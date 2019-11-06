Carina Glover and Neosha Broadway are harnessing the power of collaboration to elevate women entrepreneurs in fashion, beauty, entertainment, events and public relations.
Their app – HerHeadquarters – connects female entrepreneurs (called Allies) who want to share projects, build stronger teams and ultimately grow their businesses through strategic collaborations. Platform members are all vetted and verified as top-notch pros, says Glover, CEO.
“By offering Omaha’s women tech entrepreneurs the exclusive opportunity to fulfill tech-related needs for HerHeadquarters partnerships,” Glover hopes it will “open up new opportunities for individuals but also for the Omaha community.”
A 2019 fellow at Omaha’s Start-up Collaborative, Glover also was among three DO Space 2019 Women Innovators.
