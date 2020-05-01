DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17320 Potter St., $65,200.
Williams, Calvin A. and Carol L. to Epperson, Robert L. Sr. and Marilyn K., 7120 N. 151st Ave., $415,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Davis, Huntington L. and Brittany R., 16509 Hanover St., $264,384.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Roza, Mikki T., 17109 Craig St., $259,796.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 431 N. Allen St., $45,100.
Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 408 N. Allen St., $39,900.
Hines, Cassandra and Delarm, Cassandra to Camero, Lindsay and Ronald, 105 N. Stark St., $106,000.
Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 404 N. Allen St., $39,900.
Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 412 N. Allen St., $39,900.
Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7817 N. 173rd St., $69,864.
Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 428 N. Allen St., $79,800.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vangorder, Taryn S., 7177 N. 164th St., $294,641.
Touray, Ali and Theresa Ann Lenhart to Norris, Clayton and Holly, 7024 N. 162nd St., $350,000.
Stepp, Steven Bradley and Cynthia W. to Hunter, Karen and Doug, 14463 Sunrise St., $199,000.
Marque Custom Builders LLC to Krumwiede, Mark E. and Tammy J., 16054 C. W. Hadan Drive, $249,960.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Brown, Nicholas and Hanna, 8102 N. 173rd St., $294,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 17126 Potter St., $57,950.
Rogers, George E. and Coyle-Rogers, Patricia G. to Hightower, Scott and Brittany, 8538 N. 169th St., $320,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Querry, Vern M. and Christians-Querry, Deborah A., 16407 Read St., $292,722.
Peterson, David K. and Kristi L. to Christensen, Kyle Q. and Megan J., 18118 Ford St., $428,500.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Ldt Inc., 17110 Potter St., $57,950.
68022
Malibu Holdings LLC to Meyers, Paul Edward and Laurie Berkshire, 23029 J Plaza Circle, $300,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4225 S. 220th St., $69,800.
Westbury Farm LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4202 S. 220th St., $72,800.
Lagrange, Chad and Kimberlee to Colanino, Tony and Leslie, 19301 Sahler St., $494,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Valappil, Sunil Kumar Kayyala and Kunnissery, Priya Chandran, 3907 S. 205th St., $325,632.
Egermier, Mark and Kiger, Michaela E. to Larson, Tracy, 20123 Douglas St., $309,500.
Sheeren, Thomas F. and Susan M. to Wiegand, Bob L. II, 19906 Mason St., $342,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Piya, Sagun Raj and Shrestha, Pramita, 21358 G St., $311,637.
Lyons, Sarah M. and Query, Sarah M. to Fillo, David Ryan and Kim, 21309 Old Coach Road, $190,500.
Larson, Nicklas Lee and Jennifer Lynn to Dubas, Tyler M. and Monroe, Claire E., 1301 N. 182nd St., $357,000.
Brown, Corey and Nicole to Rome Properties LLC, 21215 Appaloosa Drive, $200,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 18423 Grant St., $75,000.
Owen, Shari Jo to Vencil Construction Inc., 1814 S. 211th St., $67,800.
Bauerkemper, Jerry and Sharyn to Zumbrennen, Jonathan J. and Stanek, Hannah J., 1025 S. 216th St., $230,000.
Frank, Bruce W. to Friday, Charlene and Kevin, 22105 Stanford Circle, $413,000.
Hall, Thomas R. and Lindsey M. to Murray, James S. and Heather S., 19672 Harney St., $419,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2425 N. 188th St., $65,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Wagner, Chris and Barbici-Wagner, Alessia, 20953 Camden Ave., $302,352.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Yada, Naveen Kumar and Seemakurthi, Kamala, 5026 N. 180th Ave., $312,002.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hoff, Laurie K., 4914 N. 181st St., $335,737.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Prochazka, Jeffrey M., 21006 Cedar St., $559,900.
FRK Development LLC to Regency Homes and Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4601 N. 183rd St., $75,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corporation to Anderson, Daniel R. and Karoline S., 6106 N. 292nd Circle, $300,000.
68069
Brandt, Tamara S. to Wiggs, Neal T. and Andrea A., 715 Riverside Drive, $365,000.
68102
Anderson, Steven E. and Susan M. to Ethridge, Kelly A., 2315 Harney St 303, $51,950.
68104
Pel, Teh to Baw, Ta Ka, 4130 N. 62nd St., $139,000.
Martel, Juana Deysi Ruth and Daisy Ruth to Destiny Construction & Roofing Inc., 3801 N. 53rd St., $100,000.
Holt, Lorraine J. to Michanda 3 LLC, 5714 N. 50th St., $54,500.
Bor Inc. to Wilson, David J., 4120 N. 64th St., $139,950.
Gisel, Pam J. and Taylor, Michael to Dot Property Solutions LLC, 3601 N. 67th Ave., $119,000.
Forrest, Eldan to Samson Holdings LLC, 2043 N. 48th Ave., $77,500.
Heartland Holdings A. Lllc to Wrick, Brandon K. and Britt A., 1909 N. 54th St., $270,000.
Gilroy Rentals LLC to Mak Development LLC, 6311 Sahler St., $127,000.
Terrill, Terrill K. and Georgette to Foster, Nicole, 4205 N. 55th Ave., $120,000.
Leonard, Michael P. and Shari A. to Sadler, Joseph William, 3115 N. 58th St., $145,000.
Gils Auto Sales LLC to Sindelar, Ronald and Esther, 4801 Laurel Ave., $64,000.
Gallion, John W. Jr. and Nicole D. to Coleman, Taja R., 5906 N. 47th St., $135,000.
68105
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2569 Pierce St., $51,000.
Thompsen, Bruce A. and Sharon L. to Isaacson, Luke and Rebecca, 1136 S. 31st St., $225,000.
Rodas, Jose A. Recinos and Recinos, Maria G. to Galdamez, Noemi I. and Amaya, Willian F. Galdamez, 3915 Castelar St., $150,000.
68106
Pruch, Steven T. to Hanson, James and Grauberger, Michelle, 4524 Valley St., $165,000.
Padgett, Marion Skyler and Kuhl, Sarah R. to Weiland, Nicholas and Alexandria, 5648 Pierce St., $295,000.
Graff, Paul to Rubenfeld, Shawn and Ellie, 1927 S. 61st St., $171,500.
Comstock, Thomas John and Nicole M. to Moore, Erik Scott and Watzke, Emily Kathryn, 6156 Hickory St., $265,000.
Nicole James Properties LLC to Dittmar, Aaron J. and Amanda Emily, 1421 S. 52nd St., $200,000.
Stoecklein, Patricia M. and Fischer, Patricia M. to Rucker, Nicholas, 2611 S. 49th St., $210,000.
68107
Rnb Properties LLC to Ventura, Jose J. Marganto and Margarito, Karen, 4727 S. 17th St., $66,000.
Cunningham, Emmett T. and Iwanski, Sarah A. Personal representative to Complete Real Estate LLC, 3910 M St., $70,000.
Ciurej, Andrew J. to Micek, Benjamin A., 6219 S. 40th St., $134,000.
Shaffer, Theresa to Morales-Martinez, Ernesto and Alvarado, Maria Del Carmen Becerra, 4227 S. 26th St., $140,000.
Svacina, Timothy A. and Walag, Karen Personal representative to Rodriguez, Marleny Del Carmen Sanchez, 1340 Z St., $118,000.
Walton, Brad to Garfield, Marc, 4506 S. 40th St., $148,500.
Mares, Roberto Ochoa and Ochoa, Ana Maria to Negrete, Jose Cruz and Perez, Lucero Diaz, 5845 S. 19th St., $167,500.
68108
Starostka, Danny Ray and Janet to Starostka, Cassidy, 1902 S. 14th St., $117,500.
Word of the Life Fellowship to Pentecostal Church of God, 3000 S. 20th St., $368,500.
Barratt, Kevin K. to Barratt, Kevin K. and Koenig, Susan Ann, 2729 S. 20th St., $50,900.
Fleury, Larry Sr. and Fluery, Larry Sr. to William Place LLC, 1516 William St., $74,000.
68110
Clemons, Carol A. to Williams, Vernon Wayne Sr., 5106 N. 2nd St., $20,000.
Williams, Vernon Wayne Sr. to Lincoln, Mark A., 5106 N. 2nd St., $25,000.
Koneck-Wilcox, Robert to Arreguin, Cesar Sarabia and Ramirez, Daniela Zavala, 1351 Ellison Ave., $120,000.
US Bank to Grayson, Peter, 1716 Sprague St., $22,000.
68111
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Reinsch, Ethan James, 5309 N. 44th Ave., $99,000.
Nestroyl, Rebecca R. to Winterer, Martha, 4236 Himebaugh Ave., $103,500.
Real Growth LLC to Gilbatrar LLC, 4122 Saratoga St., $22,000.
Kings Heritage Estates I. LLC to Livingston, Julia, 4017 Fort St., $75,000.
Bridge Network to Monyjiak, Nyechan, 5813 N. 29th St., $185,500.
68112
Jordan, Gilbert S. and Dubay, Michelle Personal representative to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 3317 Martin Ave., $76,000.
Robert & Marjorie Willard Int Revocable Trust and Willard, Charley D. Trust to Fire Equity LLC, 3339 Forest Lawn Ave., $87,111.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Shelton, Brandie and Keion Sr., 2897 Iowa St., $135,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ashley, Jaylan, 2887 Iowa St., $135,000.
Goynes, Joquana to Dobesh, Justin L. and Jessica L., 6810 N. 41st St., $150,000.
68114
Compton, Gabriel and Ann to Peters, James and Peters, Jamie W., 523 Brentwood Road, $525,000.
Spracklin, Corinne K. and Gary to Dewitt, Sandi R., 821 N. 77th Ave., $145,000.
Mitchell, Kevin to Megha, Rishi and Kelly, 7613 Seward St., $180,600.
Clarke, James Richard and Carol Lee to Naw, Ester, 1005 N. 78th St., $154,900.
Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 10611 Izard St., $102,777.
Larabee, Samantha M. and Porter, Samantha M. to Eggleston, Mark T. and Melanie T., 8340 Cass St., $187,500.
68116
Thompson, Tasha J. and Rumford, Tasha J. to Dirgo, Raymond E., 6304 N. 149th St., $180,000.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 15275 Kansas Ave., $46,950.
Christensen, Megan J. and Kyle to Ryan, Anderson and Lindsey, 14813 Boyd St., $256,500.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 5808 N. 154th St., $46,950.
Hopes, William James and Patricia Ann to Monette, Tony and Tania, 15206 Emmet St., $245,000.
Prince, Virginia to Hansen, Beth, 5717 N. 157th Ave., $320,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Dubas, Melissa, 15207 Butler Ave., $191,500.
Denker, Lindsay to Tyler, Elizabeth, 5921 N. 166th Court, $164,950.
Trausch, Rani Eileen and McKenzie, Randi Eileen to Fabry, Nicholas M., 16934 Grand Ave., $215,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Adams, Roy A. and Krisie M., 17819 Camden Ave., $276,066.
Agarwal, Swarit and Nidhi to Feller, Robert A., 14916 Himebaugh Ave., $275,000.
Kruger, Benjamin J. and Madalyn J. to English, Sarah E. and Darlinton, Taylor L., 16314 Fowler Ave., $264,000.
68117
Cich, Ashley Louise to Stroh, Danielle M., 4852 S. 51st St., $152,900.
Dall, Colin Jeffrey and Danielle Marie to Christie, Richard A. and Danielle M., 5818 S. 50th St., $185,000.
Contreras, Jose Juan Lemus and Echeverria, Maria Gabriela Silva to Santacruz, David and Ordonez, Leydi Karina Perez, 5850 S. 50th Ave., $197,000.
Hayes, Michael E. and Megan to Pitcher, Stephanie, 5843 S. 49th Ave., $168,000.
68118
Rohrig, Suzan R. and Bradley G. to Manganaro, Carol, 16429 Mason St., $432,000.
Ellingson, Gerald Ledford and Tenney, Arlene J. Personal representative to As Redo LLC, 1113 N. 168th Ave., $10,600.
Meredith, Ronald S. Jr. and Stephenson, Betsy J. to Bowen, Samuel and Jessica, 15652 Farnam Circle, $345,000.
68122
Rai, Jag and Napti to Nai, Van and Nei, Nei, 8414 Hanover St., $179,000.
68124
Hinsley, Ryan and Brezina, Noah to Prentiss, Paul F., 2917 S. 94th St., $346,100.
Brummel, Mackenzie C. and Erin A. to Shanholtz, Bailey A., 7934 Grover St., $181,000.
68127
Lenagh, Zachary J. to Waldeck, Joel R., 8734 O Circle, $180,400.
Rasmussen, Kim M. to Sullivan, Jason and Shayla, 9914 Orchard Circle, $190,000.
City of Ralston to Ozvp V. LLC, 7630 Park Drive, $100,000.
Clayton, Kenneth Francis and Jody A. to Wynn, Tyler D., 7623 Highland St., $109,000.
Lincoln, Mark R. to Hartwig, Adria and McElligott, Abbigail, 8737 Orchard Ave., $15,000.
V13 LLC to Zamin LLC, 8914 L St., $1,165,000.
Hiffernan, John M. III and Cristen to Kolb, Sarah and Roger, 5105 S. 84th St., $292,500.
68130
Hr Holding LLC to Palladino, Thomas and Roni, 16005 Oak Place, $195,000.
Trawicki, Larry J. and Pineda, Sandra P. to Becker, Brett and Simpson, Taylor, 1411 S. 163rd St., $225,000.
Reid, Arden M. III and Stacey Jo to Miller, Jason J. and Sharp, Stephanie M., 2323 S. 182nd Circle, $799,000.
Fleming, Creighton Jr. and Doris to Weiland, Kim, 3635 S. 181st St., $285,000.
Linda M. Smith Revocable Trust and Smith, Linda M. Trustee to Retelsdorf, Cheryl S., 1725 S. 189th Court, $345,000.
68131
4009 Izard Street LLC to Duggan, Johnathan, 4009 Izard St., $240,000.
Gehring, Jeffry L. to Gilkerson, Larry B. and Carla C., 602 N. 41st Ave., $177,500.
Scott, Tyrone J. and Kimberly Sue to Serfaglo LLC, 105 N. 31st Ave., 301, $127,500.
Russell, Diana M. to Serfaglo LLC, 105 N. 31st Ave., 403, $142,000.
68132
Red Ladder LLC to Cutchall, Cory C. and Kimberly, 410 S. 49th St., $131,000.
Garcia, Victoria B. and Raudales, Gloria L. to Gumise, George, 1320 N. 45th St., $65,000.
68134
Ida Inc. to Reeves, Jordan, 7718 Richmond Drive, $149,900.
Deborah L. Hightower Trust and Hightower, Deborah L. Trustee to Reh, Pa and Kaylaw, Helena, 7528 Hartman Ave., $170,000.
Dougherty, James and Michaela M. to Bixenmann, Jeffrey and Gerard P., 9318 Fowler Ave., $108,840.
Barben, Robert G. and Suzann to Roberts, Cody A., 3240 Maplewood Blvd., $193,000.
Ida Inc. to Decosse, Ethan and Summer K., 7710 Richmond Drive, $158,000.
Johnson, Bert Lawrence and Ailing Zhang to Johnson, Verne Lawrence and Janet Noel, 10421 Hartman Ave., $145,000.
Clifford & Mildred Walenz Living Trust and Walenz, Edwin Trustee to Santee, Brady and Marsadie, 8212 Boyd St., $193,000.
Borer, Jody A. and Kersten R. to Dall, Colin and Danielle, 7545 Glenvale Drive, $235,000.
G Warren Wilkie Trust and Stephens, Julie Wilkie Trust to Humza Business Inc., 8320 Blondo St., $270,000.
68135
Tantillo, Megan G. to Wells, Kasandra, 19421 R St., $196,500.
Hamilton, Kevin L. and Carol J. to Donovan, Margaret, 18935 L St., $190,000.
Pack, Donald R. and Rhonda M. to Clayton, Kenneth F. and Jody A., 6102 S. 159th Ave., $299,000.
Somma, Thomas and Robin L. to Wilkey, Jeffery A., 19155 Polk St., $229,900.
Marchand, Charles Sr. and Douglas D. Sa to Allen, Edward Michael and Myers, Pamela Sue, 4832 S. 190th St., $240,000.
Beck, Sandra K. and John R. to Beck, Chad A., 4914 S. 190th St., $174,900.
Hayes, Jon R. to Sheppard, Graham and Deidre, 18664 S St., $190,000.
Delano, Daniel R. and Elizabeth A. to Adams, Aaron and Jennifer, 4806 S. 184th Place, $725,000.
Woods, Dillion T. and Frances to Easter, Matthew David, 18701 W St., $200,000.
Bromley, Kelly and Martina to Baker, Courtney, 18674 T St., $195,000.
Adams, Jennifer and Aaron to Burr, Oliver and Karissa, 16254 L St., $444,500.
Weaver, Jay and Keefe, Lindsay to Lyu, Ying and Ma, Min, 16509 Ohern St., $223,800.
Taylor, Donovan and Holste-Taylor, Laurie to Schollmeyer, James Lee and Kimberly Nicole, 16128 U Circle, $320,000.
Becirovic, Amarela and Okanovic, Amarela to Reedy, Taylor, 6781 S. 181st Court, $137,000.
68137
Alberts, Michael to French, Shawn, 14621 Weir Circle, $150,000.
Tallman, Harriette Dee to Knapp, Rebekah C. and Batey, Zachery W., 14724 Z Circle, $175,000.
Sophies Place LLC to Kealy Properties LLC, 13106 N St., $2,375,000.
Reimer Properties LLC to Kealy Properties LLC, 4855 S. 132nd St., $125,000.
Vlcek-Baker, Christy L. to Huisenga, Justin and Justine, 12576 Orchard Ave., $179,000.
68142
Newport Homes LLC to Clarke, James R. and Carol L., 12959 Eagle St., $300,000.
Forrest, Zachary to Frolio, Taylar Renae and Wrenn, Michael William, 10909 Girard St., $173,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc. to Hbc Homes Inc., 7414 N. 117th Ave., $60,900.
Sklenar, Kirk and Lauren to Nunez, Yibran Mercado and Healy, Jamie, 7209 N. 143rd St., $250,000.
68144
Becher, Albert W. Jr. and Betty J. to Eno, Shawn J. and Jennifer A., 3510 S. 155th St., $138,000.
Wolff, Pat and Wolff, Patrick to Rathman, David O. and Crystal M., 13944 Arbor Circle, $242,500.
Peng, Fuchun and Pan, Yuhua to Whitesel, Yan, 13610 Hascall St., $155,000.
68152
Mark & Sharon Brim Revocable Trust and Brim, Mark A. Trust to Goodwin, Mark, 5075 Lockwood Lane, $260,000.
68154
Orme, Jason and Sara to Lembo, Philip A. and Christine M., 12094 Leavenworth Road, $325,000.
Goltl, Katherine to Weihs, Larry J. and Sandra S., 968 Crestridge Road, $275,000.
Sommer, Brent Michael and Lea to Kevin D. Petersen Revocable Trust and Petersen, Kevin D. Tr, 1620 N. 152nd Place, $250,500.
Ann G. Moskovits Revocable Trust and Moskovits, Steven J. Trustee to Taylor, Patricia Ann and Martin, Richard Darryl, 918 N. 131st Place, $320,000.
Fuller, Kevin M. and Jennifer A. to Nelson, Angelina Y., 12318 Lafayette Ave., $280,000.
Bowen, Samuel M. and Jessica L. to Lounsbury, Megan and Marty, Daniel, 609 Grey Fawn Drive, $260,000.
Pflasterer Living Trust and Miles, Suzanne L. Trustee to Lenagh, Zachary J., 1805 N. 123rd St., $325,000.
68164
Doh, Hgee Lar to Quintero, Diana Paez De and Quintero-Febres, Carlos, 5717 N. 117th Circle, $185,000.
Smith, Arnitria K. to Brodahl, Jeanette R., 12211 Erskine Circle, $220,000.
Grantham, Kimberly M. to Blocher, Jonathan Joseph, 5518 N. 126th Ave., $172,000.
N2J LLC to Sawyer, Dana L., 12736 Ellison Ave., $201,000.
Tomasek, Carol to Bantam, Jeffrey and Karli, 4808 N. 135th St., $290,000.
Thoendel, Tracey Lynn and Pilch, Tracey Lynn to Borer, Jody and Kersten, 14104 Ogden St., $375,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Wall To Wall Enterprises LLC to Weaver, Austin Edward, 711 Lila Ave., $180,000.
Bessey, Chad L. and Sara A. to Walton, Bradley and Bowden, Alexandrea, 302 Helene Place, $223,000.
Buman, Greg and Karen to Ottens, John and Janice, 1216 Wilroy Road, $190,000.
Hamidi, Kawa to Bassard, Wayne II, 1501 Imperial Drive, $184,000.
Schmidt, Judith L. Trust and Schmidt Living Trust to Otero, Kevin, 608 Kayleen Drive, $152,000.
Valle, Maria M. and Noe to Medrano, Josue Jr. and Erika, 1505 Mildred Ave., $208,000.
Coffey, Kayla R. and Grayson to Pickette, James E. and Pamela K., 1010 Marian Ave., $236,000.
68028
Jah LLC to Shanahan, Timothy Jr. and Larsen, Molli Marie, 12174 S. 217th Ave., $278,000.
Kelly, Robert Clay to Guenther, Adam A. and Leah M., 12610 S. 218th St., $260,000.
Eden, John M. and Whitney L. to Kruger, Benjamin and Madalyn, 7422 S. 198th St., $377,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Schneider, Carl N. and Abbie L., 11358 S. 168th Ave., $343,000.
Rubicon LLC to Frink, Travis M. and Sarah E., 8109 S. 193rd St., $375,000.
68046
Barrett, John C. Trust and Barrett, Verla K. Trust of John C. & Verla K. Barrett Trust to Barrett, Gregory, 604 N. Fillmore St., $327,000.
Raszler, Russell and Stefanie to Distefano, Rhonda S., 8317 Molokai Drive, $185,000.
Able, Joshua L. and Janie J. to Haynes, Joshua and Amanda, 804 N. Madison St., $335,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Medeiros, Frank J. and Dana L., 10114 S. 105th Ave., $432,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Dawson, David M. and Ashleigh M., 10113 S. 105th Ave., $436,000.
Clausen, Rodney J. and Shelly A. to Michaels, Angela R., 10818 S. 109th St., $331,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Griebel, Thomas E. and mily A., 11603 S. 110th Ave., $375,000.
Gerdes, Rodney H. Per Rep and Gerdes, Joyetta K. Estate of to Bies, Todd, 1004 S. Adams St., $193,000.
Thrasher, Gregory M. Trust and Thrasher, Nancy J. Irr Fam Trust to Falewitch & Sons LLC, 11608 Valley Ridge Drive, $1,170,000.
Raszler, Russell A. and Stefanie L. S. to Gonzalez, Daniel Joseph and Dibuono Gonzalez, Christina Marie, 8316 Molokai Drive, $385,000.
Hawkins, Jason T. and Tina M. to Hughes, Christopher M. and Alaina A., 1806 Ridgeview Drive, $198,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Dahlke, Timothy, 10418 S. 111th Ave., $318,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Anderson, James K., 10421 S. 111th Ave., $290,000.
Kennedy, Kevin and Amity to Watlington, Michael and Renae, 10617 S. 112th St., $310,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hixson, Dion W. and Heather L., 11483 S. 111th Ave., $371,000.
Feden, Frank E. and Kristy L. to Franconia Real Estate Svcs, 11756 S. 111th St., $375,000.
68059
Urban Spark Construction LLC to Gottsch, Robert H. and Susan M., 910 Elm Circle, $405,000.
68123
Horizon Realty Inc. to Montgomery, Stephen and Kari, 12214 Quail Drive, $407,000.
Grau, Matthew Charles to Gryder, Tralaina J., 1805 Brenda Drive, $150,000.
Nichols, Dennis E. and Angela D. to Weis, Trent, 12904 Forestdale Drive, $187,000.
Roberts, Brad and Megan to Fay, Skylar D. and Nikki E., 3412 Tammy St., $227,000.
Coleman, Mindi and Ryan to Corley, James R. and Kaitlyn, 2813 Jack Pine St., $183,000.
Stewart, Robert and Kristin to Walker, Maxwell, 2213 Scarborough Drive, $186,000.
Niemants, Jacob M. and Julee D. to Frith, James R., 13704 S. 18th St., $300,000.
Larson, Heather M. and Kiel A. to Meisinger, Deborah A., 4307 Waterford Ave., $291,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Looney, David C. and Aisha K., 1923 Mayflower Road, $253,000.
Pomfret, Tiffany to Thies, Anthony and Emily, 2702 Arrowhead Lane, $205,000.
Ashelford, Shane F. and Olga G. to Montano, Victor Jr. and Jessica R. A., 10903 Bandlytown Place, $210,000.
Troe, Barry G. Jr. and Krista A. to Dalton, Ryan J., 2812 Ponderosa Drive, $205,000.
68128
Kraft, Randy J. and Dee A. to Kelly, Robert Clay and McPeck, Michelle Lynn, 9315 Gertrude St., $395,000.
Walton, Phyllis J. to Lamagna, Reiter Joseph and Reiter, Jamiane, 7008 Plum Dale Road, $270,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Wright, Francis L. and Eileen M., 10056 Emiline St., $431,000.
Rj & Aj Properties LLC to Dgm Properties LLC, 9810 Giles Road, $440,000.
Freeborn, Andrew and Monica to House, Jesse and Balk, Breanne, 7817 S. 98th St., $260,000.
68133
Heller, Laura L. to True North Properties LLC, 1903 Franklin Drive, $173,000.
Robinson, Brian C. and Angela L. L. to Miller, John and Leeann, 1402 Savannah Drive, $196,000.
Martin, Craig M. to Robinson, Brian and Angela, 4802 Holloway Ave., $390,000.
Wescott, Victor and Ginny to Goertz, Christopher H. and Melissa S., 9815 S. 68th St., $360,000.
Ehlers, Christopher S. and Bunner, Jennifer L. to Faust, Joseph T. and Jordan M., 4632 Crestview Drive, $333,000.
Rider, Michael and Ashleigh to Grates, William Harley, 2122 Christine St., $275,000.
68136
Murphy, Robert A. and Melvin, Ashley B. and Brian to Bartz, Steven and Laura, 18824 Rosewood St., $310,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Schaal, Jesse and Danielle, 16911 Cary St., $312,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tiedje, Sara P., 7758 S. 191st St., $253,000.
Hall, Justin to Shuler, Brandon, 16143 Cottonwood Ave., $180,000.
Raymond, Randy and Julie to Broderick, Richard and Pamela, 16519 Willow St., $295,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Tippery, Larry L. and Kerber, Bonnie M., 10620 S. 191st Ave., $370,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hegge, Colton A., 17723 Rampart St., $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gambhir, Nitin K., 17703 Palisades Drive, $361,000.
Roskey, Ryan D. and Jafi L. to Singh, Rajeev Ranjan and Sunita, 9804 S. 173rd St., $380,000.
Herrmann, Kellie and Joshua to Perez, Kyle R. and Ashley L., 17020 Greenfield St., $303,000.
Jeck & Company Inc. to Redding, Austin and Beth, 10612 S. 190th St., $394,000.
Gentry, David T. and Kristin N. to Harris, Christopher R. and Lacey L., 18919 Olive St., $230,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Larsen, Garland L. and Dale K., 7705 S. 186th St., $294,000.
Boukal, Alex to Gentry, David Thomas and Kristin Nicole, 8251 S. 190th Ave., $285,000.
MacKlin, Kyle L. and Kristina M. to Lindhorst, Trevor and Hannah, 17227 Rampert St., $302,000.
Kallman, Paul J. and Lisa R. to Barton ,Frank E., 6905 S. 159th Circle, $269,000.
Robinson, James Edward and Janae Michelle to Kozak, Michael J. and Amy S., 9314 S. 171st St., $270,000.
68138
Kenyon, Douglas H. Trust and Kenyon, Alicia C. Trust of Douglas H. & Alicia C. Kenyon Living Trust to Jensen, Thomas C. and Colleen L., 14913 Willow Circle Drive, $157,000.
Casey, Jill S. Per Rep and Fornoff, Suzanne J. Estate of to Zorz, Kyle and Carissa, 13305 Grissom St., $190,000.
Parsons, James R. and Kaylen M. to Zeising, Troy and Rebecca, 14205 Jennifer Road, $137,000.
Spearman, Michael A. and Jaralyn R. to Vampola, Elizabeth M. and James H., 15218 Redwood St., $203,000.
Gaters, Eileen M. to Prueitt, Steven J. and Emily R., 14903 Margo St., $190,000.
Molck, Paul A. and Barbara A. to Yath, Mona, 13565 Chandler St., $200,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Zeigler, Lois, 11529 Grissom St., $326,000.
Fullerton, Mary C. Per Rep and Shappell, Perry L. Estate of to Slocum, Brandon and Yenney, Alexis, 14743 Gertrude St., $162,000.
68147
Emmanuel Realty LLC to Sj Mora LLC, 15009 Versaille St., $195,000.
Blue Line Management LLC to Graves, Daniel C. and Erika N., 7202 Sarpy Ave., $142,000.
68157
Lewis, Denise M. to Tobey, Blake R. and Ashley L., 4814 Cooper Hill Drive, $232,000.
Rangel, Eliseo Orozco and Jacinto, Ma Del Pilar to Aviles, Itandehul Ramirez, 7202 South 52nd St., $170,000.
Bishop, James Jr. and Deborah K. to Hoffman, Jessica M. and Justin L., 4822 Copper Hill Drive, $220,000.
Perez, Kyle R. and Ashley L. to Hogan, Amanda, 7510 S. 50th St., $195,000.
