DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Weikel, Gary B. and Jennifer to McCarthy, Rory N. and Olivia J., 15658 Rosewater Parkway, $310,000.
McCarty, Justin and Michaela to Boerma, Sarah A. and Jordan M., 8910 N. 169th Ave., $345,000.
Blomberg, Aaron to Blomberg, Aaron and Jaeger, Hannah, 7201 N. 160th Ave., $131,000.
Hicks, Julie A. and Kenton to Christine, Johnathon D. and Carico, Kaylea M., 8108 N. 154th Ave., $210,505.
Richland Homes LLC to Ivey, Kerrie, 7302 N. 162nd St., $281,420.
Baldassano, Susan R. and Joseph to Vincent, Tyler James and Jennifer M., 7955 N. 160th St., $330,000.
Vincent, Tyler J. and Jennifer M. to Yetter, Robert Frederick III and Candace Joy, 7826 N. 153rd St., $245,000.
Metschke, Chad H. and Bousquet-Metschke, Shelly to Kahn, Michael R. and Hollands, Sian M., 7803 N. 152nd Ave., $237,000.
68022
Abbuhl, Bernard and Martha to Ethier, Vicki, 2614 N. 189th St., $253,000.
Gramercy Homes LLC to Cypress Group Inc., 22007 Kent Circle, $100,000.
Moore, Barry L. and Karla D. to Urban, Thomas J. and Risler, Danielle P., 3928 N. 209th St., $295,000.
Ulyatt, Jonathan and Tonirae to Fackler, Benjamin D. and Alyson J., 1202 Ranch View Lane, $587,900.
Ebert, Francine R. to Cullen, David L. and Cullen, Ashleena, 18634 Marcy St., $295,000.
Case, Garth J. and Grolly-Case, Denise L. to Gohr, Nicholas John and Kerry Lynn, 21702 Harney St., $285,000.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Gable Custom Homes LLC, 2321 S. 220th Ave., $89,000.
Allen, David L. to Case, Anthony Thomas, 2615 N. 191st Ave., $239,900.
Brandt, H. R. Lee, trustee of Brandt Living Trust to Gould, Jay Cory Jr., 4003 N. 190th St., $379,900.
Duren, Jack D. and Shelby S. to Bolt, Ryan, 1617 N. 208th St., $260,000.
Christenson, Dale E., trustee of Dale & Ann Christenson Revocable Trust to Brooks, Barbara and Thomas, 19018 Honeysuckle Drive, $740,000.
Ritter, Brett R. and Erin R. to Janke, Trevor and Carolyn, 3424 N. 207th Ave., $235,000.
Weides, Michael R. and Darcy A. to Duren, Jack and Shelby, 19919 Leavenworth St., $355,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Douglas, Sean S. and Shelby A., 3925 S. 207th St., $439,900.
Hill, Lauren W. to Reinhart, Derrick P. and Kaitlyn R., 2417 N. 188th St., $470,000.
Gleason, David and Williams, Karly to Briggs, Jimmy D. and Christine L., 19406 Manderson Circle, $340,000.
JKC Construction Inc. to Mogenson, Michelle and Bruns, Matthew, 18414 Willis Ave., $493,000.
Engelbart, Nick and Morgan C. to Tanner, Matthew and Amber, 20222 Cleveland Circle, $215,000.
Kopecky, Marlee to Breci, Vincent L., 19610 Charles Circle, $525,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Walvoord, Jared and Nicole, 29118 Martin Circle, $235,000.
Walker, Tina to Biesterfeld, Rachael Lee and Jason Andrew, 316 S. Pine St., $169,000.
68104
Growth Financial Services LLC to Hansen, Jeffery F., 6783 Franklin St., $78,000.
Thrall, Matthew A. and Audrey M. to Davis, Audrey L., 5606 Browne St., $154,000.
Schaffer, Linda D. to Henn, Sharon M., 3709 N. 55th St., $110,000.
Chapman, Jacob N. to Saunders, Steven C., 2528 N. 62nd St., $166,000.
McCants, Ricky C. and Kennetta C. to Kyew, Pue and Mya, Eh, 5017 N. 56th St., $160,000.
Lawson, Jean M., trustee of Edward & Marie Nemec Joint Revocable Trust to Ong, Duc Thanh and Nguyen, Chau, 4920 Corby St., $120,000.
First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Pedersen, Grant, 4650 Camden Ave., $62,000.
Roddy, Borace E. to Roddy, Darryl Craig, 6214 N. 49th St., $100,000.
Thomas, Tyson M. and Meggan M. to Griffin, Sam, 1902 N. 59th St., $235,000.
Flipping Flanagans LLC to Izon NE Properties LLC, 2316 N. 67th Ave., $100,000.
Precision Properties Group LLC to Glissman, Jason, 3548 N. 53rd St., $170,000.
68105
Podjenski, Jay P., personal representative of Podjenski, Carol I. to Burright, Pamela K., 2527 S. 43rd St., $132,000.
Rowe, Mark J., personal representative of Rowe, Jacqueline E. to Bernabe, Andres P. Bernabe, 3942 Wright St., $11,000.
Flora, Tamara Kay to Hartman, Joseph and Ashley, 4405 Spring St., $165,000.
Greise, Barbara G., trustee of Doris E. Greise Trust to Copenharve, Bryanna, 2130 S. 39th St., $130,000.
Security National Bank, trustee of Clare L. Horning Trust to Jarrett, Philip A. and Tara A., 4448 Woolworth Ave., $250,000.
Matzke, Ann H. and Gerald E. Jr. to Dixon, Bob and Mary, 1520 S. 25th Ave., $132,500.
68106
Ruma, Carmelo to Kanger, Cody and Blanke, Elizabeth, 3505 S. 46th Ave., $132,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Schied, Michael D., 4902 Poppleton Ave., $132,000.
Boaz, Emily to Kruse, Timothy P. and Nancy E., 4669 William St., $157,500.
Gernandt, Frederick C. and Helen J. to Miller, Robert A. and Jessica E., 5625 Frederick St., $132,500.
Kaufman, James and Jami to Munoz, Armando and Graciela M., 4528 Mayberry St., $247,000.
Lavey, Michael J. and Debra J. to Gomez, Rosario Adriana and Rubio, Oscar Gomez Sr., 5435 B St., $199,000.
Reding, Angela to Flores, Daniel and Zamora, Celeste, 4909 Woolworth Ave., $130,000.
Ro-Dan LLC to Emery, Shawn T. and Shelby N., 4531 Walnut St., $272,000.
Lloyd, Jerry J., trustee of Mildred K. Lloyd Revocable Trust to Red Ladder Inc., 4506 Poppleton Ave., $190,000.
Lubbers, Paul C. to Houghton, Gail Frances, 2715 S. 49th St., $170,000.
68107
Guevara, Felix B. and Ana V. to Cruz, Jaime E., 6717 Railroad Ave., $170,000.
Lohman, Bradley T. to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 4116 S. 29th St., $64,736.
Warner, Gary L. Jr. and Sarah to Yetongnon, Theodore, 4717 S. 14th St., $108,000.
Conrin, Matthew L. and Kimberly to Guevara, Felix B. and Ana V., 6717 Railroad Ave., $118,500.
AW Warner Management LLC to Warner, Gary L. Jr. and Sarah, 4717 S. 14th St., $70,000.
Beckwith, Heidi to Vukson, Cole and Vukson-Barajas, Jennifer, 3815 S. 35th St., $105,500.
Gaytan, Roberto and Trudy to Elston, Lauren N., 4517 S. 12th St., $104,000.
Double A. Homes LLC to Virgen, Luis Enrique Zamora, 3534 Drexel St., $118,800.
68108
Greene-Walsh, Michael Riley and Diane Michelle Johansen to Jauch, Christopher D., 712 Pierce St., $246,000.
Suarez, Nelly and Villagomez, Antonio to Ceron, Ernesto Mozqueda and Castelan, Araceli Diaz, 2412 S. 11th St., $140,000.
Narduzzo, Oksana to Narduzzo, Paul, 401 Valley St., $29,850.
68110
Ray, Patricia, personal representative of Nichols, Charles to Bar, Maung, 1339 Jaynes St., $83,000.
Thompson, Avesjha T. and Billy M. II to Jamison, Forrest J. and Jamie L., 1917 Wirt St., $113,900.
68111
Hill, Lori Lee to Biswa, Ganga and Gazmer, Binita, 2509 Parker St., $160,000.
Riskowski, Patrick T., trustee of Maxine M. Riskowski Revocable Living Trust to Adavid Properties LLC, 2218 John A Creighton Blvd., $45,000.
Edison Street LLC to Palma, Breanda Mejia, 3540 N. 40th St., $23,000.
Harrison, Leslie and Leah M. to Second Of 11 LLC, 2818 Miami St., $25,000.
Hendrickson, Patrick A., personal representative of Hendrickson, Frances L. to Paquette, John D., 3743 Maple St., $29,000.
Gilreath, Nathaniel to Paquette, John D., 3743 Maple St., $28,000.
68112
Western Financial LLC, trustee of Om6560N34 Trust to Janda, Steven, 6560 N. 34th St., $73,000.
Holder, David A. to Sparks, Garold E., 3417 Sheffield St., $110,000.
68114
Kidd, April C. and Courtney M. to Kuhl, Lisa, 8309 Bowie Drive, $178,000.
Williams, Dale J. and Crinda M. to Zybert, Kimberly, 1428 Maenner Drive, $145,000.
Kevin E. Carper Revocable Trust and Janet E. Carper Revocable Trust to Rueth, Joshua, 7756 Western Ave., $160,000.
Shaul, Deborah K. to McAlister, Sharon, 721 N. 75th St., $145,000.
Ries, Gerald E. to North, Rick L. and Lathrop-North, Pamela J., 1238 N. 97th Place, $400,000.
Rawley, William R. and Chelsey L. to Wolpert, Maria, 7769 Charles St., $203,000.
68116
Brablec, Linda S. to Tanner, Sharon L., 16118 Browne St., $220,000.
Sagherian, Jay Taniel and Lisa Marie to McCullick, Jason D. and Stephanie D., 15319 Locust St., $203,000.
Leise, Jeff J. and Jacquelyn M. to Dalton, Jeremy and Tanya, 2709 N. 157th St., $330,000.
Motzko, Adam and Deanna to Buffington, Ryan T. and Danielle M., 4222 N. 162nd Ave., $281,000.
Jones, Scott M. and Rebecca B. to Glair, Jacob and Abigail, 3002 N. 154th Ave., $201,502.
Roper, John and Kayla to Karolewski, Janusz and Dollie Fern, 14851 Ellison Circle, $282,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Eurek, Dale A. and Tonya D., 15112 Camden Ave., $172,900.
Rogers, John M., trustee of John & Marilyn Rogers Trust to Wessel, Erica, 2630 N. 157th St., $340,000.
Reddy, Arun Kanmantha and Buddam, Avanija to Hellbusch, Nicholas, 2534 N. 160th Ave., $362,500.
Shannon, Nickolaus L. and Lindsay S. to Hendrickson, Amy, 16162 Spencer St., $415,000.
Guerin, Kathryn R., trustee of 2005 Guerin Family Trust to Paswaters, Sheila, 17002 Grant St., $335,000.
Pothuloori, Antara and Carlson, Mark to Wang, Yan Xia, 3104 N. 171st Ave., $307,000.
Colburn, William Neal Jr. and Vicki to Berlin, Jeffrey Glen, 14722 Himebaugh Place, $241,000.
Seddon, Kevin T. and Salina R. to Koduru, Vijayasarathy and Subashree, 17525 Redman Ave., $290,000.
Yin, David S., trustee of David & Jane Yin Liv Revocable Trust to Billings, Robert and Brablec, Linda, 6814 N. 159th St., $385,000.
Le, Kiet to Coyle, Dale M. and Claudia J., 15022 Camden Ave., $172,000.
Woll, Mark S., trustee of Mark S. & Robynne C. Woll Trust to French, Jack and Jill, 3238 N. 159th St., $412,000.
Linkhart, Andrew and Angela to Acomb, Andrew and Earlene, 5804 N. 166th St., $519,900.
Jones, Shad E. to Moyes, Cynthia K., 15516 Saratoga St., $184,000.
Keffeler, Julie A. to Kellen, Michael L. and Kathleen, 15916 Curtis Ave., $385,000.
Fillbach, Jerry to Main, Barrett T. and Danielle L., 4652 N. 163rd St., $245,625.
68117
Vision Properties LLC to Soto, Jossie, 5713 Orchard Ave., $80,096.
Sylvester, Christina and Arceneaux, Christopher to Saegebarth, Justin, 6166 Karen St., $89,000.
Saxon, Nicholas K. and Miller, Cassandra to Sotelo, J. Trinidad, 4855 Orchard Ave., $150,000.
68118
Palmieri, Jessica and Ron J. to Clinch, Daniel J., 867 S. 156th Ave., $255,000.
Hopkins, Scott R. and Lindsay A. to Leons, Jake P. and Krista K., 1641 N. 173rd St., $288,500.
Bolmeier, Scott D. and Sheila F. to Urbanek, Bradley and Trisha, 1612 N. 162nd St., $255,000.
Higginson, Doris, trustee of Doris Higginson Living Trust to Thomes, Paul and Paul-Gideon, Felishia, 17125 Lafayette Circle, $220,000.
Grimes, William A. Jr. and Kathryn M. to Richt, Timothy P. and Julia A., 16605 Jones St., $475,000.
68122
Lor, Tou F. to Dieujuste, Narius and Jolimise, 8814 Quest St., $178,000.
Peterson, Martha E. to Htaw, Tha, 8401 Sheffield St., $204,000.
Dalton, Jeremy D. and Tanya M. to Kotas, Gina M., 7306 N. 107th Ave., $215,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Randazzo, Anthony C. and Renae A., 8514 King St., $185,915.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rozier-Epting, Antonio P. and Kornoski, Samantha J., 8502 King St., $198,970.
Masters, Christopher J. and Leah A. to Tyree, Grace L., 7313 N. 106th Ave., $235,000.
Romero, Jake A. and Troy A. to Reh, Nga and Meh, Thaw, 7718 N. 80th St., $169,000.
68124
Dunn, John D. and Susannah to Rahaman, Rachel, 3518 S. 105th Ave., $225,000.
Magee, Martha L., trustee of Martha L. Magee Trust to Combs, Jessie Leigh, 2367 S. 80th Ave., $175,000.
Maldonado, Josephine M. to Richter, Jeffrey S., 9117 Nina St., $145,000.
Pease, Mark A. and Hively, Tracy R. to Polaris Properties LLC, 3603 S. 88th St., $142,000.
Dunn, John R. Jr., trustee of Dunn Living Trust to Charvat, Joshua M., 8169 Hascall St., $160,000.
68127
Arehart, Loni M. to Chancellor, Miranda, 94 Country Club Road, $162,000.
Saunders, Martin D. and Diane E. to Hiffernan, John M. III, 5105 S. 84th St., $210,000.
Midwest Minor LLC to Holistic Health Holdings LLC, 5310 S. 84th St., $1,250,000.
Ehlers, Benjamin and Josie to Brewer, Trent T. and Brooke M., 10248 V St., $180,000.
Homan, Adam and Loretta to Diaz, Daniel and Bivieca, Matyelix, 10533 N St., $205,000.
Johnson, Craig A. and Christine C. to Li, Shuai and Ji, 10462 W St., $188,000.
McGuire, E. Ryan and Tarra K. to Foresman, Shannon M. and Boudreault, Jason P., 6106 S. 95th St., $239,950.
68130
MacGillis, Emily and Steven to Vel, Raja and Gayathri K., 3447 S. 161st Circle, $445,000.
Driscoll, Chris W. and Angela M. to Shainholtz, Corey D. and Williams, Mary M., 16930 Pasadena Circle, $587,000.
Snyder, John F. and Loretta R. to Kane, Jeffrey A. and Melissa M., 19217 Ontario Circle, $365,000.
Durmaskin, Jay H. to O’Brien, John J. and Linda S., 17245 Woolworth Ave., $265,000.
Price, Gregory F. and Elizabeth N. to Wattier, Heather and Donovan, 19276 Poppleton Ave., $565,000.
68131
Millard, Andrew J. and Rachel to McCormick, Scott Albert and Kimberly Kay, 105 N. 31st Ave., $88,500.
Kiewit Infrastructure Co. and Farnam 36 LLC to Blackstone Plaza LLC and Dansam II LLC, 327 S. 37th St., $1,279,000.
Knapp, Richard E. and Jewel L. to Woods, Aerial, 3000 Farnam St., $115,000.
Mirch, Larry to Begovic, Mirza, 105 N. 31st Ave., $120,000.
Miller Way LLC to Newman, Stuart, 1111 N. 42nd St., $49,000.
Tedla, Jay and Jaya Prakash to Rsun Group LLC, 3000 Farnam St., $140,000.
Franks, Terry and Laura to Carl, Andrew and Brianna, 632 N. 41st Ave., $120,000.
68132
Skoge, Harriet to McFarland, Alexander James and Byron Keith, 410 S. 56th St., $265,000.
Feld, Kerry Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 6958 Cuming St., $181,000.
68134
Gammel, Linda, personal representative of May, Clyde C. to Sas Properties LLC, 3423 Keystone Drive, $142,000.
Hultquist, Kirk B. to Harter, Jared, 8160 Browne St., $141,600.
Gau, Jerome, trustee of Gau Family Living Trust to Beveridge, Allan D. and Shirley A., 9212 Browne St., $163,000.
Hawkins, Jennifer and Holbrook, Hannah to Dowling, Joseph Larry and Hendricks, Kylee Kimberly, 4511 N. 91st St., $150,000.
Adams, Ashtin to Hipsher, Tyler J. and Bonnie K., 9323 Tomahawk Blvd., $150,000.
Merriman, Sally D. and Roger P. to Scjwartz, Megan and Smith, Wilber, 7533 Pinkney St., $159,000.
Tedesco, Thomas E. and Cheryl D. to Roberts, Brenda, 9248 Spaulding St., $184,500.
Godsey, Dan and Sheryl to Nawojski, Robert, 2530 N. 81st St., $155,000.
Styl Properties Inc. to B & F Properties LLC, 7605 Bedford Ave., $149,000.
Drum, Leland D. Jr. and Pamela R. to Gall, Michael Lee Jr., 9241 Grand Ave., $172,000.
Lewis, Shirley J. to Sheppard, Jeffery D. and Sheila, 9617 Maple Drive, $163,000.
68135
Freeman, Daniel A. and Alicia J. to Kimmey, Kristopher T. and Sandy, 17503 Monroe St., $371,000.
Meyer, Christopher B. and Jeannette M. to Sauerbrunn, David and Jamie, 19606 Andresen St., $392,000.
Standish, Greg L. and Theresa J. to Kleinschmit, Nicholas Noel and Laura Kathryn, 17459 V St., $325,000.
Beltz, Yvonne, trustee of Yvonne Beltz Revocable Trust to Price, Gerald and Mary, 17018 I St., $285,000.
McGowen, Brandon and Telsie to Bradner, Tamara Marie, 16232 Holmes Circle, $218,000.
Dinan, James P. and Jodi A. to Rogers, David and Deborah, 5607 S. 163rd Ave., $306,000.
Hannor, Rodney L. and Tran H. to Gavini, Fanitha, 5916 S. 174th Ave., $304,500.
Whitmore, Matthew B. and Heather M. to Pfyl, Drew and Lapreze, Emily, 16214 Holmes Circle, $220,000.
Rudloff, Robyn A. and Conlon, Kevin to Roach, Brett C., 16604 Monroe St., $175,200.
Lacey, Matthew Stuart and Ashlee E. to Swett, William Mitchell, 20207 G St., $264,000.
Jones, Donald D. and Jane C. to Garnsey, James C. and Linda J., 5007 S. 190th Ave., $224,000.
68137
Dickey, Andrew and Brittney to Sorensen, John C., 5634 S. 139th St., $190,000.
Diep, Sue and Le, Ngan to Nord, James and Jennifer, 12227 Weir St., $178,500.
Krzemien, Joshua Jon and Rachel Elise to Warneke, David C., 11212 Z St., $188,000.
Hawkins, Debra A. to 5109 Real Estate LLC, 13809 Washington Circle, $119,000.
Henderson, Jerad and Ashley to Krzeminski, Tammie M. and Carney, Mikki A., 4359 S. 148th St., $220,000.
Hiatt, Carol M. to Ernst, Cary and Wendi, 5168 S. 149th Court, $192,800.
Prichard, Roger E. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 5011 S. 143rd St., $111,900.
Sprouse, Benjamin L. and Lisa to Pietro, James F., 4501 S. 145th St., $215,000.
68142
Korte, Elise E. to Beam, Cindy L., 14221 Potter Parkway, $250,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc. to Danielson, Robert, 11765 Deer Creek Drive, $60,900.
Prairie Homes Inc. to Waltermire, Robert C. and Ginger S., 11936 Whitmore St., $414,013.
HBC Homes Inc. to Mickeliunas, Joseph and Jenny, 7159 N. 122nd Ave., $480,671.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 7919 N. 131st Circle, $80,000.
68144
Comine, Mindy K. to Cunningham, Joshua Andrew, 2023 S. 138th Avenue Circle, $228,000.
Chappelear, Ryan and Debra R. to Sorenson, John L., 13423 Shirley St., $225,000.
Gallegos, Ryan and Christina to Chavez, Pedro Jr. and Aguila, Maria Dolores Montiel, 12204 Crawford Circle, $170,500.
Hodgson, Ann B. to Bader Construction LLC, 1635 S. 113th Place, $294,500.
Bartunek, Susan L. to Candor Properties VI LLC, 13734 Shirley St., $190,000.
Carrington, Catherine U. to Hansen, Leslie A. and Fischer, Thomas L., 14905 Dorcas Circle, $210,000.
Stageman, Ellen Marie to Kingsley, Dwayne Thomas and Angela, 2047 S. 146th Circle, $210,000.
68154
Wees, Paul S. and Shelby N. to Wees, Brooke L., 644 S. 124th St., $222,000.
Paskvan, Thomas J. and Bowen, Megan E. to Green, Scott and Jill, 12923 Harney St., $317,000.
Beacom, Aaron and Katie to Fox, Brian and Mackey, Richard, 12538 Leavenworth Road, $321,000.
Pierce, Sarah M. and Bradley J. to Moore, David and Lorenza, 11209 Leavenworth St., $175,000.
Curtis, Ryan B. and Lisa M. to Thielen, Andrew P. and Taylor A., 717 N. 155th Ave., $249,000.
68164
Steele, Mark A. and Kristen to Duncan, Bobbie D., 5020 N. 134th St., $258,000.
Anderson, Jennifer and Bharadwaj, Manas to Clark, John P. and Barbara, 4820 N. 137th St., $300,228.
Sheard, Debra L. to Clanton, Dennis and Jill, 6343 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $149,000.
Gomez, Bruce A. and Debra A. to Maxwell, Monte B., 12114 Miami St., $175,000.
Lacey, Jessica to Phu, Tim, trustee of Tim and Sarah Phu Family Trust, 13107 Grand Ave., $146,500.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Spivack, John M. and Patricia A. to Correa, Richard and Gloria, 311 Martin Drive North, $420,000.
Norby, Charles R. and Rila J. to Braesch, Steven S., 2512 Jackson St., $139,000.
Regal Fireworks Co. Inc. to Slobodnik Tim, none provided, $31,000.
Cangelosi, Patricia E., trustee of Patricia E. Cangelosi Revocable Trust to Lawson, David E., trustee of David E. Lawson Revocable Trust, 2303 Power Drive, $150,000.
Scholz, Grete H. and Kathleen, Scholz, Raymond E. and Shirley, Allwein, Diane M. and Storey, Christina A. to Davis, Linda M., 809 W. 31st Ave., $135,000.
McGlothlin, Tyler C. to Roberts, Sara P., 2811 Washington St., $102,000.
Taylor, Shilo and Jeffrey E. to Brown, Amber Korinne and Andrea, 2808 Clay St., $110,000.
Siciliano, Pepin Jamie to Hagen, Andrew Alan, 903 Bluff St., $205,000.
Pretz, Jessica and Ryan to Custard, Ada and Carol, 2011 Hancock St., $165,000.
Evans, Joseph J. and Autumn Ashley to Nguyen, Khoi and Jennifer, 808 Bellevue Blvd. South, $167,000.
68028
Brink, Edward E. Tr to Langendorfer Properties Five LLC, 21522 Amber Circle, $189,000.
D & E. Custom Building & Design Inc. to Brown, Daniel E. and Athilia, 529 Devonshire Drive, $410,000.
Braunger, Barbara Jean to Eaglewood Homes LLC, 11616 S. 206th St., $152,000.
Ernst, Cary D. and Wendi B. to Jacobson, Ashtin R., 11324 S. 199th St., $246,000.
Rogers, James S. and Sherry L. to Sauer, Adam and Megan, 21107 McClellan Drive, $310,000.
Hull, Christopher P. and Kelsey E. to Burns, Mark N. and Alyssa R., 8116 S. 190th Ave., $208,000.
68046
Sacca, Teresa J. and Cory A. to Walenz, Mark C. and Hier, Teresa M., 808 Wilshire Lane, $276,000.
Novak, Sharon and Novak, Patty, personal representative of John C. Novak Estate and both of John & Mary Novak Estate to Schmid Farms Inc., 17002 S. 99th St. Unit 12N, $15,000.
Foley, Kenneth J., trustee, and Foley, Audrey M., trustee of Foley Trust to French, Elliott O., 1240 Cork Drive, $275,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Schwartz, Bryan and Sara, 910 Arlene Circle, $278,000.
Hagan, Kenneth P. and Joann to Countryman, Elizabeth M., 522 E. 2nd St., $122,000.
Vanness, Sherry to Allen, David and Christine, 1316 Edgewood Blvd., $185,000.
Douglas, Sean S. and Shelby A. to Turecek, Joseph F. IV and Heather A., 1710 Hardwood Drive, $279,000.
Rider, Michael S. and Stefanie Nichole to Myers, Brandi and Rocha, Contreras Roberto, 2304 S. Mineral Drive, $275,000.
Britt, Joshua Paul and Elizabeth Marie to Williams, Emmett III and Kimberly, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 4E, $105,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Haynes, Jeremy and Mandy, 10425 S. 111th Ave., $281,000.
Melito, John P. and Michele R. to Nguyen, Tien Hoang and Kim Chi, 10610 S. 111th St., $285,000.
68123
Dewell, Matthew Martin and Molly Jo to Powers Carla, 9906 S. 9th Circle, $185,000.
Sauer Steven J., co-trustee, and Sauer, Julee R., co-trustee of Sauer Revocable Trust to Young, Sheryl P., 10402 Lewis & Clark Road, $232,000.
Drake, Kacey J. and Schubert, Richard L. to Druecke, Kipp Charles, 910 Avery Road, $197,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Billquist, Michael P. and Naomi E., 4310 Chennault St., $383,000.
Tam, Jeffrey Carl and Jayme M. to Sampson, Richelle, 2910 Jack Pine Circle, $185,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bales, Justin T. and Crawford, Beverly A. S., 1708 Mayflower Road, $292,000.
Svoboda, Mallory C. to Atchison, Shane Patrick, 14316 S. 25th Ave., $180,000.
Kimble, Paul M. and Cherie L. to Burke, Lenny L. and Marilyn R., 9705 Linden Ave., $210,000.
Banks, Wayne J. and Angela to Eskey, Leroy and Ashley, 2609 Nottingham Drive, $240,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Meyer, Matthew L. and Katie L., 1712 Pilgrim Drive, $287,000.
Qualset, Michelle S. to Lemley, Gregory C. and Kalli E., 803 Cedar View Drive, $225,000.
68128
Bolan, Morris John and Ellen Marie to Squeeks Garage LLC, 8812 Redwood Court, $175,000.
White, Russell E. III to Oiness, Torin, 7810 Elm Drive, $187,000.
Warfel, Penny Lyn to Ilsley, Andrea, 7406 Ivy Lane Drive, $161,000.
Pratt, Ricki A. and Shannon, Claire to Pretz, Jessica and Ryan, 8131 S. 103rd St., $329,000.
68133
Hoffmann, Michael R. and Elizabeth A. to Kimmet, Michael Anthony and Erin E., 705 Fall Circle Road, $340,000.
Kimmet, Michael A. and Erin E. to Leighow, George Christopher and Carrie Jo, 704 Eagle View Drive, $204,000.
Schwartz, Bryan M. and Sara B. to Ludwikowski, Anthony and Megan, 4604 Springview, $210,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha to Sautter, Adam J. and Ann M., 13804 S. 51st St., $385,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Seevers, Tiffany, 11513 S. 110th Ave., $337,000.
68136
Husebo, Joel E. and Patricia L. to Espinoza, Carlos Compean, 7922 S. 157th Ave., $190,000.
Eisenreich, Michael K. and Meggie J. to Prendergast, Lori A. Douglas and Thomas Joseph, 19005 Margo St., $235,000.
Erickson, Jon L. and Amy A. to Potineni, Mrudula and Venugopala Rao, 16122 Cottonwood St., $174,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Frahm, Craig J. and Allen, Jennifer L., 18518 Hampton Drive, $441,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Herrig, Hilary J. and Ryan C., 8006 S. 184th Ave., $323,000.
Forster, Michael J. and Julie A. to Deeds, Garrett and Barnes, Emily, 18610 Gertrude St., $328,000.
Eickhoff, Imogene E. to Humphrey, Constance Jean, 17151 Oakmont St., $216,000.
Carter, Robert J. and Megan T. to Chmelka, Gary J. and Gloria J., 7309 S. 170th St., $375,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bosnjak, Mevludin and Aisa, 18622 Willow St., $282,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sutton, Zane C. and Hylen, Kelsey K., 18904 Greenfleaf St., $266,000.
Johnson, Nicole T. to Bounds, Lisa, 18808 Rosewood St., $259,000.
68138
Lovings, Thomas E. and Brandi to Nguyen, Brandon Vu, 13962 Olive Circle, $249,000.
Block, Scott Lee to Bell, Denise A., 13915 Virginia St., $164,000.
Schoonover, Kyle to Ceballos, Fernando, 14813 Borman St., $178,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Liddell, Gay D. and Richard T., 11508 Grissom St., $362,000.
68147
Billquist, Michael P. and Naomi to Duckett, Jessica N., 2210 Marlee Drive, $206,000.
Normandin, Anna R. to Glassman, Sean, 2560 Holly St., $90,000.
Jackson, Kurt E. and Tatia L. to Rivera, Cesar Jovani, 7660 S. 40th St., $145,000.
Haas, Jeremy to Camp, Dylan and Dara Ashley, 2207 Barbara Ave., $341,000.
Meyer, Matthew and Katherine to Johnson, Diane M. and James M., 9404 S. 28th Ave., $286,000.
68157
Vavra, Patty J. and Kay to Jourdan, Kelsey Janelle, 4818 Borman St., $188,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.