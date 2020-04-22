Douglas County property transfers

Silverstone Building Co. LLC to Bartholet, Todd and Trinh, 7208 Kilpatrick Parkway, $418,008.

Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17209 Craig St., $120,564.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Timperley, Dylan E. and Morgan R., 7914 Kilpatrick Parkway, $339,791.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ridder, Francis, 7702 N. 173rd St., $301,832.

Rasmussen, Makenna J. to Styl Properties Inc., 11422 N. 156th St., $84,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Aurora Homes LLC, 7316 N. 168th Ave., $55,000.

Wishart, Sara A. and Mark R. to Craig, Donnie E., 12001 N. 159th St., $265,000.

Najera, Carlos Jr. and Ramirez, Lucy Jr. to Moore, Jason and Kimberly, 7804 N. 154th St., $220,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to King, Terry and Jessica A., 17237 Bondesson St., $444,212.

Charleston Homes LLC to Skinner, Jake R. and Gabrielle A., 16823 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $359,300.

Lee and Julie Coe Joint Revocable Trust and Coe, Lee A., trustee, to Hough, Dylan D. and Amanda J., 12006 N. 161st Ave., $370,000.

Thelen, Jeff and Noreen to Vining, Matthew and Jessica, 10617 N. 156th St., $1,221,000.

68022

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Ditsch, Loren and Melissa, 18528 Patrick Ave., $369,950.

Richland Homes LLC to Wikoff, Derek S. and Amy R., 21382 Blaine St., $316,665.

FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4720 N. 183rd St., $65,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Lujan, Louie and Amanda, 4808 N. 210th St., $316,473.

Lensch, Thomas R. and Nichole M. to Hoesing, Megan, 4002 N. 211th St., $180,000.

Caldwell, Kari and Schafersman, Kari to Larson, Brian and Krista, 20918 Emmet St., $325,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fuller, Trenton J., 4607 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $266,696.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4405 S. 218th St., $77,800.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 20501 D St., $65,000.

Staples, Karen and Dannelly, Karen to Phillips, James H. and Meredith L., 20803 Woolworth Ave., $463,000.

Spruce 180 LLC to Phi LLC, 3004 Big Elk Parkway, $70,000.

Schultz, Kelly and Jessica to Painter, Casey A. and Abbey M., 1420 N. 180th Ave., $337,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Branham, Jimmy D. and Brooks, Chelsey J., 4230 S. 220th St., $455,000.

Oelco LLC to Green, David John, 2810 N. 202nd St., $248,900.

FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4814 N. 189th St., $65,000.

HBI LLC to Stiefvater, Michael L. and Tamara L., 1609 N. 197th St., $407,500.

FRK Development LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 4613 N. 183rd St., $75,000.

Nelson, Jodi to Galyen, Garrett M., 20517 Taylor St., $330,000.

68064

Vrana, Brian and Sandra to Lavigne, Todd, 5512 N. 290th Circle, $250,000.

68069

Steskal, Richard C. and Heidi to R&A Builders Inc., 156 S. 243rd St., $108,400.

Berkland, Richard Dean and Cynthia Kay to Kathleen M. Morris Revocable Trust and Morris, Kathleeen M., trustee, 25002 Mason St., $1,080,000.

68104

Leisey, Vincent and Shannon to Burling, Brennan and Brittany, 2308 N. 64th St., $205,000.

Amster, Fred and Rita to Schreiner, Rachael, 6615 Franklin St., $71,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Wang, Xin, 4528 Burdette St., $55,000.

Vogele, Kimberly P. and Haynie, Kimberly P. to Horton, Kara E., 4114 N. 55th St., $125,000.

Sas Properties LLC to Hensley, Courtney, 2703 N. 66th St., $98,500.

Hedges, Roger M. and Julie Virginia to Campbell, Steven, 1823 N. 49th Ave., $126,000.

Brg Properties LLC to Swartz, Alyssa, 3947 N. 67th St., $129,900.

Next Level Properties LLC to Dee, Dee and Say, Kbla, 5014 Spaulding St., $170,000.

Konz, Lynn Dale and Stephanie M. to Serenity Ranch Properties LLC, 4541 Grant St., $55,000.

Hensen, Julien Joseph and Latuja, Meaghan Marie to Semerad, Emily A., 1610 N. 54th St., $252,000.

5109 Real Estate LLC to Robledo, Noemi J., 2049 N. 63rd St., $106,000.

Rose, Anthony to Sawyer, Milan L. and Jean M., 5319 Pinkney St., $130,000.

Young, Nancy J. to Cermak, Levi S., 5101 N. 49th St., $114,000.

68105

Potter-Mitchell, Angela J. and Mitchell, Alton E. to Waggoner, Jessica, 3935 Wright St., $135,500.

Sheriff to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 2569 Pierce St., $10,301.

Buena Vista Development LLC to Stogin, William Gilbert and Hamburger, Francine Lee, 3331 Hickory St., $258,000.

Huit, Jacqlynn M. to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 3516 S. 41st St., $65,000.

Donald & Martha Mardock Living Trust and Mardock, Donald M., trustee, to Uman, Naomi M. Mardock, 2813 S. 33rd St., $170,000.

68106

Espejo, Isaac S. and Burson, Marcianna A., personal representative, to Martinez, Krista J. and Jacob M., 5453 B St., $200,000.

Raur, Diane M. to Buonafede LLC, 4679 Mason St., $53,000.

Mimick, Matthew L. to Spidell, Deborah J., 5645 Frederick St., $142,000.

Heacock, Julie to O'Connor, Kaitlyn and Brendan, 5724 Mason St., $275,000.

Bird, Brent T. and Sarah J. to Reveco, Cristian A. Dona and Munoz-Trujillo, Maria Catalina, 6315 Pacific St., $235,000.

Mazza, Tania S. to Beberwyk, Jacquelyn D. and David R., 4541 Shirley St., $220,000.

Jerrick, Roger Joseph II and Kyla Genea to Patton, Thailan Frost and Wiggs, Allen Mitchell, 516 S. 50th Ave., $284,900.

68107

Juarez, Abraham F. to Lara-Lopez, Santos Juan Diego, 4628 S. 22nd St., $107,000.

Core Services Ltd to McCleery, Troy M., 4201 S. 27th St., $84,200.

Petty, Steven T. to Gregory Wolfe Ira and Iplangroup Cust, 4710 S. 17th St., $60,000.

68110

Young, Ella M. to Pmp Property Management LLC, 2022 N. 18th St., $84,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Lay, Pah and Aye, Naw, 3824 N. 23rd St., $136,000.

Murcia-Mejia, Guadalupe Del Carmen to Campbell, Kailee M. and Ethan N., 1504 Ellison Ave., $115,000.

68111

Westbrook, Lloyd E. and Terry T. to Westbrook, Alesia and Dwayne Sr., 3512 N. 40th Ave., $45,830.

Copeland, Lawrence E. Jr. to Something Wilson LLC, 3618 Hartman Ave., $75,000.

Valdivieso, Juan and Amber Rose to Rodriguez, Joshua, 2804 N. 41st St., $84,000.

Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Miranda, Beatriz Dubon, 3951 N. 37th St., $33,000.

Yoder, Barbara I. and Burke, Christine L., personal representative, to Coleman, Lamont, 5306 N. 39th Circle, $37,500.

Landrum, Derek to Real Growth LLC, 4122 Saratoga St., $14,969.

Nagel, Jill to Kozak, Roman, 2852 Lake St., $26,000.

Kozak, Roman to Lira-Ortiz, Eusebio, 2852 Lake St., $45,711.

Bennett, Ruthie M. and James C. to Bennett, McGregory, 3850 Crown Point Ave., $70,000.

68112

Matrix Properties LLC to Kelley, Shauna, 9509 N. 31st St., $107,000.

Donatello Properties LLC to Swaitseven LLC, 3016 Newport Ave., $70,000.

68114

Harr, Lawrence F. and Susan to Compton, Gabriel and Ann, 9834 Harney Parkway N., $520,000.

Ditsch, Loren J. and Melissa M. to Lovings, Nicholas J. and Clapp, Alexis L., 8342 Izard St., $255,000.

Realty Trust Group Inc. Trust to Westroads Anchor Acquisition LLC, 707 N. 102nd St., $13,000,000.

Monroy, Jesus and Aparicio, Maria Antonieta to Keller, Aaron D. and Courtney R., 1834 N. 103rd Ave., $215,000.

68116

Kane, Daniel R. and Alexandra Lynn Wolfe to Herbek, Brett and Brittani Obenchain, 2708 N. 153rd Ave., $251,000.

McKnight, Claudia L. and Guzman, Santiago to Vo, Vinh and Turcios, Natalie, 14961 Fowler Ave., $250,000.

Babbitt, Robert L. and Jacqueline J. to Scalise, Shea and Kayla, 14529 Larimore Ave., $235,000.

Trader, Patrick and Jessica to Jagan, Nikhil and Krishnan, Mridula, 17707 Burdette St., $425,000.

Lassek, Jason P. and Tiffany L. to Taylor, Jimme T. and Tamara D., 5303 N. 150th St., $305,000.

Brockett, Joshua and Szmyrko, Charlene to Radtke, Paul, 4721 N. 163rd St., $210,000.

Malesker, Justin John to Blocher, Theodore H., 14668 Taylor Place, $140,000.

Watada, Michael to Rede, Samuel and Kealana, 15009 Redman Ave., $220,100.

68117

Meling, Mary A. and Cuperus, Mary A. to Kkbw Properties LLC, 4519 S. 61st St., $97,400.

Nicola, Donald J. to Franco, Manuel A. Galdamez, 5301 Orchard Ave., $138,000.

Fernen, Mavis D. to Kelley, Jackie, 6070 Hillsdale Ave., $140,000.

68118

Meyers, Bruce D. to Meyers, Bruce D. and Tichauer, Martha H., 726 N. 163rd Ave., $244,750.

Preisinger, Robert F. to Simpson, Shirley L., 1792 N. 177th Place, $175,000.

McKibben, Jesse and Tracy to Brewer, Gabriel and Amber, 1723 N. 171st St., $321,000.

68122

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moss, Andrea K. and Braydn J., 7795 N. 88th Ave., $249,846.

Livingston, Susan and Rief, Susan to Blaser, Jesse D. and Lytle, Bailey, 7518 N. 82nd Circle, $187,000.

Harrer, Keith V. and Yulia R. to Vogele, Kimberly, 8941 N. 78th Avenue Circle, $185,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ayars, Quinten O. J., 7728 N. 88th St., $199,600.

Borra, Lakshmi and Chava, Naresh to Ahmed, Waqas and Kokab, Javeria, 9013 Potter St., $191,500.

Kirshenbaum, Ryan J. and Ellisa to Kelley, Catherine G., 9171 Hanover St., $202,000.

Dragon, Andrew K. and Kelsey A. to Bray, Alexandra E. and Shupe, Steven J., 8927 N. 82nd St., $187,000.

68124

Galley, Aaron and Alysa to Abrahams, Jennifer, 2502 S. 99th Ave., $465,000.

Wiese, Robert H. Jr. to Padgett, Marion Skyler and Kuhl-Padgett, Sarah, 1740 S. 80th St., $599,000.

Jasa, Nicholas and Caryn to Mello, Catherine E. and Heath M., 3424 S. 94th St., $430,000.

Davis, Dale Braxton and Davis, Christopher B., personal representative, to K Investments Ltd, 10526 Forrest Drive, $261,000.

68127

Zacharias, Alan R. and Diane R. to Levell, Shane M. and Clark, Kristen, 6509 S. 102nd St., $395,000.

Johnson, Christopher and Julie to Krecklow, Nathan T. and Amy L., 10547 O St., $209,500.

Mertz, Brent and Teresa to Hugh & Carol Johnson Revocable Trust and Johnson, Carol J., trustee, 10346 Z St., $297,711.

Wear Construction Company to Watson Properties LLC, 4732 S. 77th Ave., $280,000.

Delehoy, Vance D. and Marcia A. to Ziska, Rebekah A. and Smith, Dylan P., 10520 S Circle, $172,000.

68130

McKeon, Christopher and Kali to Brummel, Mackenzie C. and Erin A., 1912 S. 199th St., $290,000.

Crampton, Sanford W. and Crampton, Stephen G., personal representative, to Scheer, Zachery and Knight, Kalen, 2236 S. 163rd Circle, $190,000.

68131

Thierstein, Phyllis J. to Slcz LLC, 1021 N. 32nd St., $70,000.

Kennedy, Melissa to Halloway, Felicia, 4334 Charles St., $166,000.

4210 Davenport Street LLC to Reader, Jacob P. and Taryn, 4210 Davenport St., $185,000.

68132

Irish Husker Dundee LLC to Johnson, Derric J., 4824 Webster St., $235,000.

Fnt Investments LLC to KR Properties LLC, 6133 Hamilton St., $111,400.

Hyland, Louis S. and Paula J. to Sato, Alice I., 5019 Webster St., $339,000.

Olsen, Thomas J. and Jamie L. to Wiederin, Michelle A. and Daniel R., 5327 Izard St., $790,000.

Tan, Rosemarie C. and Gilliland, Mark Burton to Hill, Nicholas D. and Mcsharry, Delaney M., 312 S. 50th Ave., $287,500.

Sst Enterprises LLC to Tyanka LLC, 6619 Hamilton St., $100,000.

Base Properties LLC to Weinstein, Lee, 4919 Webster St., $255,000.

Paulson, Eric C. and Wendolyn G. to Conway, Jackie and Kevin, 6624 Burt St., $695,000.

Huston, Daniel C. to Hill, Dillon M. and Montgomery, Claire C., 6139 Lafayette Ave., $188,750.

Secretary Housing Urban Development to Newsome, Arthur James and Gwendolyn, 1005 N. 63rd St., $227,000.

Dyer, Jessica Elizabeth and Carlson, Jessica Elizabeth to Josh, Patrick William, 4921 Charles St., $167,000.

68134

Kinnison, Shane R. to Maverick Empires LLC, 7626 Blondo Drive, $70,000.

Giddens, Charles M. and Miles, Susan M., personal representative, to N2J LLC, 2004 N. 104th Circle, $145,500.

B&F Properties LLC to Schott, Nathan T., 7605 Bedford Ave., $215,000.

Siragusa, Alfred and Daniel to Svoboda, Katricia J., 9424 Tomahawk Blvd., $148,000.

Welch, Norman G. and Jessica M. to Cabrera, Roger, 9212 Larimore Ave., $175,000.

Nal, Van and Nei, Nei to Robinson, Danny and Shamika, 4929 Eastridge Drive, $244,000.

Gerhard, Constance K. and Anthony M. to Peters, Lorelei, 4410 N. 91st St., $130,000.

Nguyen, Bang Tu to Rogokos, Bryce Daniel, 9430 Pratt Circle, $136,100.

Dougherty, Michaela M. and Bishop, Steven to Dougherty, James and Michaela M., 9318 Fowler Ave., $88,308.

Ebert, Stacey A. and Shelly, Stacey A. to Woods, Kenny, 9616 Ruggles St., $156,000.

Vacha Properties LLC to Akwani, James Enyinna, 3104 N. 80th St., $185,000.

68135

Wagner, Colin T. and Jamie F. to Staunton, Jason and Melissa, 5426 S. 159th Ave., $267,000.

Lundin, Grant D. and Deanna to Jaime, Jessica M., 18756 O St., $250,000.

Oleary, Sarah M. and Timothy J. to Lindgren, Jesse R. and Jenniffer M., 6410 S. 162 Terrace Circle, $215,000.

Joseph & Kathryn Terhaar Revocable Trust and Terhaar, Joseph N., trustee, to Lindeman, Bobbi Lee and Timm E., 19604 G Circle, $410,000.

Akins, Thomas J. and Rebecca N. to Adle, Tony L. and Leege, Wendy S., 17252 Drexel St., $410,000.

Apple Auto Sales LLC to Kreikemeier, Tait D., 19022 Jacobs St., $182,500.

Hartley, Jeffrey L. and Kathy L. to Gipson, Irasema and Johnathan, 4319 S. 202nd Ave., $272,000.

Sintek, Rebecca L. and Osborn, Kealy S. to Kallenbach, Jason R. and Beth A., 6312 S. 156th Ave., $297,000.

Helgenberger, Curtis L. and Julie A. to Heck, Brooke, 5306 S. 186th Ave., $227,000.

Good, Earl A. and Good, Arthur Earl to Hite, Robert L., 5003 S. 190th Ave., $210,000.

Langston, Leroy and Roseli A. to Pruis-Trapp, Margo and Ashlee, 17038 L St., $255,000.

68137

Kluender, Clayton to Dynamic Properties LLC, 11092 V St., $130,000.

Romack, Rex A. and Jane E. to Greene, Sheryl L., 4614 S. 150th St., $330,000.

Caito, Elizabeth A. to Szymczak, Kristopher C. and Nicole M., 14906 Polk St., $205,000.

Saint Fire Investment LLC to H & P Enterprises LLC, 14818 Holmes St., $161,100.

Pierce, Perry J. and Kalhorn, Kelsey to Stcross, Michael A., 14006 Ohern St., $155,000.

Marshal Dann Revocable Trust and Dann, Marshall, trustee, to Major Consulting & Real Estate LLC, 13336 Industrial Road 8, $229,000.

Davis, Randy L. to Kastrup, Luke and Kayleigh, 6406 S. 136th St., $190,000.

68142

Arellano, William D. and Roxanne R. to Mi, Ya, 11026 Girard St., $170,000.

Rai, Ram K. and Thakuri, Nangsumi Malla to Rai, Ram K. and Thakuri, Nangsumi Malla, 13959 Weber St., $89,100.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Booth, Thomas R. and Marykay, 12765 Reynolds St., $501,000.

68144

Modlin, Jeffrey K. to Cahalane, Patrick A., 3362 S. 108th St., $134,000.

Moorman, Stephanie E. and Moorman, Paul J., personal representative, to Cruz, Libby N. and Brandon P., 12450 Castelar St., $175,000.

Stulich Rentals LLC to Clausen, Darren C. and Mariah K., 3318 S. 126th St., $170,000.

Bader Construction LLC to Malashock, Larry D. and Diane L., 1635 S. 113th Place, $425,000.

Taadaa Enterprises LLC to Tsatskis, Nechama, 2323 S. 123rd St., $180,000.

Mercury Property Management Inc. to 463 Properties LLC, 2828 S. 148th Avenue Circle, $750,000.

Maguire, Harvey J. to Fey, Teresa A., 3313 S. 109th St., $178,900.

Schumaker, Eric and Suzanne to Schneider, Gavin and Amanda, 13585 Gold St., $250,000.

68152

KR Properties LLC to Alvarado, Francisco and Hernandez, Norma, 6405 Vane St., $174,000.

68154

Haydon, Timothy A. and Catherine J. to Kirby, Nicholas G. and Tompkins, Angela M., 15211 Davenport Circle, $173,000.

68164

Jorgensen, Carolyn K. to Akinmoladun, Megan Christine and Olukayode Olatunji Jr., 11680 Sunburst St., $191,000.

Mai, Ngoan to Lahs, Monica Renee and Christensen, Gage Nathaniel, 2623 N. 112th Ave., $180,000.

Awomolo, Adiodun to Mahi, Joel, 6620 N. 110th Ave., $192,000

Sarpy County property transfers

68005

Storm, Daniel C. and Susan A. to Guzman, Juan and Negrete, Natividad, 1102 Colorado St., $200,000.

Colon, Rodriguez Michael J. and Camara R. to Williams, Aaron I. and Rosa P., 130 Cedar Circle, $187,000.

Brauer, Reuben J. and Ashley F. to Warner, Steven G. and Tara K., 204 Mildred Court, $208,000.

68028

Mark Kardell Construction Inc. to Johnson, Keegan and Kathleen, 19908 Sherwood Circle, $430,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Miller, Jacob and Granger, Shea, 16966 Samantha Road, $307,000.

Hill, Kristopher and Smith, Kimberly to Simmons, Matthew and Erin M., 11639 Willow Park Drive, $256,000.

Shanahan, Timothy J. Jr. and Larsen, Molli Marie to Rutledge, Julia and Trimble, Gage, 220 Highland Drive, $180,000.

68046

Cooley, Andrew W. and Grace N. to Wright, Jared and Brianna, 303 Prospect Drive, $199,000.

Berendes, Benjamin and Tia to Lewis, Clayton and Noble, Gina R., 11169 Sherman St., $300,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Thorston, Mark J. and Diana K., 11503 Mercury St., $421,000.

Delgado, Jeffrey R. and Jennifer D. to Hermann, Debra, 535 N. Monroe St., $180,000.

Budler, David and Tallman, Courtney to Diaz, David and Linda, 8030 Swallowtail Drive, $425,000.

England, Cayl and Cheryl to Whilding, Samuel K. and McKenna, Heidi C., 2121 Glacier Drive, $307,000.

Griffin Homes Inc. to Fox, Jacob and Michelle, 11610 S. 111th St., $437,000.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Williams, Jonathan E., 11509 S. 110th Ave., $357,000.

Keane, Sheila F. and Christopher M. to Brugler, Zachary and Katherine S., 513 Quail Ridge Road, $350,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Haskell, Lorri and Blank, Jeff, 10413 S. 111th Ave., $317,000.

Finn, Andrew S. and Rebecca W. to Bishop, James Jr. and Deborah K., 1305 Reeve Drive, $367,000.

68059

R & A. Builders Inc. to Langan, Thomas J., 18731 Cornish Road, $350,000.

Triad Management Group LLC to Williams, Daniel E. and Jennifer D., 20850 S. Highway 50, $260,000.

68123

Eller, Benjamin J. and Amy A. to Desanti, Anthony Erin and Daughtrey, Stephanie Danielle, 13501 S. 43rd St., $285,000.

Zimmer, Dallas J. and Diana L. to Cummins, Brandon and Mahler, Michelle, 13305 S. 28th St., $255,000.

Voelcker, Allen and Mary to Ferguson, Truman C. and Naomi J., 3422 Scott Drive, $219,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hartley, Elizabeth A., 4227 Barksdale Circle, $411,000.

Meyer, Kevin S. and Megan D. to Cross, Bruce E., 3213 Lookingglass Drive, $240,000.

Burrow, Jerry G. to Kohlhapp, Kevin, 13601 S. 20th St., $353,000.

Kaufman, Keith and Carol to Cole, Kathryn E. and Gore, Eric V., 3405 Scott Drive, $190,000.

Ingraldi, Michael S. and Leigh A. to Hudson, Kasie and Bennett, Hunter, 3423 Faye Drive, $215,000.

Pierringer, Hannah J. and Sergent, Jessica M. to True North Properties LLC, 4315 Longview St., $200,000.

Perkins, Deborah C. to England, Cayl and Cheryl, 3305 Moontreal Drive, $225,000.

Apm Properties LLC to Keefe, Jeff II and Batson, Katlyn, 2327 Hotantown Drive, $200,000.

Bush, Ronald J. and Teresa M. to Alcaide, Yourdy and Sarah, 3715 Lawnwood Drive, $240,000.

White, William J. and Karen L. to Rodden, Danny I. and Allison R., 1809 Scott Drive, $300,000.

Sindelar, Ron and Esther to Lambrecht, Talon Conner and Trujillo, Gabrielle Rae, 1503 Imperial Drive, $199,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Williams, Nicholas N., 3006 Schuemann Drive, $157,000.

Belsaas, Robert D. and Delores J. to Elam, Michael and Allie, 14213 S. 30th Ave., $240,000.

Reeker, Thomas and Katherine to Reeker, Aaron W. and Tachelle A., 3216 Joann Ave., $116,000.

Schneider, Zachary S. and Jessica A. to Boetger, Ryan Douglas and Olsen, Dana Christine, 13613 S. 42nd Circle, $263,000.

Griebel, Thomas E. and Emily A. to Blue, Ron and Amy, 2104 Turtle Dove Drive, $300,000.

68128

Eastep, Angela Michelle to Losee, Denise D., 7306 S. 71st St., $132,000.

Burt, Kelly David and Jessica Lee to Joynt, Dave E. and Michell R. and Arenholz, Robert J. and Janelle, 9901 Emiline St., $392,000.

Bartruff, Shelley K. to Wesson, Michael J., 7215 S. 78th St., $151,000.

Huseby, Pamela S., personal representative, and Joanne L. Baker Estate to Dowell, Larry C., 7215 S. 71st Ave., $130,000.

Stefanski, Kevin to Hacker, Christine J., 7320 Frederick Ave., $146,000.

Duffield, Charles and MacKenzie to Martin, Lawrence and Steverson Martin, Marian Ruth, 7714 Meadow Lane, $172,000.

Sliter, Scott D. II and Tessa K. to Rasmussen, Kim, 9936 Margo St., $265,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Peoples, Carlton D. and Cheris A., 12906 S. 53rd St., $305,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Colon, Camara and Colon Rodriguez, Michael, 5201 Lynnwood Drive, $329,000.

Montgomery, Stephen and Kari to MacKay, Alexandra and Katie, 119 Eagle Ridge Drive, $307,000.

68136

Luchsinger, Jonathan M. and Kiley M. to Peth, Mandy L. and Aaron M., 2409 S. River Rock Drive, $295,000.

Acosta, Christian M. and Samantha J. to Bromley, Kelly and Martina, 18718 Josephine St., $345,000.

Shiu, Laurie to Fusselman, Katherine G., 16106 Robin Drive, $181,000.

Garcia, Carlos F. and Raquel to O’Malley, Eric R. and Michele L., 16333 Heather St., $275,000.

Torczon, Michael T. and Megan J. to Dean, Jeremy W., 17721 Lillian St., $192,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Popple, Dylan M. and Ashton T., 7812 S. 191st St., $228,000.

Zohner, Isaac T. M. and Leah C. to Long, Kristi J. and Mark A., 7524 S. 189th St., $280,000.

Sulzman, Amanda J. and Brian W. to Rahmanzai, Shah Wali and Marzia, 9311 S. 168th Ave. Circle, $300,000.

Grothe, Daniel Cramer and Michelle Lynn to Hoge, Eric L. and Halle S., 16416 Timberlane Drive, $310,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Giandinoto, Benjamin J. and May, Michaela L., 9406 S. 178th St., $268,000.

Saewert, Steve and Patricia to Hayes, Jon R. and Au, Ashlee M., 9208 S. 173rd St., $357,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bennington, Deanne M. and Barry A., 7818 S. 184th Ave., $306,000.

68138

Peth, Mandy L. and Aaron M. to Gillespie, Victoria Ann, 15209 Redwood St., $197,000.

Mischke, Brent L. to Camp, Dale Eugene and Kinney, Cassandra Lynn, 13403 Gertrude St., $200,000.

Blauw, Kathy, personal representative, and Hayden, K. Joan to Highland Quality Home LLC, 7210 S. 132nd Ave., $159,000.

Garrett, Sandra J. and Versaw, Paul E. to Baldwin, Benjamin and Alison, 8714 S. 143rd Ave., $168,000.

Nagel, Jill to Barone, Nicholas Anthony, 13438 Edna St., $205,000.

68147

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Bush, Ronald J. and Theresa M., 2031 Geri Circle, $340,000.

Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Storck, Catherine and Brian and Storck, Elizabeth, 2037 Gindy Circle, $334,000.

Mitera, Dale J. to Onate, Lino and Sara, 7511 S. 43rd St., $113,000.

68157

Cesh LLC to Castro, William V. and Worley, Gabrielle B., 7406 S. 53rd St., $185,000.

Gonzalez, MacArio G. and Burkett,, Heather to Gonzalez MacArio G., 7504 S. 47th St., $95,000.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email