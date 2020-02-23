It’s no exaggeration to say that the one event kids really look forward to all year is summer camp. But how do you navigate the sea of choices? Here are six considerations that have helped me make smart decisions for my son — and my family.
Cost
Summer camps can range widely in price, depending on whether they’re bare-bones camps with a limited number of activities, or camps that offer a number of expensive activities like overnight trips. But don’t just consider the cost of the camp. Also consider how much money you’ll have left for other summer activities the whole family can enjoy. I learned this the hard way the first time our son went to a summer camp. It was so expensive that we ended up not having money for our planned family vacation.
Geographical distance
If a camp is far away, you may end up spending a lot of time and money driving to and from the destination. This issue is made even more challenging if you have kids who go to different camps, at different times and for different lengths of time. A good friend of mine spends a lot of the summer crisscrossing the United States, shuttling kids to and from camp.
Day camp or sleep-away camp
One of the biggest choices every parent faces is whether to send their kids to a day camp or a sleep-away camp. In my experience it’s best to start with a day camp until your kids express interest in a sleep-away camp. A mix of camp experiences might be ideal. While sleep-away camps give kids a chance to experience independence and to make new friends, day camps let them come home in the late afternoon and spend some time with their regular friends.
Indoor or outdoor activities
Consider the types of activities in which your kids would be engaged. Some kids enjoy sitting quietly inside focusing on arts and crafts; other kids prefer being outdoors doing sports. You could choose to follow your kids’ preferences and let them decide, or you could use the summer camp as a chance to challenge your kids to step outside their comfort zones and try something different. My spouse prefers the second option. Since our son first began going to summer camp (he’s in his teens now), my spouse has insisted that he try activities that we can’t offer him in our regular city-slicker lives, like canoeing, water skiing and zip lining.
Single or multiple activities
Explore whether the camps you are interested in are specialized and focus on one activity, or if they offer multiple activities. Many camps are geared toward one specific activity, like chess, coding, writing, or more sports-oriented activities like basketball or soccer. Other camps offer a range of activities, from sports to crafts to performing arts. Camps that focus on a single activity typically aim to strengthen kids’ abilities in that particular area. Camps that offer many different activities try to introduce kids to different things. So ask yourself — and your kids — whether the goal is simply to have fun and try new things, or whether the goal is to enhance some particular skill.
Single or multiple camps
Finally, consider whether you want to send your kids to one camp for all or part of the summer or whether you want your kids to go to multiple camps. There are good reasons for either choice. On the one hand, sending your kids to a single camp can save you time and money shuttling between camps. It would also let your kids cultivate friendships for a longer period of time. On the other hand, sending your kids to several camps would let them explore different interests and make more new friends.
Tanni Haas is a professor in the department of communication arts, sciences, and disorders at the City University of New York — Brooklyn College. She also is a wife and a mother of a teenager, and writes on topics related to kids and parenting.
