DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Hoffa, Derek A. and Stephanie M. to Coe, Nicholas J. and Kellie I., 11910 N. 157th St., $177,000.
Shafer, Tony M. and Pichik, Alexandra T. to Alla, Rakesh Babu and Komatineni, Harsha Chowdary, 14617 Craig St., $188,000.
R & A. Builders Inc. to Yin, David S. and Jane H., 7210 N. 151st Ave., $325,000.
Becher, Christopher T. and Jennifer M. to Engelhart, Robert and Annette, 12096 Elmwood Drive, $305,000.
Miller, Annette to Ingwersen, Debra L., 7510 N. 160th St., $256,000.
LPC Properties LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 9013 N. 170th St., $55,000.
Rude, Matthew and Katherine to Blose, Mark M. and Patricia J., 16023 N. Second St., $315,000.
Matlock, Terry W. and Lisa A. to Anderson, Craig C. and Gail M., 12809 N. 184th St., $482,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Ray, Richard Earl and Nickeson-Ray, Diane, 16388 Mormon St., $285,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Galindo, Jose Luis and Vazquez, Rebecca, 16002 Craig Ave., $291,286.
68022
Linkugel, David H. and Diane L. to Wrick, Mark A., 21479 Brentwood Road, $225,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Hoskinson, Jarrod J. and Mallory, 19070 George Miller Parkway, $369,333.
Engquist, Corey to Hanson, John F., 4501 N. 207th Circle, $350,000.
Pika, Percy and Sara to Diaz, La Dell R., 18405 Dewey Ave., $300,000.
Sabo, Christopher T. and Jonna L. to Lexicon Government Services LLC, 18102 Honeysuckle Drive, $349,000.
Robak, Frank E. Jr. and Pauline to Carroll, Henry and Anyaegbunam, Chika, 1404 N. 181st Ave., $331,000.
Daniels, Paul D. and Regan R. to Steward, Ricky L. and Connie J., 20816 U Circle, $475,000.
Kitchell, Mark A. and Sharon J. to Brown, William J., 18351 Lake Circle, $570,000.
Springborg, Chad A. to Faltys, Jeffrey and Brittanie, 3640 N. 205th St., $265,000.
Ehlers, Erik T. and Rebecca A. to Mollak, Leonard C. Jr. and Elise A., 5519 S. 208th Circle, $545,000.
Gilbertson, Marc M. and Harriot J. to Marquardt, Lisa and Matthew, 5009 S. 235th St., $73,000.
Chander, Ajay and Gulshan N. Kasnavia to Ramp, Bradley P. and Jessica R., 1703 S. 213rd St., $480,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Heinisch, Sheri D. and John J., 18404 Patrick Ave., $378,000.
68064
Hodge, Thomas V. and Julie A. to Gendler, Lawrence D., 39 Ginger Woods Road, $355,000.
Laverdure, Kristine M. to McDermott, John M. and Mary E., 204 E. 3rd St., $150,000.
Feldhacker, Mark D. and Patty J. to Blunt, Amanda Victoria and Joshua, 200 W. Waring St., $95,000.
Roubicek, Charles M. and Christina R. to Ourada, James Jr. and Jodee, 204 E. Condron St., $236,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Next Level Properties LLC, 403 E. Gardiner St., $80,000.
Drews, Michael and Kristyn L. to Harr, Gregory A. and Susan B., 7614 N. 281st Ave., $485,000.
Perry, Samuel H. III and Sarah to Lundquist, David and Erin, 1 Ginger Woods Road, $389,000.
Bluewater Builders LLC to Locker, Suzanne, trustee of Suzanne Schneider Living Trust, 6217 N. 295th St., $975,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Jacox, Bradley G. and Jaclyn M., 29211 Mary St., $199,000.
68069
Miller Way LLC to Johnson Rentals Inc., 309 Washington St., $137,500.
Meduna, Matthew J. and Nancy R. to Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 322 N. 248th Circle, $775,000.
Yates, Kirsten M., trustee of Kirsten M. Yates Revocable Trust to Reid, Arden M. III and Stacey J., 24605 Chicago St., $1,127,817.
68102
Nielsen, Kenneth A. and Paul to Red Angell Enterprise LLC, 300 S. 16th St., $75,000.
Overton, James R. III to Dunn, Michael J., 1436 N. 20th St., $205,000.
Cervantes, Adrian and McGraw, Ashley to Snow, David and Leigh, 300 S. 16th St., $155,000.
68104
Hoppe, Waldemar to Paw, Hser May Chri, 4544 N. 62nd St., $135,000.
Ford, Brent R. and Katie to Atha, Jessica Jean, 2320 N. 65th St., $170,000.
Richardson, Sarah E. and Tracy to Reh, Me and Meh, Bor, 5026 N. 53rd St., $120,000.
Zan Properties LLC to Palmisano, Mark J. and Pamela R., 2222 N. 60th St., $83,000.
Christensen, Matthew T. to Langenfeld, Lee P., trustee of Lee & Pam Langenfeld Revocable Trust, 5637 Burdette St., $42,500.
Olson, Christopher J. and Sanchez, Susan to Nodgaard, Ashley Brooke, 3306 N. 56th St., $120,000.
Potter, William J. Jr., personal representative of Potter, William J. to Meyer, Ryan P., 6212 Lake St., $47,000.
Stover, Lina Traslavina to Hartzler, Abby, 5523 N. 66th St., $135,000.
Dunn, Michael James and Navarrette, Michelle J. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 2225 N. 48th St., $50,000.
Peltz, Melanie L. and Long, Laurie R. to Cashoili, Matthew, 2024 N. 66th St., $120,000.
Meyer, Ryan P. and Kelsey to Woodland Properties Nebraska LLC, 6212 Lake St., $67,000.
Stahlecker, Nicole K. and Nathaniel R. to Wagner, Aaron and Sam, 5121 Erskine St., $300,000.
Prokop, Gary L. and Theresa A. to McMahon, Joseph, 6927 Ogden St., $105,000.
Dunn, Marcella M. to Webb, Christopher S., 5025 Binney St., $131,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Ditech Financial LLC, 5415 N. 48th Ave., $103,199.
Aguero, Dora I. to Willett, Brent L., 3317 N. 54th St., $139,000.
Jump, David R. to Howell Rentals LLC, 4722 N. 65th St., $34,000.
Howell, Crystal L., personal representative of Landon, Beverley Jean to Campos, Elsa, 7077 Franklin St., $120,000.
Smith, Kathleen L. to Leonard LLC, 3115 Fontenelle Blvd., $20,000.
68105
Godsey, Dan and Sheryl to Placzek Properties LLC, 3720 Leavenworth St., $260,000.
Prairie, Christopher W. and Brooke to Klesitz Realty LLC, 3105 Marcy St., $78,000.
Schueth, Debra K. to Watson Rei LLC, 1134 S. 32nd St., $50,000.
Siedlik, Thomas S. and Antonella to Sullivan, Matthew P. and Justine F., 3119 S. 44th St., $195,000.
Ponticello, Jarod A. and Maria E. to Thompson, Ian W., 4301 Poppleton Ave., $235,000.
Abou-Nasr, Ibtissam O. and Kamel to Zas Corp. LLC, 1104 S. 32nd St., $120,000.
Etter, Jeffrey L. to Sobczyk, Samuel D., 4492 Shady Lane Circle, $183,000.
68106
Burnett, Tyler and Robyn M. to Carrillo, Martina and Galdamez, Orlando, 2413 S. 49th Ave., $165,000.
Georgetown Aksarben LLC to Georgetown Properties LLC, 6349 Cedar Place, $3,604,700.
Beltz, Daralee, trustee of Alyce L. Bennett Trust to Wilken, Jennifer, 3319 S. 45th St., $169,900.
Kammel, Robert J. and Laura M. to Galusha, Deb, 4523 Pierce St., $145,000.
Vicente, Amilcar O. Vasquez and Esquivel, Karina A. to Vicente, Amilcar O. Vasquez and Victor Abel Vasquez, 2120 S. 50th Ave., $63,450.
Huston, Stacey Lin, trustee of Brockman Family Special Needs Trust to Ace Properties LLC, 651 S. 70th St., $108,000.
68107
Riviera, Jeffrey L. and Margaret H. to Mendiola, Imelda Reyes, 4242 Dayton St., $151,500.
Rivera, Pastor and Maria Dolores Serrano De to Royce, Michael, 2104 Q St., $300,000.
Arevalo, Jose Ivan and Maria Olimpia to Serrano, Ma Del Rosario and Gonzalez, Heriberto Vazquez, 3818 Polk St., $80,000.
Rief, Ricky and Stephanie to Maldonado, Gildardo Valderrabano and Sanchez, Manuelita Perez, 6702 S. 15th St., $145,000.
Salinas, Jose R. and Raquel to Vazquez, Ivan Emmanuel, 4311 Drexel St., $181,000.
68108
Leal, Sandra to TFI LLC, 2305 S. 18th St., $90,000.
McDowell, James L., trustee of Marilyn R. McDowell Trust to Zimmerman, Daniel and Lisa, 1518 S. 10th St., $142,500.
McDowell, James L. to Zimmerman, Daniel and Lisa, 1518 S. 10th St., $142,500.
Omaha Homes LLC to Ang, Isaiah Eduard Tolentino and Janna Yoshie, 106 Stanford Circle, $70,000.
Remus, Genevieve H., trustee of Remus Family Trust to CM Housing LLC, 1113 S. 10th St., $245,000.
Morris, Steve, personal representative of Carney, Patricia K. to Paul Lucht Sons Inc., 318 Pine St., $80,000.
Gonlubol, Ayse, trustee of Munire Gonlubol Revocable Living Trust to Garcia, Mayra A. and Reyes, Lucas F., 2220 S. 18th St., $37,200.
68110
Mims, Barbara to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 3704 N. 18th St., $40,000.
Lester, Anthony Sr. to Erwin, Darrel R. and West, Kimberly A., 6122 Florence Blvd., $125,000.
Sheriff to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 2227 Grand Ave., $19,417.
Weathers, Nathan to Antony Real Estate LLC, 1808 Pinkney St., $52,000.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 2227 Grand Ave., $106,250.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Mejia, Mayra Noemy and Villegas, Noe Francisco Mejia, 5924 N. 24th St., $35,000.
68111
Johnson, Vickie R. to ITM LLC, 4230 Emmet St., $47,500.
Bear Homes PC to Anastasio, Margarita Simon, 3306 Franklin St., $82,500.
Myers-Brown, Francine and Brown, James K. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 2403 Blondo St., $40,000.
Farkas, Hans D. to Baxter, Judith Ann, 4710 N. 36th St., $52,600.
Mu, Soe and Kee, Kmwee to Bancroft, Alfred G. III and Jerrilyn, 3901 Himebaugh Ave., $95,500.
Pentecastal Church of God International Movement to Moreno, Ladislao and Pedro, 1623 N. 33rd St., $60,000.
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church to Building Our Own LLC, 5001 N. 42nd St., $180,000.
McIntire, Marjorie A., trustee of Marjorie Ann McIntire Revocable Living Trust to Wortman, Leon, 4703 N. 36th Ave., $13,587.
Stouder, Jack L. to Davis, Lavon and Krista, 6301 N. 44th St., $85,000.
Riskowski, Sunnie L., personal representative of Riskowski, James J. to Maly, James R., 4125 Miami St., $12,500.
Priestino, Thomas R. to Boynton, Tony, 2915 Erskine St., $94,000.
Higbee, Brian D. and Marti R. to McClain, Jermaine, 3353 N. 36th Ave., $68,900.
Coleman, Loretta to Lopez, Lucio P. Rivera and Velasquez, Dinora Rodas, 4471 Ellison Ave., $51,000.
Abide Network Inc. to Dotzler, Timothy Raymond and Allison Alexandra, 5320 N. 25th St., $45,000.
68112
S & A. Investments LLC to Krisor, Kirk, 2561 Vane St., $65,000.
Huskins, Margie to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 3313 King St., $67,500.
U.S. Bank, trustee of Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt to Seva Rentals LLC, 8024 N. 29th St., $42,500.
Carritt, Nancy E. to Dethlefs, Blake, 2869 Whitmore St., $65,000.
McKinney, Lora to Roy, Ellen, 3123 Willit St., $116,000.
McCoy, Christina W., personal representative of Coit, Jill M. to Westbrook, Dwayne A. II, 2560 Newport Ave., $85,000.
68114
Donovan, Mary C. to Kohlhaase, David L. and Debra A., 10005 Harney Parkway, $315,000.
Redshark LLC to Esser, Jarrod and Jodi, 8001 Chicago St., $222,000.
Horst Investments LLC to Grb Blondo 2 LLC, 1907 N. 85th St., $150,000.
Eyman, Tom, trustee of Anne J. Eyman Revocable Trust to Moses, Charles R., 1633 N. 102nd Ave., $417,000.
68116
Montgomery, Lloyd T., trustee of Springer-Montgomery Revocable Trust to Erb, David, 16611 Taylor St., $264,500.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 5616 N. 152nd St., $46,950.
Schmitz, Jason R. and Jennifer L. to Chin, Felisberto V. and Chao, Jussana, 14653 Taylor Place, $145,000.
Nelson, Bobbi J. to Schroeder, Jeff and Briese, Peggy, 5121 N. 177th St., $230,000.
Rathbun, Kelan A. and Hausman, Jacquelyn M. to Heimann, Daniel J. and Kristen P., 2309 N. 144th Ave., $265,000.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Froehlich, Randy and Kim, 6515 N. 157th St., $326,367.
Curtis, Lois J. to Zyck, Allen James and Pamela Jean, 15736 Burdette St., $290,000.
Van Camp & Son LLC to Setodzi, Komi and Dzokpe, Constante A., 15302 Meredith Ave., $238,500.
Armstrong, Marie Margaret to Steere, William K. Jr. and Sharon L., 2510 N. 154th Ave., $225,000.
Joerz, Scott to Lange, Nicole L., 3310 N. 147th Court, $160,000.
Boerma, Heather A. to Watton, Amos and Julie, 4230 N. 172nd St., $210,000.
McGrain, Jenna Marie to Gatluak, Gatkan and Nyariek, 4763 N. 149th Circle, $225,000.
Marksmeier, Brady and Bethany to Srinivasan, Sudarsan and Ramanujam, Andal, 16406 Lilac St., $235,000.
Roza, Mikki T. to Lambert, Brooke, 4922 N. 170th St., $190,000.
Behm, Rosebeth M. to He, Steven R. and April L., 17520 Redman Ave., $290,000.
Faltys, Jeffery A. and Brittanie M. to Luong, Anh Minh Tuan and Duong, Thi Hoai Thuong, 16922 Tibbles St., $203,000.
Clauson, Daniel J. and Andrea M. to Soto, Francisco Javier and Milla, Bianka Jhorleny Alvarado, 4803 N. 163rd St., $227,000.
68117
Kirchner, Randy and Leah to McVeigh, Michaela M., 5115 S. 60th St., $136,500.
Hoden, Haylee, personal representative of Hoden, John to A & L. Remodeling LLC, 5029 S. 49th St., $126,000.
Veik, Judy L., successor trustee of Walter R. Spaustat Revocable Trust to Veik, Johnathan, 5723 T St., $167,500.
Goldhouse Properties LLC to Auten, Lisa M., 4305 S. 62nd St., $110,000.
Vanstralen, Patricia L. to Kneher, Sarah, 4805 S. 47th St., $145,000.
Laughlin, Jordan to Chandler, Travis and Natalie, 6019 Orchard Ave., $164,850.
Munoz, Juan J. and Maria O. to Munoz, Juan Jose, 5423 S. 49th Ave., $90,000.
68118
Rhoten, Lyle and Johnson-Rhoten, Misty to O’Neal, Lamar D. and Anastasia A., 1916 N. 172nd Circle, $329,000.
Wilmington Trust, trustee of Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-7 to Vkb Properties LLC, 17110 Harney St., $324,450.
68122
Rocker, Tammy L. and Jon L. to Stacy, Clark R., 7860 Bauman Ave., $185,000.
Southall, Steven and Brittany to May, Michael A. and Charlene G., 8239 Willit St., $173,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 7154 N. 79th Court, $17,000.
McElroy, Michael and Sara to Phaw, Mu and Gay, Kaw Hser, 8722 Wyoming St., $217,000.
Abello, Edwin G. and Luningning O. to Skaggs, Ann Rachel, 7715 Bondesson St., $160,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ray, Curtis B., 8511 Craig Ave., $196,159.
Haack, Colleen M. to Simon, Bob and Angela, 8174 Tucker St., $165,000.
68124
Woolworth Estates Ltd to Woolworthest 2019 Limited Partnership, 1405 S. 75th St., $2,524,204.
Fraczek, John D. to Morrissey, Vincent J. and Emily A., 2330 S. 91st St., $280,000.
Davis, Alice J. to Urbanovsky, Matt and Springgate, Rebecca J., 8610 A St., $157,000.
Stejskal, Marguerite S. to Richards, Alan T. and Karen C., 1311 S. 94th St., $205,000.
Heida, Nancy Jo and John M. to Matz, Monte E. Jr., 7512 Walnut St., $412,500.
Humenick, Anne Marie to Rosas, Fidencio Aguilar and Rivera, Bernardina Reyes, 2005 S. 90th St., $160,000.
Heyden, William H., trustee of William H. & Dolly L. Heyden Trust to Decker, Ryan G. and Lindsay L., 9167 Shirley St., $250,000.
68127
Petrocchi, Cynthia A. to Vashon, Lucinda K. and Timothy J., 5806 S. 91st St., $157,500.
Graser, Amanda and Jeremy to Rosso, Vincent and Sears, Lexxus, 6727 S. 73rd Ave., $218,000.
Krebs, Mary E. to Krebs, Brett A. and Angela, 7555 Madison St., $155,000.
Hazen, Gage T. and Andrea S. to Kaipust, Richard J. and Angela J., 10541 Y St., $262,500.
Halvin, Gary W., trustee of Gary and Debra Halvin Revocable Trust to Felipe, Maria Francisco and Tule, David Cisneros, 7711 Seymour St., $190,000.
Stambaugh, Daniel L. and Julie to Stambaugh, Janice L., 7520 Maywood St., $40,250.
Smith, Deborah L. to Stambaugh, Janice L., 7520 Maywood St., $40,250.
St. Gerald’s Church of Ralston to McCandless, Daniel J. and John C., 7852 Lakeview St., $190,000.
Adams, David to Graser, Jeremy and Amanda, 10415 Monroe St., $273,000.
Boube, Koumbe and Atcha, Salami Ati to Howell, Rachel Gilligan, 7383 Madison St., $180,500.
Sabco LLC to Ayubi LLC, 8516 L St., $450,000.
Bendlin, Patrick G. and Shea L. to Nielsen, Kaitlyn, 5018 S. 98th St., $189,000.
68130
Richland Homes LLC to Hicks, Curtis and Melissa, 2127 S. 192nd Ave., $337,000.
Hecht, Linda L., trustee of Linda L. Hecht Living Trust to Plagge, Douglas A. and Holly M., 1408 S. 175th Ave., $359,000.
O’Reilly, Daniel P. and Deborah L. to Synowiecki, Shane and Casey, 17504 Poppleton Ave., $300,000.
Revered Home Solutions LLC to Lenz, Vincent P., trustee of Vincent P. & Paula A. Lenz Revocable Trust, 2930 S. 157th Circle, $218,500.
Failla, Luke Vincent and Layne Alyson to Mpshots Holdings LLC, 1324 S. 168th Ave., $240,000.
Birkel, Steven C. and Anne M. to Hamilton, Nathan S. and Kimberly N., 18911 Grover St., $250,000.
Synowiecki, Shane M. and Casey E. to Vap, Matthew and Kelly, 19801 Frances St., $280,000.
Ockey, Evan D. and Laurie J. to Carr, Morgan D. and Caroline A., 19517 William St., $444,000.
Hartman, David L. and Teresa R. to Olsen, Katherine and Zakary, 2022 S. 190th Circle, $750,000.
68131
Gartner, Deborah G. to Moore, Stephen J. and Brenda J., 3000 Farnam St., $135,000.
68132
Churilla, Scott A. and Jennifer L. to Cappellano, Kasey and Jay Brian, 5122 Webster St., $630,000.
Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency to Whitesel, Yan, 4910 Chicago St., $165,500.
Zeb, Shahzad to Zaleski, Natasha, 5132 Charles St., $275,000.
Chedel, Debra to Kerrigan, Kevin and Julia, 5017 Underwood Ave., $179,000.
Nesbitt, Brenton R. and Janelle to Rawley, Rick and Sarah, 5311 Western Ave., $305,000.
Svacina, Randal Matthew to H & S. Partnership LLP, 4656 Douglas St., $300,000.
Thompson, Bonnie A. to Reineke, Micaiah, 6332 Hamilton St., $137,000.
68134
Seberger, Jerald G. to Fox, Ireesha, 9641 Camden Ave., $178,000.
Bobier, Chase A. and Natalie Parker to Bolte, Janice Lea, 8202 Miami St., $159,900.
McManis, Gerald to Bobier, Chase A. and Natalie P., 7708 Evans St., $205,000.
Blue Steel Investments LLC to Livingston, Breanna Jade and Renault, Devon Michael, 4123 N. 100th St., $195,000.
Gutierrez, Rafael and Jeanie J. to Nichols, Ron Peronica Jr. and Hinton, Betty Jo, 4806 N. 81st St., $160,000.
Griger, John and Janice A. to Schmitt, Christopher Houston and Maria Isabel, 9618 Ohio St., $184,500.
Howard, Barbara A. to Tibke, Connor and Keith, 9332 Redman Circle, $85,000.
Horst Investments LLC to GRN Blondo LLC, 8431 Blondo St., $410,000.
Vogel, Ronald E. and Nancy A. to Estrada, Edgardo Enrique and Mariana, 9218 Ruggles St., $176,000.
Barnes, Kaitlyn A. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 9703 Grand Ave., $110,000.
68135
Newell, David P. and Theresa L. to Bundy, Tyler C., trustee of L & T. Family Trust, 6405 S. 179th St., $322,000.
Feld, Kerry Trust to Kucera, Evan, 6114 S. 182nd Ave., $241,801.
Brennan, John P., trustee of Brennan Family Trust to Hjelmeng, Denny and Maren, 4855 S. 189th Circle, $250,000.
Mason, Michael and Courtney to Buschelman, Alvin V. and Heather L., 18337 Polk St., $315,000.
Baxter, Adam J. to Esler, Samuel Esler and Leandra Diane, 19261 Holmes St., $231,000.
Allen, Randy M. and Bonnie M. to Prososki, Terry and Christina, 5036 S. 164th St., $209,000.
Washington, Stella G. to Seaman, Graham, 18158 Southdale Place, $129,000.
Barber, Trudi J. to Bailey, Wendy, 4516 S. 176th Ave., $195,000.
Hansen, Ryan to Newman, Jason and Amy, 5310 S. 189th St., $185,000.
Garrett, Jeffrey S. and Donna A. to Shramek, Michael and Fontes, Martha Celina, 16729 X St., $348,000.
68137
Handley, Paul R. Jr., trustee of Paul R. & Diane K. Handley Living Trust to Watson, Christian R., 14518 Drexel St., $205,000.
Schewe, Marilyn A., trustee of Marilyn A. Schewe Revocable Trust to Bancke, Richard A. and Mary Ann, 5156 S. 149th Court, $165,000.
Martinez, Antonio Hernandez and Castillo, Estela Colis to Serna, Roberto Medina and Hernandez-Colis, Araceli, 13906 Y Circle, $101,000.
Kovar, Mary to Spudich, Presley M., 12224 N St., $160,000.
Wilkie, Patricia A., trustee of Patricia A. Wilkie Revocable Trust to Hancox, Aaron M., 11005 V St., $133,000.
Merchant, Craig and Carminda to Stroyek, Bryan and Meghan, 14628 Drexel St., $280,000.
Michalak, Paul B. and Megan to Hrynkow, Marsha K. and Matthew A., 6517 S. 115th St., $196,500.
Kuz Management Two LLC to Burow, Kendle A., 15110 Madison St., $155,000.
Diederich, Keith E., personal representative of Diederich, Edward M. to Merchant, Craig and Carminda L., 14612 S St., $205,000.
Whyte, Thomas R. Jr. and Donna J. to Kleiner, Lewis and Christine, 5005 Oaks Lane, $200,000.
Hough, Sara L. and Andrew T. to Agbaje, Jenna and Robert, 11047 Z St., $190,500.
Keil, Mary Ann to Hough, Andrew and Sara, 6706 S. 129th St., $255,000.
Pierson, Michael J. and Kari L. to Horstman, Drew and Melanie, 12242 P St., $145,000.
68142
McFerrin, Danielle C. and William D. to Struebing, Emily A., 7419 N. 139th Ave., $209,000.
Malone, Jennifer to Banark, Adam M., 14206 Weber St., $228,000.
Allen, Todd D. and Sarah E. to Oleary, Daniel and Kraniewski, Laura, 7306 N. 143rd St., $224,000.
Lewis-Starostka Inc. to Trademark Homes Inc., 11543 Scott St., $53,900.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 12931 Reynolds St., $80,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 7911 N. 131st Circle, $80,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Armstrong, Gregory, 7905 N. 131st Circle, $48,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 12757 Mormon St., $77,000.
68144
Mattson, Troy A. and Cheryl K. to Ellis, David J. and Nation-Ellis, Mark, 1355 S. 137th Ave., $225,000.
Taylor, Bernadet M., trustee of Bernadet M. Taylor Trust to Topolski, Diane and Johnson, Kinsley, 1114 S. 113th Place, $510,332.
Red Ladder LLC to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 1429 Pine Road, $272,000.
McGill, Timothy M. and Joan C. to Simon, Wyatt J., 1222 S. 118th St., $320,000.
Filarecki, Philip A., personal representative of Filarecki, Dorothy M. to Filarecki, Jack S., 3029 S. 134th St., $119,000.
Guardian Property Services LLC to Sieck, Harold T. and Foland-Sieck, Jacqueline G., 2938 S. 138th St., $135,800.
Cooler, Chelsea M. and Stott, Jacqueline to Motsinger, Molly and O’Neil, Kyle, 12329 Hickory Road, $270,000.
Pole, Jacob M. and Mallory N. to Thomsen, Stephanie, 11026 Hascall St., $192,000.
Frauen, Sandra Kay to Sharp, Robert and Monica, 2317 S. 147th St., $258,000.
O’Kane, Jennifer L. to Felger, David and Kathy, 14719 Arbor St., $265,000.
Fogarty, Marion E. to Wortmann, James, 13763 Poppleton Circle, $210,000.
Meyer, William J. and Nancy to Polk, Shelby Lee and Sandra, 2323 S. 122nd Ave., $143,500.
Mazgaj, Zachary Allen and Molly Elizabeth to Aker, Kelsey and Whiston, William, 13923 Pierce St., $244,900.
68152
Cesh LLC to Johnson, Jamar, 5307 Tucker St., $199,900.
Moore, Joshua D. and Mues, Laura to Littleton, Diana A. and Justin T., 8017 Raven Oaks Drive, $165,000.
68154
Brink, Edward E. Trust to United Equity LLC, 15416 Douglas Circle, $140,100.
Walkowiak, David T. and Diane K. to Rhoten, Misty Johnson and Lyle, 1718 N. 146th St., $235,000.
Weaver, Deleth N. and Ashton W. Jr. to Lopez, Marcos Antonio Perez, 11062 Oakbrook Drive, $130,000.
Brown, Melissa D. to McGinn, Brian Thomas, 1006 N. 146th Circle, $245,000.
Smith, Robert G. and Kristi A. to Feng, Zhigang and Huang, Jia, 15018 Hawthorne Circle, $170,000.
Lazoritz, John P., trustee of John & Melissa Lazoritz Revocable Trust to Cejka, John and Tonya, 11617 Douglas St., $287,000.
Noser, Thomas P. and Susan M. to Pivovar, Michael J. and Shannon, 1311 N. 150th St., $239,500.
Teply, Stephen, personal representative of Rudloff, Judy S. to Mollner, Michael, 12727 West Dodge Road, $108,000.
Forrest, Charles O. and Sherry L. to Dayhuff, Veronica, 12727 West Dodge Road, $104,000.
Witt, Mildred L. to Cohrs, Corey M., trustee of Cohrs Joint Revocable Trust, 15414 Seward St., $360,000.
68164
Wilken, Jennifer L. to Coleman, Hannah and Joshua, 2705 N. 123rd Circle, $200,000.
Boe, Lindsey to Perera, Ryan L., 13078 Meredith Ave., $157,100.
Hanson, Elaine N. to Broschat, Brandon and Bokowski, Emily, 11748 Meredith Ave., $195,000.
Kitson, Mark J. to Madsen, Todd and Jamicyn, 12568 Yates St., $175,200.
Foy, Shannon V. to Foy, Shannon V. and Rodger, 13036 Himebaugh Ave., $160,000.
Kleiner, Lewis and Christine to Neal, Clint, 11779 Hartman Ave., $178,500.
Hoffman, Gregory J. and Michaela L. to Watson, Steven and Nogrady, Melissa, 2732 N. 131st Circle, $203,000.
Pivovar, Michael J. and Shannon R. to Stacy, Joan M., 13430 Burdette St., $292,000.
Eckmann, Michael and Jamie to Kemper, Ryan and Megan, 11417 Camden Ave., $208,000.
Growth Financial Services LLC to Pittman, Terri, 11421 Spaulding St., $180,000.
Roberts, Ray S. Jr. and Julia K. to Zach, Abby, 13484 Ogden Plaza Circle, $390,000.
Meier, Adam J. and Espinosa, Paula Andrea Cespedes to Bleich, Bethany, 3142 N. 124th St., $215,000.
John, Jeannine C. to Schuetze, Anthony and Judith Diane, 13414 Ellison Circle, $225,000.
Anderson, Joann A. to Searl, John A. and Nancy A., 13269 Lake St., $235,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Mascarello, Steven and Allyson to Dunn, Joshua R., 1406 Wilshire Drive, $155,000.
Gomez, Blanca E. and Alvarez, Omar to Salinas, Jose D., 1604 Gregg Road, $156,000.
West 25th Plaza Inc. to Boundless Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2402 Cornhusker Road, $215,000.
Miller, Matthew D. and Jennifer R. to Schippers, Steven J. and Denise A., 2203 Woodbine Ave., $155,000.
Millerd, Eloise J., trustee of Millerd Revocable Trust to Lira, Levi and Haydon, 2511 Van Buren St., $170,000.
McCoy, Patrick H. and Kelly S. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 1019 Parkway Drive, $110,000.
Bieker Investments LLC to Ballinas, Allan and Mo, Li Li, 1411 Imperial Drive, $163,000.
Wright, Calvin C. and Patricia L. to Bares, Harold R., trustee of Harold R. Bares Trust, 509 Ridge Road, $200,000.
Kinsey, Heather M. and Dennis E. to Bunning, Daryl T. and Julie A., 2509 Franklin St., $132,000.
68028
Hemenway, Michael M. and Janet E. to Aafedt, Thomas A. and Janet G., 8132 S. 194th St., $395,000.
White, Michelle L. and Svehla, Alex to Negley, Justin and Sandra, 12427 S. 218th Ave., $215,000.
Mundy, Margaret A. and Robert E. and McCubbin, Dan and Joyce to CCKR LLC, 11302 S. 216th St., $2,208,000.
Zych Construction LLC to Etter, Jeffrey L. and Dey, Karie A., 20937 Oak St., $249,000.
McDonald, Timothy Shawn and Teresa Jean to Thurman, Todd A. and Michele R., 17205 Jessica Lane, $270,000.
Schumacher, Cynthia J. to Rowe, Darryl A. Jr. and Marisa, 20217 Oak St., $354,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Christiansen, Brandon J. and Amie M., 16903 Christensen Road, $264,000.
Palmisano, Michael A. and Sharolyn to Dunn, Chancey Allen and Hannah Katherine, 17123 Jessica Lane, $283,000.
Burgett, Vincent and Alison to Mackey, Terrell and Gaspers, Allen, 10607 S. 213th St., $311,000.
68046
Foster, Kimberly Ann to Newell, James II and Love, Brittany, 1306 Scott Road, $200,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Carlson, Eric C. and Meredith E., 912 Claudine Ave., $180,000.
Deines, John to Schwendeman, Eric M. and Wendy A., 12351 S. 74th St., $421,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Deeds, Alexander and Christensen, Sara, 10515 S. 110th St., $329,000.
Schuring, Henry G. and Loretta T. to Keller, Mila A., 804 Monarch Circle, $183,000.
Squiers, Stephanie A., trustee of Stephanie A. Squiers Living Trust to Nelsen, Jeff and Sally, 917 E. Aberdeen Drive, $170,000.
Chavez, Nathan N. and Bonny K. to Sanders, Frank and Margaret M., 201 Valley Road, $175,000.
Barr Homes Inc. to Mendez, Guillermo C. Jr. and Kelly E., 9961 S. 106th St., $407,000.
Winstryg, Stanton I. G. and Carolyn L. to Dorhout, Grant and Erika, 505 Bonnie Ave., $132,000.
Pine Crest Homes Inc. to Stephens, John A. and Jo A., 12320 S. 73rd Ave., $321,000.
Keil, Ricky G. and Sandra J. to Redfield, Micah R. and Julia M., 12451 Osprey Lane, $365,000.
Sims, Cynthia L. to Hanna, Matthew, 814 Kendel Drive, $165,000.
Howe, Mary A. to Morales, Marilyn M., 800 S. Fillmore, $314,000.
Scheet, Lisa S. to Osorio, Brian and Jennifer, 1203 Rogers Drive, $225,000.
Collera, Brian Anthony and Allison to Krussick, Joseph P. III and Amanda R., 2103 Walnut Circle Drive, $245,000.
68059
Harris, Charles J., co-trustee, and Harris, Sharon L., co-trustee of Charles & Sharon Harris Joint Revocable Trust to Hagerty, Connie R., 16005 S. Highway 50, $363,000.
68123
Church, Kevin H. and Carla J. to Galamison, Terrence and Misty Marie, 13803 Kelly Drive, $275,000.
Giacobello, Joseph III and Lindsey M. to Jones, Faustina L., 10407 S. 26th St., $170,000.
Big V. Rentals LLC to Sturtevant, Jason Wayne and Ramos, Viviana Silvia, 3016 Joann Ave., $187,000.
Britten, William and Kathie to Shields, Charles and Kylie, 3403 Blackhawk Drive, $186,000.
Charlton, Andrew Kenody to Vanderweide, Harry and Jordan, 13002 Woodridge Circle, $188,000.
Realtyone Pro LLC to Wang, Wei, 3108 Golden Blvd., $165,000.
Pikop, Douglas E. and Paulette E. to Neil, Bryce and Valerie, 3738 Burr Oak Drive, $219,000.
Rogers, David N. and Parker, Leanna H. to Wooley, Christopher and Anasharina, 15104 Versaille St., $192,000.
Brinkman, Marvin G. and Vicki L. to Hinrichs, Caleb A. and Burke, Andrea L., 13308 S. 24th St., $170,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to McLaren, Kyle and Rica, 4206 Barksdale Circle, $324,000.
Price, Klayton L. and Jennifer L. to Licht, Kyle Edward and Chelsea Rose, 14802 S. 24th St., $310,000.
68128
Ha, Tu Ngoc and Elena Tran to Altig, Karen L., 10019 Emiline St., $375,000.
Stangl, Terry L. to Humbert, Carl Max Jr. and Katherine Elizabeth, 8737 Park View Blvd., $173,000.
Hazelton, Timothy C. and Shantelle to Carbaugh, Russell Jr., 7706 Briar Court, $165,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Loughran, Emily C. and Kasprzak, Thomas R., 7108 S. 79th St., $128,000.
68133
Tiger, Jaclyn J. and Elton J. to Stohlmann, Evan S. and Harley L., 4505 Victoria Ave., $310,000.
Kenney, Elaine T., trustee of Elaine T. Kenney Revocable Trust to Miller, Matthew D. and Jennifer R., 13805 Clearwater Drive, $233,000.
Jones, Relayne A., trustee of Relayne A. Jones Revocable Trust to Anderson, Annette M. and Jenkins, Dennis M., 2124 Park Crest Drive, $295,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Reed, Frances F., 13802 S. 50th St., $325,000.
Elman, Barbara Sue, co-trustee, and Elman, Mark C., co-trustee of Richard C. Elman Revocable Trust to Harris, Charles J., trustee, and Harris, Sharon L., trustee of Charles & Sharon Harris Joint Revocable Trust, 707 Fall Circle Road, $277,000.
Olson, Luke D. and Lindsay M. to Cropp, Brian Shane and Jolie Renee, 13706 S. 46th St., $316,000.
68136
Elkins, Julie L. and Matthew to Gark Homes SHV 3 LLC, 7924 S. 161st Terrace, $166,000.
Ehlers, Donald L. and Kay B. to Carlson, Debra R., 10082 S. 172nd Circle, $300,000.
Kocourek, Charles D. to Rohde, Keith E. and Karen Ann, 16302 Birch Ave., $267,000.
Kallweit, Codey D. and Erica K. to Thota, Sai Raghu and Joshi, Poorva, 18911 Briar St., $275,000.
Heinzman, Gene A. and Jacqueline M. to John, John A. and Brooke A., 16136 Cary St., $250,000.
Courtney, Kelly D. and Jerry Stacey to Labrie, Zachary T., 8125 S. 161st Terrace, $190,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hogan, Scott K., 9171 S. 177th St., $362,000.
Griger, John D. III and Jennifer L. to Phillips, Brandon, 17734 Lillian St., $178,000.
Ortega, Oscar F. and Pickhinke Ortega, Tiffany to Aneja, Ishroop S. and Ramanpreet Kaur, 17903 Margo St., $169,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Tiwald, Dean and Hannah, 16859 Cary St., $261,000.
68138
Zagozda, Dorothy H., trustee or Dorothy H. Zagozda Revocable Trust to Corbaley, Mary, 13253 Josephine St., $140,000.
Dobransky, Richard and Houston, Amy to Girthoffer, Joseph and Renata, 15109 Willow Circle Drive, $253,000.
Donaldson, Brandon A. and Sierra C. to Kruse, Shayla Ann and Eric James, 14621 Margo, $175,000.
Vacha, Daniel J. and Kristine A. to Samler, Daniel J., 15205 Borman St., $186,000.
Molnar, Steve, trustee of Molnar Investments 401K Trust to Piotrowski, Kenneth W. and Suzanne F., 13011 Margo St., $191,000.
Coffelt, Lloyd E. to Fire Equity LLC, 13912 Virginia St., $136,000.
Kantor, Robert L. and Linda M. to Ehlers, Gregory J. and Lisa D., 7021 S. 132nd Ave., $130,000.
Shinwari, Yarmohammad to Ott, Calvin, 7407 S. 139th St., $215,000.
Bell, Denise A. to Gottuso, Salvatore J. and Jennifer L., 13946 Greenfield Road, $136,000.
68147
Dunn, Sara Marie to Jaimes, Vargas Nanci, 6902 S. 23rd St., $138,000.
Horstman, Adam M. to Fiedler, Tanner Christian and Eileen Frances, 2518 Gindy Drive, $183,000.
68157
Kromer, Barbara Ann to Tomlinson, Cody, 8308 S. 49th Ave., $157,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Peach, Shawn M. and Leah E., 6430 Peters Parkway, $355,000.
