HerHeadquarters

Corina Glover, left, and Neosha Broadway, co-founders of HerHeadquarters. 

 C4 Photography

Carina Glover and Neosha Broadway are harnessing the power of collaboration to elevate women entrepreneurs in fashion, beauty, entertainment, events and public relations.

Their app – HerHeadquarters – connects female entrepreneurs (called Allies) who want to share projects, build stronger teams and ultimately grow their businesses through strategic collaborations. Platform members are all vetted and verified as top-notch pros, says Glover, CEO.

“By offering Omaha’s women tech entrepreneurs the exclusive opportunity to fulfill tech-related needs for HerHeadquarters partnerships,” Glover hopes it will “open up new opportunities for individuals but also for the Omaha community.”

A 2019 fellow at Omaha’s Start-up Collaborative, Glover also was among three DO Space 2019 Women Innovators.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription