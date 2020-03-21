At left, Bourbon Theatre General Manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage passersby on Tuesday in Lincoln. “Someone will probably think this is dumb, but it is just meant to be positive,” Galvan said. Above, Emily Blunk of Papillion picks up a takeout order of corned beef and cabbage from owner Teri Ochoa at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha during Tuesday’s muted St. Patrick’s Day. Top left, from left: Naiovy Esparza, Avry Hixenbaugh and Scarlett Baker play a game at Through the Years Child Care. Top right, Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at the child care center. Below left, Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha lets people know where to stop for a free sack lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L Streets, while Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies the free lunches, below right. The Packer Pantry, through South High, was giving out the sack lunches to anyone who needs them. Donations can be made by contacting them via Facebook.
Photos
- photos by world-herald photographers
KENNETH FERRIERA, CHRIS MACHIAN and anna reed
