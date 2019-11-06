TSC Summit

Retail Aware, at the TSC Summit 2018.

 Nathaniel Jensen Photography

Keith Fix knows how to build businesses. He has been doing it since college. The way he tells it, Retail Aware – his “umpteenth venture” – was a natural next; a data company that flowed seamlessly from interlocking experiences.

“As with all things, some were successful; others, not so much,” he says.

Retail Aware leverages a combination of artificial intelligence and proprietary IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and hardware to help clients optimize merchandising through real-world, near-real-time data.

Keith sees a bold future for the company, which won the $10,000 entrepreneurial prize package at 2018’s Get Started Omaha sponsored by Cox Business and Inc. Magazine.

Fix says,“We want to power the tools that are part of the future of retail. We really think that we can make an impact.”

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription