Union Pacific's first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The Omaha-based railroad said Thursday it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first quarter. That's up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year ago.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $1.86 per share, on average.
The railroad's revenue declined 3% to $5.23 billion. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.
Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7%, but the volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak.
The company operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.
Union Pacific Corp. shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.
The railroad told its employees Tuesday that 15% of its 37,500 employees will take steep pay cuts through August.
Executives will take a 25% cut from May through August, and employees not covered by union contracts, such as managers, must take unpaid leave for one week each month through August, U.P. said. The unpaid leave will result in a pay cut of close to 25% for those employees.
