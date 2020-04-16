DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Sedlacek, Mark and Janet, 7807 N. 166th St., $453,500.

Cox, Heather A. to Harrison, Randy, 15409 Mormon St., $182,000.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Harper Living Trust and Harper, Mary E., trustee, 11802 N. 178th Circle, $899,000.

Spiller, Horace and Jacquelyn to Crone, Keena W. and Katherine L., 12052 Ashwood Drive, $315,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Lucero, Chad, 14451 Read St., $321,000.

Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7702 Kilpatrick Parkway, $33,329.

Cavenaugh, Tony to Beecher, Craig and Carmen, 15819 Jardine Circle, $261,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cink, Joshua, 17380 Reynolds St., $234,840.

Howells, C. Scott and Sharon A. to Spiller, Horace G. and Jacquelyn, 12055 Elmwood Drive, $350,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Panzer, Brooke C., 16504 Hanover St., $266,080.

Sweetbriar Syndicate LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 12604 N. 178th Circle, $121,000.

Kms-168 LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 8101 N. 167th St., $74,950.

Renee J. Goble Rev Living Trust and Goble, Renee J., trustee, to Hall-Pigg, Heather and Pigg, Justin, 12035 N. 176th Circle, $214,500.

Bartek, Dianne M. and Infantino, Dianne M. to Frauendorfer, Scott A. and Bethany A., 11626 N. 188th Circle, $440,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6957 N. 172nd St., $59,950.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7215 N. 171st St., $65,200.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Fischer, Marcus A. and Fischer, Darci, 8048 N. 173rd St., $284,240.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harrison, Timothy A. and Harrison, Jane A., 7175 N. 166th St., $301,618.

Beamis, Ryan A. to Wasserburger, Riley James, 15412 Tucker St., $185,000.

Sweetbriar Syndicate LLC to Campbell, Thomas Owais, 11910 N. 176th Circle, $117,500.

68022

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Krause, Paul J. and Deacy, Patricia, 19269 Ruggles Circle, $458,000.

Karbowski, Jeffrey R. and Kimberly R. to Zhang, Qi and Wang, Wei, 3105 N. 193rd St., $485,000.

Gfeller, Cher and Steve to Agarwal, Swarit and Nidhi, 19611 Parker St., $425,000.

Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 2208 N. 186th St., $45,000.

Spruce 180 LLC to Phi LLC, 18320 Locust St., $62,000.

Rolfes, Daniel and Amie to Dilisio, Matthew F. and Jennifer, 21465 Bonanza Blvd., $855,000.

Fools Inc. to Ehlers, Zachary J. and Kelsey E., 5114 N. 210th St., $295,548.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Quest Construction Co, 19272 Larimore Circle, $77,000.

Oelco LLC to Sanning, Todd, 2708 N. 202nd St., $250,000.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Howard, Timothy N., 3783 N. 192nd Ave., $389,347.

Barr Homes Inc. to Caldwell, Kari and Colin, 18757 Sahler St., $422,732.

Waybright, Anthony and Margaret to Fenton, Darrell, 19502 Cleveland St., $310,000.

Lifetime Structures Inc. to Dickmeyer, Gerald I. and Janet S., 1152 S. 212th Circle, $422,408.

Reischl, Jeffrey and Michelle to Rogers, Chris and Diane, 1322 S. 211th St., $130,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Horizon Land Corp., 5107 N. 209th Ave., $58,000.

Miller, John L. and Sheila J. to Voss, Robert L. and Jini L., 1008 Skyline Drive, $337,000.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Ferraguti, Craig and Struck, Mindi, 2538 N. 188th St., $375,000.

Opulent Homes LLC to Vaughan, Charles Allen and Tami Jo, 21514 Grover St., $554,000.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Quest Construction Co, 4910 N. 192nd Ave., $154,000.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Quest Construction Co, 4610 N. 192nd Ave., $77,000.

Castle Brook Land Development LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 3853 S. 208th St., $70,500.

Runco, Nicholas M. and Larm-Runco, Stephanie A. to Hughes, Jonathan Ross and Lukasiewicz-Hughes, Lacey Ann, 653 S. 212th St., $260,000.

Seagren, Dennis and Janet to Runco, Nicholas and Larm-Runco, Stephanie A., 3830 N. 206th St., $320,000.

Lujan, Amanda K. and Curtright, Amanda K. to Altman, William J. and Danielle, 4004 N. 213th Circle, $155,000.

Brown, Russell P. and Carla J. to Bazata, James R. and Rebecca S., 21009 Marinda St., $785,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Stover, Dewayne J. and Erin K., 18720 Fowler St., $347,820.

Stine, Diane M. and Greg to Malibu Holdings LLC, 23029 J Plaza Circle, $290,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Teply, Russell and Mandy, 21362 G St., $307,370.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Gunderson, Blake A. and Amanda J., 4319 George Miller Parkway, $415,200.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Colegrove, Richard A. and Tamara J., 5002 N. 181st St., $361,144.

FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4401 George Miller Parkway, $70,500.

Gonzalez, Antonio to Schulte, Nancy A. and Alexander R., 4614 N. 208th St., $370,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kartheek, Puchakayala, 3810 S. 205th St., $316,430.

FRK Development LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4607 N. 183rd St., $75,000.

FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4501 N. 186th St., $60,000.

Oelco LLC to Anglin, Nancy, 2820 N. 202nd St., $251,400.

Thomas, Joseph L. and Michelle M. to Smith, Scott A. and Ginger A., 1335 S. 211th St., $520,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Kirshenbaum, Ryan J. and Ellisa R., 18406 Boyd St., $412,575.

Masching, Robert and Tammi to Nelson, Debra S., 1212 S. 211th St., $667,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Miners, Nicholas and Emily, 4650 N. 210th St., $378,497.

68064

Bluewater Development Corp. to Langfeldt, Craig and Cari, 29106 Martin Circle, $300,000.

68069

Herman, John W. and Herman, Joseph, personal representative, to Herman, Justin D., 351 Lakehurst Drive, $385,400.

68102

Thompson, Jeffrey Daniel to Zhang, Kaixi, 312 S. 16th St. 54, $159,500.

Michael Neary and Jane Siemens-Neary Rev Living Trust and Neary, Michael J., trustee, to Mediratta, Veena and Suresh, 2315 Harney St. 203, $80,000.

68104

Kitzmiller, Dorothy M. to Reh, Hsue, 5107 N. 60th Ave., $125,000.

Negrete, Theresa and Prine, Theresa to Law, Tar Hay and Li, Dre Ma, 5614 Sprague St., $159,500.

Reed, Clark P. and Huey, Cynthia C. to Cadillac Investments LLC, 6017 Ruggles St., $53,000.

Ler, Mu and Tu, Mee to Lopez, Elizet Lopez, 4148 N. 60th Ave., $123,600.

Dove, Nicole to Hollins, Tra-Deon M., 5348 N. 64th St., $144,000.

Keyser, John D. and L. to Hopkins, Jennifer Lynn, 3829 N. 66th St., $151,000.

Struck, Mindi Lee to Haynes, Ralph Cary and Michele A., 2507 N. 62nd St., $150,000.

Fnt Investments LLC to B-Rad Properties LLC, 3604 N. 60th St., $120,000.

Ober, Alisha Ann to Anderson, Jordan and Pflug, Jacob, 2535 N. 48th Ave., $118,000.

Beck, Michele Jean and Darryl to AMF Farming LLC, 6707 Himebaugh Ave., $101,000.

Colonial Properties LLC to Arco LLC, 4907 Ames Ave., $490,000.

Penke Properties LLC to Pitman, Daniel K. and Stacy L., 2016 N. 48th Ave., $120,000.

Mercer, Dennis to Nyo, Htay and Be, Da Ma Zan, 4801 Spaulding St., $137,000.

Tcej Express to Adair Holdings LLC, 5409 N. 49th St., $96,900.

68105

Burright, Pamela K. to Stanek, Terrence and Kendyl, 2527 S. 43rd St., $195,000.

Evans, Cole to Robey, Samantha K., 2306 S. 35th St., $128,000.

Claire M. Oswald Revocable Trust and Oswald, Marc N., trustee, to 1335 Holdings LLC, 1335 S. 36th St., $120,000.

Vavricek, Lawrence L. to Maw, John C. and Rebecca Jensen, 3560 Poppleton Ave., $201,000.

Ellefson, Rebecca M. and Dean to Hernandez, Luis, 1727 S. 27th St., $120,000.

Watterson, Mary Jane to Ro-Dan LLC, 2122 S. 40th St., $127,100.

Rosseter, Daniel to Encinas, Jesus M. and Blanca E. Leyva De, 3010 S. 39th St., $130,000.

Vallejo, Rodrigo M. Solano and Soto, Norma M. to Arevalo, Glenda Rodriguez, 925 S. 25th St., $95,000.

Hahn, Dale A. and Marita A. to Horizon Investments LLC, 2508 Hickory St., $245,000.

68106

Martinez, Jacob M. and Krista J. to Maravilla, Ana L. Hernandez, 3051 S. 49th St., $168,000.

Erpelding, Chelsey D. and Koster, Brent D. to Stewart, Kurtis R. and Sarah E., 983 S. 50th Ave., $130,000.

Stevens, Clarke J. to Richardson, Marshall D. and Hannah A., 5702 Marcy St., $267,500.

Red Ladder LLC to Cutchall, Cory C. and Kimberly, 5607 Frances St., $105,000.

Elsasser, Brant to Andersen, Brian and Megan, 3509 S. 51st Ave., $195,000.

Tipton, Elizabeth and Winkler, Elizabeth K. to Thapa, January, 5116 Jackson St., $255,000.

Whalen Living Trust and Whalen, Theodore J., trustee, to Schon, Arthur J. and Mary E., 2303 S. 48th St., $80,000.

Sopinksi, Kelly J. and Sargent, Matt to Rathouz, John A. and Lindsay M., 4720 Walnut St., $275,000.

68107

Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Mancillias-Hernandez, Irma Abigail, 2205 W St., $110,000.

Miller, Patrick J. and Melissa M. to Betanzos, Francisco Rangel, 4219 S. 17th St., $60,000.

Marquez, Romelia Decasas and Casas, Romeliade to Hernandez, Hector, 4510 S. 20th St., $130,000.

Rieber, Jalon and Angela to Basulto, Ismael Suarez and Garcia, Mauritania Salas, 4736 S. 13th St., $37,000.

South Investments LLC to Paniagua-Villa, Cruz Ivan, 3734 S. 23rd St., $30,000.

South O. Joe LLC to Pichardo, Felipe and Martinez, Maria, 3355 T St., $100,000.

Lopez, Alfredo and Martha to FA Properties LLC, 4329 S. 25th St., $115,000.

Johnson, Frederick L. Jr. and Billie J. to Vicente-Mendoza, Edvin P., 2524 Adams St., $138,000.

68108

Dykstra, Jeff to Gross, Jay, 1732 S. 9th St., $57,400.

Dykstra, Jeff to Gross, Jay, 1730 S. 9th St., $58,200.

Zadina, Louis G. and Amparo to Speckmann, Donald R., 1412 Vinton St., $50,000.

Jan Eric Pusch Revocable Trust and Stoehr, Jeffrey L., trustee, to Stella Realty LLC, 1942 S. 16th St., $539,000.

68110

Arant, Katelyn M. to Dyer, Xenia Colleen, 6235 Florence Blvd., $124,990.

Hogan, Scot M. to RH Land Management Company LLC, 2514 N. 24th St., $100,000.

Boyer Valley Properties LLC to Ault, David J. and Sherry Lynn, 2243 N. 20th St., $29,500.

Reynolds, Chris and Merryl to Reyes, Cesia, 2209 Larimore Ave., $25,000.

Mark Brungardt LLC to Tsabak, Deana X., 2195 Parker Circle, $170,000.

Miller Way LLC to Bechdoldt, Mattheu L., 1425 Jaynes St., $85,000.

Rodriguez, Raquel Vega to Mejia, Roxana Perez, 1922 Binney St., $145,000.

68111

Burgess-Thies, William H. and Maximilian J. to Burgess-Thies, William, 3303 N. 43rd St., $33,350.

Vintage Management LLC to Apple Grove Investments Inc., 4231 Camden Ave., $12,000.

Freye, Edwin J. Jr. to Eh2 Properties LLC, 2106 Military Ave., $90,000.

French, Cleo to Dean Properties LLC, 3507 Kansas Ave., $49,320.

Walter Bradley Living Trust and Bradley, Tracy L., trustee, to Wah, Bablue, 4103 Bedford Ave., $34,000.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank to Hernandez, Alejandro S., 4269 Binney St., $23,000.

Coyote Creek LLC to Flemming, Andwele, 5358 N. 28th Ave., $40,000.

68114

Drey, Merl J. to Fuller, Kevin and Jennifer, 1713 Robertson Drive, $160,000.

Kelly, Tiffany and Justin T. to Kelly, Robert L., 8520 Seward St., $43,000.

Dai, Qian and Liu, Baichen to McAdam, Ben Ronnie and Christina Elaine, 8206 Bowie Drive, $187,000.

Harris, David A. and Melissa J. to Harris, Eric R., 8902 Charles St., $120,000.

68116

Guidice, Samuel James to Fenceroy, Oliver and Kindra, 6025 N. 152nd Ave., $94,000.

Elliott, Lyndee Marie and Keen, Lyndee Marie to Hicks, Boz and Widman, Bethany, 4309 N. 162nd Ave., $245,000.

Drake, John Dale and Linda D. to Ford, Paul and Norma, 4015 N. 152nd Ave., $343,000.

Doyle, Bradley S. to Broderick, Antoinette M., 2448 N. 148th St., $359,000.

Sideris, Joshua D. and Anne to Nguyen, Bemuoi T., 16404 Redman Ave., $219,000.

Miller, Kirstin L. to Erickson, Anthony, 5156 N. 169th St., $208,500.

Eccles, Cary D. to Loeffler, Kent M. and Anne C., 5806 N. 157th Ave., $330,000.

Nancy A. Soener Revocable Trust and Soener, Nancy A., trustee, to Poderys, Walter V. and Day, Abby L., 15060 Evans St., $260,000.

Linda C. Bowen Revocable Trust and Bowen, Linda C., trustee, to Poderys, Walter V. and Day, Abby L., 15060 Evans St., $260,000.

Gagliardi, Paul L. and Marie A. to Spady, Sandy, 15657 Himebaugh Circle, $319,000.

Carlson, Michael and Paula to Waite, Kimberly, 4610 N. 170th St., $240,000.

Bloemer, Alex L. and Karen L. to Pierce, Alyssa M., 5956 N. 167 Terrace Place, $160,000.

Donahue, Perry M. and Robles, Justine to Zimmer, Diana L., 4101 N. 146th Court, $149,900.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Advantage Development Inc., 2914 N. 179th St., $107,000.

Moritz, Patrick J. and Jeri L. to Williams, Calvin A., 2709 N. 161st St., $455,000.

Stover, Dewayne and Erin to Stuart, Paul M. and Kaitlyn M., 15106 Martin Ave., $295,000.

Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Booth, Erik and Kirsten Bernthal, 3302 N. 177th Ave., $94,500.

Tristar Management LLC to Usa Builders LLC, 15219 Curtis Ave., $32,000.

Eveland, Timothy D. and Kendra to Stockton, Dylan and Emily, 16208 Taylor St., $257,000.

Black, Karen P. and Michael E. to Formanack, Dustin and Ashley, 2621 N. 170th Ave., $500,000.

68117

Samar Realty LLC to Red Ladder LLC, 4606 S. 61st Ave., $85,000.

68118

Hynek, Robert and Melissa to Primeau, Ryan and Elizabeth, 15730 Franklin St., $250,000.

Siadek, Eugene S. and Cindy A. to Stone, Charmaine N., 1629 N. 160th St., $263,750.

Bartholet, Todd and Trinh to Vega, Jose L. De Lane, 17124 Western Circle, $255,000.

Formanack, Dustin C. and Ashley N. to Finocchiaro, Joseph J., 17007 Howard Place, $630,000.

MacDonald, John D. and Elizabeth A. to NEI Global Relocation Company, 1606 N. 164th St., $337,000.

NEI Global Relocation Company to Wagner, Colin T. and Jamie F., 1606 N. 164th St., $337,000.

68122

Petersen, Joshua J. and Beach-Petersen, Jamie J. to Sartain, Emilie P. and Dalton G., 7524 Bauman Ave., $169,900.

Backman, Jennifer L. and Simmons, Jennifer L. to Reh, Soe and Meh, Ree, 8308 Read St., $182,500.

Saldana, Angelina and Faber, Vivian to My Souls Desire Inc., 6810 N. 92nd Ave., $66,000.

Oppliger, Roger K. and Rebecca S. to Shapland, Amanda, 8419 Iowa St., $198,000.

Costanzo, Kelley R. and Christiansen, Kyli S. to Chava, Naresh and Borra, Lakshmi, 9134 Black St., $182,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brown, Matthew L. and Annemarie E., 8722 Sunrise St., $194,278.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lindokken, Seth W. and Hannah L., 7756 N. 88th Ave., $214,952.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Martinez, Yvonne I. and Taylor, Demarcus T., 7735 N. 88th St., $190,424.

Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC to Ariyarathna, Krishan and Lekhani, 8468 Baker St., $192,000.

Castillo, Dennis to Ramirez, Julian Valdespino and Valdespino, Leyda Esperanza De, 8953 N. 79th St., $163,000.

68124

Gigantelli, James W. and James W. Jr. to Putnam, Spencer G. and Kathryn D., 1112 S. 84th St., $530,000.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Cihal, David M. and Mary E., 1146 S. 93rd St., $369,000.

Pistillo, Phyllis F. and Boyd, Paula M. to Deinema, Kevin Michael and Carla Tone, 9822 Rockbrook Road, $325,000.

Murren, Andrew T. and Kelan to Strunc Properties LLC, 3134 S. 102nd St., $235,000.

Vincent, Marilyn J. to Topolski, Terry A. and Joanne L., 9803 Pierce St., $200,000.

Delong, Kevin D. to Blackmore, Chase and Sarah, 3439 Cornhusker Drive, $160,000.

Celica Holdings LLC to Inness, Kassie and Pazdernik, Thomas, 2501 S. 101st Ave., $392,500.

Hering, Jennifer A. and Urbanski, Jennifer A. to Ake, Jean A., 9017 Nina St., $180,000.

68127

Watkins, Michelle A. to Harris, Melissa, 8711 Lakeview Drive, $176,000.

Kenny, Janelle M. to Carstens, Mary C., 4900 S. 77th Ave., $160,000.

Hutchinson, Sam and Harpole-Hutchinson, Kimberly Ann to Brown, Zachary T. and Zimmerman, Lauren B., 8325 State St., $175,500.

Plaza, Anthony J. and Susan C. to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven, trustee, 10514 Adams Drive, $236,000.

68130

Lilly, Kevin D. and Jodi R. to Dondzila, Adam and Tara, 2101 S. 194th St., $395,000.

Hakenson, Diana Kay and Osborne, Richard M. to Moore, Christopher Lee, 15828 Valley St., $230,000.

Savage, Christopher J. and Fallon R. to Inzerello, Nicholas and Anne, 2010 S. 193rd St., $395,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Richard J. Egan Revocable Trust and Egan, Richard J., trustee, 3841 S. 192nd Ave., $344,500.

Naso, Thomas J. and Buckley, Susan M. to Cox, Justin D., 1803 S. 173rd St., $240,000.

Sharp, Stephanie M. to McKeon, Christopher and Kali, 1932 S. 197th St., $365,000.

Krause, Paul J. and Deacy, Patricia to William & Kim Bunton Family Trust and Bunton, William L., trustee, 2314 S. 186th Circle, $432,000.

Marquis Properties to Adair Holdings LLC, 3110 S. 165th Ave., $268,500.

68131

Dynamic Properties LLC to Campbell, Scott and Wendy, 148 N. 35th St., $170,000.

Reimer, Kaitlin M. and Costello, Kaitlin M. to Lypaczewski, Nicholas, 105 N. 31st Ave., 805, $112,000.

Snyder, Hannah Mae to Brown, Joshua D. and Mcpeck, Jenivieve A., 4336 Wakeley St., $156,000.

68132

Vehr, Jennifer and Reyes, Anthony to Gallo, Brendan, 4907 Davenport St 11, $132,900.

605 & 607 North 47th Street LLC to Mallory, Lindsey and Popelka, Jessie, 605 N. 47th St., $295,000.

Terry G. Ronne Revocable Trust and Maddhi, Pamela D., trustee, to Bird, Brent and Sarah, 6440 Glenwood Road, $300,000.

Conn, Timothy M. and Karen S. to Johansen, Marc E. and Kathryn M., 308 S. 50th Ave., $365,000.

Feld, Kerry Trust to Schuler, Todd and Melanie, 6760 Hamilton St., $88,400.

68134

Marlene J. Beatty Trust and Gary A. Beatty Trust to Barry, Charles, 9728 Erskine St., $163,900.

White, Sherita A. to Zuniga, Dinah M., 8607 Larimore Ave., $180,000.

Craig, Donnie E. to Peters, Paige and Nathan, 10011 Bedford Ave., $195,000.

Two Suns Investments LLC to Golden Realty Investments LLC, 10506 Laurel Ave., $145,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar Investments LLC Trustee to Ekue, Kuevi K. and Benissan, Mable D. Gbikpi, 2612 N. 88th St., $164,000.

Lang, Christopher and Kaitlyn to Rodriguez, Teodoro, 4722 N. 81st St., $184,900.

68135

Serfass, Joel and Jennifer to Farley, Charles D. and Sanu M., 16008 Hayes St., $370,000.

Krause, Erin Shae to Sochor, Joal and Jordan, 17476 U St., $375,000.

Harris, Lori L. to Tritt, Julie A. and Joshua L., 19630 R St., $219,000.

Dulaney, Bradley A. and Katy L. to Alla, Vijaya Sekhar Reddy and Sanagala, Ajitha Reddy, 18707 Washington St., $230,100.

Remmenga, Dennis P. to Marrs, Teddy W. and Denise I., 19210 L St., $340,000.

Betts, Kimberly A. and Kobler, Kimberly A. to Hoye, Tracy M., 19067 U St., $185,000.

Madrahimov, Shuhrat M. and Yunusova, Malika to Lopez, Ricardo M., 18199 Hayes Court, $138,500.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6151 S. 198th St., $57,950.

Vandenberg, Joshua and Shelly to Duncan, Josh and Shelby, 5073 S. 161st Circle, $255,000.

McFerrin, Darrell to Murphy, Sean A., 18661 V St., $180,000.

Cihal, David M. and ary E. to Sims, Kirk Jr. and Glover, Danielle, 16872 K St., $265,000.

Stephanie L. Hand Trust and Hand, Stephanie L., trustee, to Rigby, Philip and Deann, 6011 S. 188th St., $228,000.

Larson, Krista K. and Kneifl, Krista K. to Jones, Ralph W. and Aksamit-Jones, Joan M., 19633 W St., $190,000.

McNaughton, Suzanne M. to Forsman, Charlotte Elise, 6115 S. 193rd Ave., $310,000.

68137

Polites, Christopher M. to Charles, Michael, 13805 Birchwood Ave., $200,000.

Leege, Wendy S. to Schmit, Heather, 14966 L St., $192,000.

Olson, Kenneth D., personal representative, and Olson, Waldo D. to Arehart, Loni Marie, 4905 S. 128th St., $160,000.

McMillen, Dennis J. and Lynda A. to Wardian, Maureen E., 5716 Oak Hills Drive, $265,000.

King, Carly R. and Fox, Carly R. to Peterson, Evan, 14240 Anne St., $180,000.

Shamrock Holdings LLC to Tlg Properties LLC, 11316 P St., $560,000.

Szymczak, Kristopher C. and Nicole M. to Sabatka, Connor and Lauren L., 14024 Orchard Ave., $165,000.

Hess, Kevin R. and Courtney G. to Penaloza, Nicolas A. Ruiz and Ruiz, Omar H., 6515 S. 139th Circle, $180,000.

Lawton, Chad David to Schrotberger, Michael E., 13805 X Circle, $195,000.

King, Valerine S. and Sparvell, Valerine S. to Mistry, Satyam, 14160 Cindy Circle, $135,000.

Morton, Kira J. to Kirklin, Nicholas E., 5117 S. 143rd St., $170,000.

68142

Brewer, Hannah to Weinfurtner, Rose M. and Paul M., 10865 Hanover St., $181,400.

Newport Homes LLC to Backman, Jennifer L. and Arkfeld, Thomas R., 8205 N. 127th Ave., $301,653.

68144

Schrader, Donald G. to Dimartino, John P., 1238 S. 138th St., $278,000.

Reimnitz Living Trust and Reimnitz, John M., trustee, to Jackson, Patrick T. and Jessica C., 14925 Dorcas Circle, $225,000.

Miner, Eric and Jenny to Vejvoda, Eric and Hannah, 14135 Frances St., $299,000.

Vu, Joseph H. to Moore, Meghan L., 11667 Westwood Lane, $195,500.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Fink, Kevin and Brittany, 12664 C St., $165,475.

Hultquist, Geraldine and Carey to Spitzenberger, Nicole L., 11328 Arbor St., $227,500.

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust and US Bank Trust Trustee to Bruce, Micah and Allison, 3710 S. 117th St., $229,900.

Slabs LLC to Skradski, Joseph L. and Julie A., 3223 S. 122nd St., $156,500.

Corzine, Richard to Kane, Daniel R. and Alexandra L., 15316 Pine St., $420,000.

Krecklow, Nathan Thomas and Amy L. to Smith, Mark and Carla M., 3112 S. 137th St., $168,000.

O’Connor, Kenneth W. and Theresa E. to Dredge, Adam D. and Riechers, Taylor K., 14210 Woolworth Circle, $220,000.

Kozak, Anthony J. and Kristen Nicole to Stewart, Robin M., 3601 S. 121st Ave., $209,000.

Stahlecker, Adam J. and Stavick, Rebecca to Lee, Ryan C. and Candice A., 2511 S. 154th Circle, $243,000.

68152

Sean Negus Construction LLC to Anding, Galen and Chang-Anding, Michelle, 6415 Girard St., $325,000.

Nvestco LLC to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4605 Redick Ave., $43,200.

68154

Malashock, Larry D. and Diane L. to Wampler, Brenna and Ryan, 13124 Seward St., $417,500.

Dietrich, Sara A. to Krumwiede, Lauren Taylor, 11337 Leavenworth Circle, $160,000.

Moore, Richard H. to 100 Year Homes Inc., 15417 Cuming Circle, $245,000.

68164

Sanford, Michael F. Jr. and Gina M. to Small, Samuel Christopher, 11316 Burdette Circle, $194,000.

Kraft, Stacey L. to Liwaru, Cheo L. and Powell, Tamiko, 11753 Roanoke Blvd., $199,825.

Jones, Kenneth M. and Robin L. to Rainey, Eric, 5132 N. 116th St., $218,500.

Bates, Anthony and Katie to Livingston, Susan, 5943 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $183,900.

Leclair, John W. and Leclair, Mary E., personal representative, to Wilson, Erin R., 6610 N. 119th Ave., $174,000.

Royce Blondo LLC to Hy-Vee Inc., 11010 Blondo St., $1,318,800.

Turner, Roy D. to Gramercy Homes LLC, 2505 N. 129th Circle, $137,000.

Bailey, Bradley S. and Tamara S. to Beeghly, Susan D. and Laura E., 13516 Miami St., $525,000.

SARPY COUNTY (CONT.)

68005

Larson, Robert C. and Denise M. to Brown, Michael J. and Shelby R., 1604 Pelton Ave., $189,000.

Cook, Robert J., trustee, and Robert J. & Nancy J. Cook Revocable Trust to Potter, Jeffrey Andrew, 2314 Lloyd St., $220,000.

Wendl Properties LLC to Godwin, Thomas and Honour, 1403 Madison St., $130,000.

Baker, Judith A., trustee, and Robert W. Baker Trust Agreement to Nietfeld, K. Nicole and Ward, Teresa K., 1406 Madison St., $175,000.

Morrison, Joshua R. and Carnell, Sophie R. to Williams, Michael and Shannon, 1911 Collins Drive, $186,000.

Moss, Braydn and Andrea to Carpenter, Wade and Belinda, 1104 W. 16th Ave., $158,000.

68028

Shannon, Daniel and Jennifer to Lammers, Jason Thomas and Tracy A., 19830 Emiline St., $432,000.

Kocourek, Ethan J. and Kailey L. to Patibandla, Vidya Sagar, 7807 S. 196th St., $330,000.

Paisley, Jennifer L. and Duering, Brian to Nagel, Joseph E. and Michele L., 19514 Bellbrook Blvd., $325,000.

Trans Properties LLC to Hwsc Properties LLC, 20202 Patton St., $945,000.

Nieman, Bryan J. and Kelly L. to Nieman, Bryan J. and Gildor, Rose Emily, 19405 Bellbrook Blvd., $159,000.

Woodlands Ridge LLC to E.L.C. LLC, 9001 S. 216th St., $2,500,000.

68046

Hilliges, Richard J. and Bethany M. to Ferris, David and Erin, 10309 S. 125th St., $410,000.

Vrudney, David A. and Jacqueline N. to Willer, Cody, 1210 Cedarwoods Drive, $220,000.

Gibler, Troy and Karen E. to Long, Troy and Charla Carpenter Joann, 10620 S. 113th St., $330,000.

Leach, Jennifer Lynn to Branam, Adam and Phillips, Leslie, 811 Edgewater Drive, $215,000.

Hattesohl, Randall Kirk and Sandra Dee to Spire, Douglas G. and Stephanie K., 12455 Osprey Lane, $375,000.

Schuetz, Patrick W. to Harrer, Keith and Yulia, 802 N. Madison St., $330,000.

Williamson, Linda R., trustee, and Pacholski, Jean M., trustee, Linda R. Williamson Trust and Jean M. Pacholski Trust to Leach, Jennifer, 1703 Eastview Drive, $225,000.

Guijarro, Michelle to Marsh, Joel Ferris and Danielle Christine, 403 Fort St., $199,000.

Elvenholl, Mat P. Sr and Jennifer D. to Conaway, Daniel Ryan and Walters, Valerie Jean, 1012 Creighton Road, $287,000.

68059

Keyes, Beulah M., trustee, and Clarence O. & Beulah M. Keyes Living Trust to Raven Northbrook LLC, 13106 S. 144th St., $4,383,000.

Keyes Enterprises LP to Raven Northbrook LLC, 13409 & 13104 S. 150th St., $19,071,000.

Seibold, Keith Warren and Kathy to Raven Northbrook LLC, 14711 Capehart Road, $4,363,000.

68123

Starr, Mathew J., personal representative, and Phyllis A. Starr Estate to Martin, Kyle and Gan, Stephanie, 2308 Georgetown Pl, $171,000.

Pare, Frederic and Guerin, Caroline to Carter, Margret, 14704 S. 22nd St., $305,000.

Housing & Urban Development Secy of to Crick, Kyle and Lindsey, 15002 S. 23rd St., $285,000.

Gillard, Montal R. and Jasmin A. to Debusk, Brandon, 3511 Glory Circle, $193,000.

Eden, Gage to Schmigel, Brianna and Stout, Zachery, 2705 Ponderosa Drive, $205,000.

Sheard, Michael R. and Kelly P. to Brown, Sydney L., 13307 S. 32nd Circle, $195,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wilson, Sandra L., 14313 S. 20th St., $267,000.

Timm, Donald J. and Beverly D. to Page, Danielle, 3504 Lynnwood Drive, $223,000.

Noble, Gina R. to Stidham, Christian P. and Joann M., 3602 Lookingglass Drive, $190,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Watson, Thomas L. and Hyeyong, 1806 Pilgrim Drive, $304,000.

Evans, Allison J. and Jessie M. to Peters, Jonathan D. and Sayaka, 13718 S. 42nd Ave., $225,000.

68128

Pruch, Timothy F., co-trustee, and Pruch, Bonita L., co-trustee, Timothy & Bonita Pruch Revocable Trust to Williams, Matthew Malachi and Yoo, Angela Cinae, 6607 Aspen St., $290,000.

Vermeer, Robert A. and Laura G. to Peterson, Scott A. and Toni J., 9910 Emiline St., $325,000.

Thurber, Cheryl to Becker, Russel and Misty, 7720 S. 93rd St., $351,000.

Blann, James C. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 9129 Park View Blvd., $105,000.

Sackett, Susan A. to Tipton, Jeremy L. and Abby, 6712 Crabapple St., $195,000.

Double A. Homes LLC to Loewe, John Jr. and Kiggens, Stephanie A., 7519 S. 76th Ave., $172,000.

Kephart, Bonnie E. to Robles, Juan Santiago, 9138 S. Glenview Drive, $217,000.

Wiederholt, Russell G. and Joni L. to Heiden, Cody S., 7144 Harvest Hills Drive, $275,000.

McIntosh, Matthew F. and Amber L. to Schmuff, Laura Leigh, 7109 S. 80th St., $166,000.

68133

Ellis, Catherine N. and Brantley to Ernst, Melanie Robyn and Christopher J., 22089 Park Crest Drive, $265,000.

McKay, Donald G. and Rachel J. to Selig, Sean and Alexandra, 112 Fleetwood Drive, $255,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Schoonover, David and Stacy, 4603 Lawnwood Drive, $362,000.

Snell, Michael J. and Jasmine L. to Berte, Kafono A., 110 Citadel Drive, $185,000.

Dalphond, George and Maynon to World, Nicholas and Athanasia, 10816 S. 19th St., $223,000.

Hockabout, Bradley A. and Victoria L. to Khan, Jacob and Katelyn, 1425 Cherry Tree Lane, $235,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Belsaas, Robert D. and Delores J., 12953 S. 49th St., $257,000.

Toelle, Robert D., trustee, and Toelle, Suzette M., trustee, Robert D. & Suzette M. Toelle Living Trust to Paine, Brent and Heather, 2118 Savannah Drive, $285,000.

Ashby, James Lee and John, Linda Jo to Jahr, Marijke, 208 Charleston Drive, $260,000.

68136

Richland Homes LLC to Kiphart, Thomas, 8352 S. 169th St., $309,000.

Uhrmacher, Clay E. and Jelena to Jurgens, Kolby, 15863 Willow Circle, $195,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bartling, Gary L. Jr. and Debra L., 9310 S. 176th St., $299,000.

Barker, Joshua R. to Pauba, Alex, 7910 S. 190th Ave., $218,000.

Lombardo, Spencer D. and Laura A. to Streeter, Jared and Kaitlin, 17314 Soldier St., $345,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Jackson, Robert and Chequetta, 16866 Cary St., $317,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Wheeler, Chad Thomas and Elizabeth Sue, 18517 Summit Drive, $379,000.

Staunton, Jason and Melissa R. to Cherek, Paul, 19026 Joephine St., $239,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Howe, Devon J. and Koji, Savannah, 18405 Merion Drive, $353,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Kildow, Tyler C. and Emily, 18410 Schofield Drive, $371,000.

Theis, Adam D. and Brooke A. to Sprunk, Chad and Carole, 7921 S. 190th Ave., $253,000.

Hawekotte, James A. and Kim B. to Goldenstein, Marcus P. and Bridget A., 18863 Alder Drive, $405,000.

Schneider, Carl Nicholas and Abbie Lou to Brick, Philip and Angela, 16128 Redwood St., $220,000.

Hoge, Eric L. and Halle S. to Rosenberger, Emily and Josh, 7408 S. 191st St., $305,000.

McCall, Kathleen S., trustee, and Kathleen S. McCall Living Trust to McKibben, Jesse G. and Tracy J., 9958 S. 170th Circle, $263,000.

Ramaekers, Zachary Michael and Kristina Marie to Collison, Patricia J., 16211 Greenleaf St., $275,000.

68138

Bruening, Ladawn A. to Williams, Joseph, 13231 Glenn St., $115,000.

Pelton, Matthew P. and Hayli C. to Busboom, Aaron and Jessica, 7109 S. 155th St., $237,000.

68147

W.L. Investments LLC to McNew, Anna, 8805 S. 34th St., $175,000.

Brungardt, Karen to Richards, Floyd and Penny D., 7806 S. 24th St., $175,000.

Kh2 Equity LLC to Torres, Maribel and Sosa, Jose Quiroz, 7526 S. 22nd St., $118,000.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email