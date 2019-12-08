People’s choice awards
The Nebraska Chapter of the American Institute of Architects invited the general public to pick its favorites from a select field of entrants in the 2019 People’s Choice category. These winners emerged in the online voting.
Architecture
Firm Archi + etc., LLC
Entry Natural Illumination
Location Council Bluffs
Owner Rasmussen Mechanical Services
Interior Architecture
Firm TACKarchitects
Entry Dvorak Law Group
Location Omaha
Owner David Dvorak
Unbuilt Architecture
Firm RDG Planning & Design
Entry Clemson — Early Childhood Education Center
Location Clemson, South Carolina
Owner Clemson University
Architectural Detail
Firm RDG Planning & Design
Entry First National Bank
Location Fort Collins, Colorado
Owner First National Bank of Omaha
Masonry
Firm HDR
Entry Strauss Performing Arts Center
Location Omaha
Owner University of Nebraska Omaha School of Music
Emerging Architects Architectural Detail
Emerging Professional Ross Miller, Associate AIA
Entry AIA Recognition: Trophy Series 2.0
Owner AIA Western Mountain Region
Emerging Architects Unbuilt
Student Hannah Schafers
Entry The Cloud House
Location Schuyler, Nebraska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.