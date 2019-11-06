Keith Fix knows how to build businesses. He has been doing it since college. The way he tells it, Retail Aware – his “umpteenth venture” – was a natural next; a data company that flowed seamlessly from interlocking experiences.
“As with all things, some were successful; others, not so much,” he says.
Retail Aware leverages a combination of artificial intelligence and proprietary IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and hardware to help clients optimize merchandising through real-world, near-real-time data.
Keith sees a bold future for the company, which won the $10,000 entrepreneurial prize package at 2018’s Get Started Omaha sponsored by Cox Business and Inc. Magazine.
Fix says,“We want to power the tools that are part of the future of retail. We really think that we can make an impact.”
