Installing a new toilet or adding attic insulation may not exactly make you jump up and cheer. But walking into a freshly renovated kitchen could result in uncontrollable bliss. At least that’s what new research suggests, which underscores the point that some home upgrades are more joy-inducing than others.
A study by the National Association of Realtors had some upbeat findings. Three in four homeowners polled admit having a greater desire to live in their homes following the finish of a remodeling job, two in three feel increased enjoyment, 77% experience a major sense of accomplishment, 58 percent feel happy when they view the finished product, and nearly four in 10 confess to feeling satisfied.
But it’s the report’s “Joy Scores” — a chosen value topping out at 10 that indicates how happy and pleased a homeowner was with their renovation — that are especially interesting. The top five projects that earned the highest Joy Scores are kitchen renovation (a score of 10), closet renovation (10), full interior paint job (9.8), new fiberglass front door (9.7) and new vinyl windows (9.6).
Brandi Snowden, director of Member and Consumer Survey Research for NAR, wasn’t surprised by these results.
“Some projects, more than others, may bring more joy to homeowners. Projects that result in the owner having a greater desire to be in their home and that provide better functionality and livability in the home produced high Joy Scores,” she says. “And this year, we saw that interior projects had the highest joy scores.”
Interestingly, new bathroom addition and new master suite/owner’s suite fell out of the top five after earning Joy Scores of 10 just two years ago, Snowden adds.
Brett Elron, owner/lead designer at New York City-based Barter Design, says all of the top five Joy Score projects are worthwhile.
“I fully expected a kitchen renovation to be at the top of this list, as this project improves functionality and comfort,” he says. “Giving the interior of your home a new coat of paint is a great way to completely change the feel and tone of your home. When you complete a front door upgrade, you’re improving the curb appeal of your home, which leads to a lot of pride. And new windows can give you light, warmth and ventilation, adding functionality and peace of mind to your home.”
Elron was a bit taken aback that closet renovation ranked so high, “but having an organized and structured closet will save you time and space and keep you sane.”
Before jumping into any of these jobs, be aware that homeowner happiness is highly subjective and unpredictable, suggests Thierry Roche, Realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate in Fairfax, Virginia.
“Certain projects offer much more of a sense of joy and fulfillment based on something new and appealing, pride of ownership, or increased functionality for modern lifestyles,” says Roche. Many factors can impact your perceived happiness on a given project, too.
“These include elements like color selection, types of material used, layout of design, and functional flow of the space for lifestyle practicality,” Roche adds.
Still, happiness with a completed project is an underrated emotion, insists Yeheskel Sharbani, owner of Elite Kitchen & Bath in Manhasset, New York.
“Having a sense of happiness once the project is finished is very important. Good functionality is almost always part of why a homeowner feels joy,” says Sharbani. “But it’s more important to aim for what makes you happy and forfeit functionality so long as you get what you envision.”
Elron agrees, adding that happiness can be more valuable than recouping the cost of your project at resale.
“I believe it’s more important that your project brings you joy and pride rather than yield a good return on investment, especially if you’re going to be staying in your home for the foreseeable future,” he says. “But if you plan on selling relatively soon, you should definitely consider the return on investment for any projects you’re planning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.