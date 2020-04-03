Don’t put others at risk
I have several family members and friends who are employed at big box retail (grocery stores and superstores). They are distressed, appalled and horrified at the lack of consideration for the health crisis displayed by many shoppers. Among their observations are children sneezing and coughing into the open air and wiping or rubbing their hands across merchandise. The same risky behavior applies to many of the adults too.
Store employees are not invisible and they are not robots; they are humans just as susceptible to disease as the customers. And they are the reason the stores continue to be stocked with necessities. If they can’t work, you don’t shop.
School closing is not an occasion to take your children shopping. The major reason for that step is to create social distance, not a shopping holiday. So, parents, leave the children at home unless it is not feasible. If they are with you, keep them under control and stress hygiene. Parents, carry tissues and masks for your children and for yourselves.
If that employee tests positive, you may find your favorite shopping outlet closed. Note to store management: Some proactivity on your part would help, too.
Doug Spier, Bennington
Small businesses show the way
Up until last week, I had been in honest panic to do my usual shopping trip to Konark grocers, a small Indian store located in 14128 Arbor St. After seeing the little precautions that big names like Walmart have been taking during this pandemic to protect their customers, but specially their employees, I thought going to a small and local store that would probably be struggling to keep afloat would be like openly asking for trouble. I have never felt more wrong.
Upon entering the business, you can immediately see the lengths the owners of Konark grocers have gone to protect their employees and customers.
Every employee wears a mask and gloves, and disposable plastic gloves are also provided at the entrance for every customer; screens and line spots have been placed to ensure customers adhere to social distancing guidelines; there are employees constantly monitoring that carts are properly disinfected and that customers adhere to the guidelines.
I can honestly say that I felt safer leaving their store than I have felt in a long time.
If the governor is willing to gamble with everyone’s security and wait until things get ugly to establish a proper stay-at-home order, that is OK, but at least ensure that all businesses are providing the necessary protections for their employees and customers.
Free-market regulation will not be enough to enforce these rules; we do not have the time, and customers do not have the options to hold businesses accountable. So, it is time for the local authorities to intervene and make sure everyone is safe. If businesses in the front lines don’t take the appropriate measures, it will not matter how much time we all stay at home, that curve is going to keep rising before we can do anything about it.
Kudos to Konark grocers and all other small businesses struggling to keep up and improvise ways to keep everyone safe. Customers are watching and will remember the sacrifices that local stores have made to keep their community protected.
Sebastian Andres Gomez-Duranona, Omaha
This lack puts medical staff at risk
Although these thoughts apply to most all disciplines involved with the current COVID-19 response, I am concentrating on the medical profession. Nurses spend on the order of $100,000, and doctors spend up to $1 million, to become educated and trained. Their communities spend several times these amounts to help with their education and training.
That totals to an enormous sum of money for even one individual — then we sentence them to death over a few dollars of expendable materials.
What sense does it make for these individuals to die for lack of penny-ante disposable materials such as masks or face shields? Reusing and/or not having breathing masks, shields, etc. puts the overworked and exhausted medical personnel at risk, and also the patients they are helping.
The current lack of expendable materials will be solved soon, I hope. But will we learn from this deadly fault? How many more doctors and nurses must die to bring this point home and make it stick?
Marvin Taylor, Omaha
Switch to mail-in balloting
Wesley S. Dodge wrote in a Midlands Voices essay (March 27) advocating the vote by mail privilege. I write in support of his proposition and to encourage my fellow Nebraskans to vote by mail in our upcoming elections.
Given these uncertain times and the necessity to manage life during this COVID-19 pandemic, the time to take action is now. Voting by mail is easy: Go to civicnebraska.vote and sign up for an early voting ballot, which you can then return by mail.
If you act now, your vote is protected and will count in the primary as well as in the general election.
Again, it is our privilege to take advantage of the early mail-in ballot. Please, seize the opportunity.
Ron Roemmich, Omaha
