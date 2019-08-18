SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

R and A Builders Inc., 2262 S. 218th Ave., $286,748.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4515 S. 218th St., $213,284; 21741 G St., $146,296; 4402 S. 218th St., $139,796; 21749 G St., $138,688.

Diane B. Neibel, 6008 Country Club Oaks Place, $208,760.

LPC Properties LLC 3924 S. 213th Ave., $205,592.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7907 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $199,728; 7906 N. 173rd Terrace Circle, $147,356.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19809 Washington St., $186,420; 6107 S. 197th St., $158,532.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 18752 Sahler St., $181,672; 4206 S. 220th St., $149,220; 4319 George Miller Parkway, $143,480.

M Group LLC, 17602 Douglas Circle, $177,016.

State Street Investment LLC, 7811 N. 156th Ave., $162,684; 7715 N. 156th Ave., $114,968.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2542 N. 188th St., $156,248.

Nathan Homes LLC, 3868 S. 208th St., $155,544.

Richland Homes LLC, 21358 G St., $153,572.

Castle Creek LLC, 5952 N. 155th Ave., $150,052.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3302 N. 178th St., $149,220.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5115 N. 209th St., $147,556.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7208 Kilpatrick Parkway, $140,660.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6607 S. 209th St., $138,524.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 20451 Yort St., $123,564.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2808 Pratt St., $87,956; 2820 Pratt St., $80,924; 2802 Pratt St., $80,924.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Kirby S. Simmering, 322 S. 54th St., $269,197.

Marshall Drive Baptist, 4845 Marshall Drive, $108,995.

Marilyn E. Heldt, 13320 Military Road, $75,272.

Robert R. Siffring, 5502 Farnam St., $75,000.

John K. Beier, 901 S. 89th St., $67,601.

Myrna L. Krohn, 1427 S. 85th Ave., $65,000.

Roger F. Knobbe, 20875 Rawhide Road, $65,000.

Seventh Inning LLC, 2604 N. 160th Ave., $56,233.

Kathleen F. Owen, 10130 Fieldcrest Drive, $55,000.

Estanislao A. Trevino, 17451 O St., $53,849.

Timothy D. Bailey, 11728 Frances St., $52,259.

Timothy R. Goodlett, 17527 Welch St., $51,763.

Ify Edegbele, 2505 S. 186th Circle, $49,867.

Stephen D. Reinsch, 17626 O St., $48,496.

Robert E. Owen, 1400 S. 84th St., $44,815.

Mark P. Keating, 11648 Pierce St., $41,485.

Stuart M. Brown, 17830 Englewood Circle, $41,423.

Michael Skoch, 2401 S. 183rd Circle, $38,659.

Ryan Hansen, 8106 Cedar St., $37,550.

Donald J. Eldridge, 4108 N. 195th St., $37,500.

Stephen M. Bruckner, 415 S. 89th St., $36,880.

Kelley T. Harwood, 1501 S. 84th St., $35,000.

Richard D. Lau, 6168 S. 181st St., $34,500.

Kent Kubat, 1510 S. 80th St., $31,836.

Donald T. Eckert, 14838 Orchard Circle, $31,698.

Akram Qaud, 17472 Orchard Ave., $31,173.

Kathleen L. Wilczewski Trust, 5614 S. 118th Plaza, $30,000.

Theodore J. Wentzel, 5908 N. 169th St., $30,000.

Lawrence Desouza, 5087 S. 172nd St., $29,649.

Jeffrey D. Hovey, 2229 S. 117th Circle, $29,542.

Chris J. Denney, 15317 Summerwood Drive, $28,708.

Damien N. Longley, 1227 S. 110th St., $28,702.

Jeffrey Hagen, 1719 N. 54th St., $28,440.

Robert M. Lambert, 8146 Potter St., $27,000.

Nate Gasaway, 515 S. 57th St., $27,000.

Stephen J. Sheehan, 5808 Pacific St., $26,500.

J. Roger Aden, 15508 Lakeside Plaza, $26,450.

Gabriel Florido, 2614 Y St., $25,768.

Cora Schrader, 18121 Atlas St., $25,677.

Dennis M. Couch, 3116 Hascall St., $25,000.

Paul D. Garcia Trust, 5014 S. 171st Ave., $24,329.

William G. Dittrick, 8131 Walnut Circle, $24,000.

Raymond M. Sheibal, 4214 S. 22nd St., $24,000.

William R. Lane, 17110 I St., $23,874.

Brandon J. Rohe, 17215 Orchard Ave., $23,832.

Timothy J. Gardner Jr., 5516 S. 185th St., $23,728.

Jeffrey J. Hanson, 16314 M St., $23,600.

Steven A. Schwid, 3377 S. 114th St., $23,160.

Sharon L. Bohac, 2414 F St., $23,000.

Nancy J. Mulherin, 3119 S. 144th Ave., $23,000.

Walter Jones, 11211 William Plaza, $22,784.

Mohammed Zalabani, 4315 S. 176th St., $22,502.

Dale L. Zimmerman, 10930 Hascall St., $21,300.

Andrew Troia, 9926 Harney Parkway North, $21,062.

Jeanette J. Vandeveer, 1415 S. 84th St., $21,000.

Edward A. Emerson, 4268 S. 153rd St., $20,742.

Travis W. Manners, 6221 S. 181st St., $20,734.

David Quandt, 18512 Trailridge Circle, $20,645.

Richard L. Annin, 7690 Hickory St., $20,258.

Whitney Goldner, 7814 Pierce Circle, $20,000.

Brian K. Krohn, 17216 P St., $20,000.

Billy R. Butler, 19736 Jacobs St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

2215 Harney Street LLC, 2215 Harney St., $69,579.

Christ the King Church, 654 S. 86th St., $52,000.

Render Real Estate LLC, 2315 S. 168th St., $45,000.

Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $40,500.

Vg Ss Gp LLC, 6838 S. 27th St., $40,248.

Jennifer Bettger, 1008 Dodge St., $40,000.

Holy Virgin LLC, 15606 Elm St., $40,000.

Consolidate Supply Co., 10325 J St., $32,728.

Dakota Upreit Limited Partner, 14121 Pierce Plaza, $30,822.

OTHER PERMITS

Ted Grace Development Inc., 3819 S. 148th St., $1,214,400.

Walter A. Wrasse Jr., 13750 N. 47th St., $75,600.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area