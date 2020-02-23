You’ve studied dozens of camp descriptions and asked everyone you know for recommendations. When you’ve finally narrowed down the options to a handful or less, it’s time to contact the camp directors by phone or email. Here are 12 questions to ask on your way to choosing the best camp for your child.
Is your camp accredited by the American Camp Association?
To earn accreditation, a camp must satisfy 300 industry standards for health, safety and program quality. Every three years, the ACA visits the camp to verify that it’s in compliance. It’s also a good sign if the camp has been in existence for many years (kids are coming back year after year), and if the director is experienced at running camps.
What is your mission and philosophy?
Some camps, especially ones focused on specific sports, can be very competitive. Other camps are more aimed at instilling certain values, like comradery, cooperation and conflict-resolution. Make sure that the camp’s philosophy matches your own and that it will be a good fit for your child’s personality and ability.
What’s the camp program like?
Get a sense of what your child will be doing on a typical day, including how much time is devoted to indoor and outdoor activities, and what, if applicable, campers will be doing in the evening. Generally speaking, the larger the camp the more activities, and the smaller the camp the more intimate it feels. Likewise, the higher the return rate, the more satisfied the kids are with the whole camp experience.
Is the camp fee all-inclusive or are there additional costs?
Some camps charge extra for transportation to and from camp, special activities, snacks, etc. Also ask if there’s a deadline for registration and a refund policy if your kids get sick or can’t otherwise attend due to an emergency or death in the family. Also inquire about financial aid or needs-based scholarships, discounts for siblings and whether you can pay in installments. Finally, get the camp’s Tax ID number. The camp fee can be tax-deductible.
How long are the camp sessions and how long do most campers stay?
Most camps offer sessions of a specific length, often two, four or eight weeks. However, if you have other things planned for the summer, it can be useful to either shorten or lengthen a session to fit your schedule. Most kids like to stay as long as the other kids — assuming they’re having a great time.
What are the accommodations like?
You’ll want to know whether overnight campers sleep in cabins or tents, if there are bathrooms and showers nearby and, most important, whether campers can request to room with friends from home. Whether your child is a first-time or seasoned camper, it’s always fun (and comforting) to room with at least one regular friend. Also inquire about Department of Health inspections, especially if food is being cooked and served to your child.
What’s your preference for communicating with my child?
Does the camp director recommend parents and kids communicate by phone or email? How often? You’ll want to know how many care packages you’re allowed/encouraged to send, and whether there are designated visiting days for camps that run longer than a week.
How do you hire, train and supervise your counselors, and what’s the staff-to-camper ratio?
A high-quality camp will have strict procedures for hiring, training and supervision of camp counselors. This includes criminal background checks, first-aid training and regular feedback sessions. It’s also a good sign if most of the counselors return for several summers (they’re obviously enjoying the experience). The APA recommends a relatively low counselor-camper ratio between 1:6 and 1:12.
How do you handle special considerations?
A high-quality camp is one where all campers’ needs are met. Inquire how the staff accommodates special needs with respect to activities, behavior, learning and dietary restrictions.
How does the camp handle emergencies?
Inquire whether there is a licensed physician or nurse on the premises, what the procedure is for dispensing medications to kids who need them, and how far away is the nearest hospital, doctor’s office and dental clinic and how the kids will get there, if needed.
Are campers and counselors encouraged to keep in touch?
Kids often develop strong bonds with their counselors. Some camps host reunion events throughout the year for counselors and campers. It’s a great way to stay connected until next year’s camp.
May I speak with a reference?
Ask for a reference from your community or your child’s age group. This way, you’ll know the camp isn’t just giving out the same one or two names to each prospective family.
Tanni Haas is a professor in the department of communication arts, sciences and disorders at The City University of New York — Brooklyn College. She writes from her experience as a wife, and a mother of a kid who loves camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.