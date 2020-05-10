SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Nathan J. Mclaughlin, 327 S. 243rd St., $259,156.

228 Skyline LLC, 22920 K Plaza, $221,932.

Daniel K. Swan, 14806 Sharon Circle, $220,804.

Natarjan Farms LLC, 6550 Rainwood Road, $204,368.

Lewis-Starostka Inc., 7414 N. 117th Ave., $201,116.

Frk Development LLC, 4827 N. 183rd St., $185,300.

Hildy Construction Inc., 4404 N. 190th Ave., $176,024.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 8114 N. 166th St., $162,792.

Richland Homes LLC, 17635 Clay St., $165,248; 21362 Blaine St., $161,484; 4222 S. 214th St., $154,940.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2602 N. 185th St., $157,608.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21727 K St., $150,496.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3007 N. 181st St., $139,904.

Lane Building Corp., 2901 N. 167th Circle, $135,336.

Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2702 N. 191st Ave., $129,088.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4910 N. 208th Ave., $118,708.

Castle Creek LLC, 5501 N. 155th St., $115,916.

Natarjan Farms LLC, 6550 Rainwood Road, $84,136.

David Mills, 3372 S. 112th St., $26,520.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Bryan M. Schneider, 12011 Douglas Circle, $900,000.

Richard K. Koneck, 14854 Ogden St., $122,792.

George Green, 3905 Vernon Ave., $106,669.

Greymorr Real Estate LLC, 3410 Jackson St., $95,000.

Calvin A. Williams, 2709 N. 161st St., $89,138.

Robert M. Hogan, 16018 Lake Circle, $88,950.

James T. Canedy, 448 S. 82nd St., $65,000.

Carlos P. Sebastian, 3830 S. 35th St., $47,724.

Kent E. McArdle, 8445 Woolworth Ave., $45,929.

Andrew R. Kneeland, 9933 Broadmoor Rod, $39,600.

Kenneth E. Gard, 5912 S. 119th Plaza, $36,400.

Lee E. Grimes, 17664 Bay Wood Drive, $36,000.

David S. Olson Trust, 1722 S. 87th St., $35,000.

Kristopher A. Young, 17109 T St., $32,236.

Jane P. Martin, 607 Meadow Road, $31,400.

Oakmont Capital Limited, 216 N. 32nd Ave., $31,000.

Azteca Investments LLC, 1220 Arthur St., $30,000.

Cruz Ivan Paniagua-Villa, 3734 S. 23rd St., $30,000.

Long Lor, 6706 Winslow Place, $30,000.

Max T. Engel, 452 J. E. George Blvd., $29,687.

Bill J. Schomers, 2521 N. 160th Ave., $28,250.

Gary Kumke, 16631 Cedar Circle, $27,000.

Adam J. Roschke, 19604 Adams St., $27,000.

Elizabeth R. Jonas, 4104 N. 195th St., $25,355.

John H. Makari, 3080 S. 99th Ave., $24,000.

Eric G. Lapatka, 19655 Grover St., $23,000.

Ronald Hicks, 5720 N. 166th St., $21,504.

David B. Hogue, 17376 Cinnamon Circle, $20,538.

Buonafede LLC, 4679 Mason St., $20,000.

Michael D. Carmody, 4841 S. 165th St., $20,000.

Backhuus Family Trust, 2122 S. 106th St., $20,000.

Timothy J. McDermott, 7167 N. 163rd St., $20,000.

Cande L. Hansen, 12003 Washington Plaza, $20,000.

Kaye L. Vrbicky, 15961 Howard St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $1,700,000.

Recar Leasing of Omaha LLC, 4629 S. 108th St., $532,336.

J P Properties LLC, 20129 Gate Dancer St., $366,600.

St Timothys Luthern Church, 510 N. 93rd St., $243,973.

Millard School District, 15404 Adams St., $240,000; 12801 L St., $134,200.

Tatanka Properties LLC, 13525 A St., $105,172.

Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $40,271.

H A Wassenberg Holding Company II, 415 N. 41st Ave., $38,723.

St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q St., $35,000.

Tempus Properties LLC, 7555 Pacific St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Benson Apartment Fund I LLC, 6152 Military Ave., $400,000.

Anson Nowka, 1516 S. 219th Ave., $87,424.

David Finke, 13809 White Deer Lane, $72,000.

Custard Cats LLC, 7207 Military Ave., $35,000.

