classics”
by Penguin Young Reads
This new board book tells classic tales like “A Little Princess” by Frances Hodgson Burnett and “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. The stories are simplified for younger audiences and the artwork by Carly Gledhill reflects a vibrant, trendy palette and style. Ages 0+
“Say Cheese! A Kid’s Guide to Cheese Making”
by Ricki Carroll and Sarah Carroll
Written by the owners of New England Cheesemaking Supply Company in western Massachusetts, this book features instructions for 10 different cheeses — cream cheese, mozzarella and feta included — kids can make at home. It also includes fun ways to eat said cheese. Ages 8-12
“Adventures From Outer Space: Houston’s First Adventure”
by Julie A. Roccaforte
This book — from Omaha illustrator and author Julie A. Roccaforte — is the first in a new children’s series about a curious dog who meets new friends as he journeys to learn about the universe and its inner workings. Ages 7+
“Premeditated Myrtle”
by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Myrtle Hardcastle isn’t like the other 12-year-old girls in 1893 England. She has her father’s knack for the law, her mother’s love of science and the desire to prevent a botched murder investigation. The first book in a series, this mystery shows brave Myrtle investigating the murder of her neighbor. Ages 10+
“Boobies Are for Babies”
by Kelsey Shaw
New moms will enjoy the brutally honest look at breastfeeding. Told from the view of baby, it touches on lactation consultants, midnight pumping sessions and the realization that formula is OK. The illustrations are fun and bright, and the rhymes are extremely clever.
