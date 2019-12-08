AIA Nebraska

University of Nebraska Omaha, Strauss Performing Arts Center, was a 2019 People's Choice winner in AIA Nebraska's online voting.

 COURTESY AIA NEBRASKA

People’s choice awards

The Nebraska Chapter of the American Institute of Architects invited the general public to pick its favorites from a select field of entrants in the 2019 People’s Choice category. These winners emerged in the online voting.

Architecture

Firm Archi + etc., LLC

Entry Natural Illumination

Location Council Bluffs

Owner Rasmussen Mechanical Services

Interior Architecture

Firm TACKarchitects

Entry Dvorak Law Group

Location Omaha

Owner David Dvorak

Unbuilt Architecture

Firm RDG Planning & Design

Entry Clemson — Early Childhood Education Center

Location Clemson, South Carolina

Owner Clemson University

Architectural Detail

Firm RDG Planning & Design

Entry First National Bank

Location Fort Collins, Colorado

Owner First National Bank of Omaha

Masonry

Firm HDR

Entry Strauss Performing Arts Center

Location Omaha

Owner University of Nebraska Omaha School of Music

Emerging Architects Architectural Detail

Emerging Professional Ross Miller, Associate AIA

Entry AIA Recognition: Trophy Series 2.0

Owner AIA Western Mountain Region

Emerging Architects Unbuilt

Student Hannah Schafers

Entry The Cloud House

Location Schuyler, Nebraska

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription