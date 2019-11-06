They’re enjoyed all over the world, and they’re made right here: Bakers Chocolates.
Following in the footsteps of widely known Nebraska brands Dorothy Lynch, Valentino’s and Runza, Bakers Candies is poised to gain even more fame for its signature meltaways wrapped in colorful metallic foil.
The Cass County enterprise, founded three decades ago by Kevin Baker, in August 2019 completed a yearlong expansion of its 25,000-square-foot facility on the edge of Greenwood.
The project added 5,000 square feet — all of it dedicated to what the Baker family says is Nebraska’s largest candy store.
“Nebraska has never seen anything on this scale,” says the founder’s son and CEO, Todd Baker.
The interactive space, which had its grand opening in September, is a sort of “reward” for customers making the pilgrimage to the store each year, Baker says.
You can take a virtual tour of the factory, learn how chocolate is made and even sample the merchandise before you buy.
“We have color and candy all over the place,” Baker says. “It’s just a giant, super-fun candy store.”
Last year, 100,000 chocolate fans came through the doors. That was a record, just like every year before it. This year, tourism is likely to explode in this Cass County community of 500. The expanded store and a new parking area, Baker says, are specially designed to handle busloads at a time.
With a third generation of Baker children learning to walk on the factory floors, the future of Bakers Candies looks bright. As the family and factory expand, so does the Bakers Candies legacy.
As Todd Baker notes: “We simply want to make chocolate that Nebraskans can be proud of. Chocolate-making is a part of who we are; it just comes first nature to us.”
